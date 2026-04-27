Who Is Lizzo? Melissa Viviane Jefferson is an American singer, rapper, and flutist known for her bold self-love anthems and vibrant stage presence. Her music champions body positivity and self-acceptance, resonating with a global audience. She first gained widespread attention when her 2017 single “Truth Hurts” became a viral sleeper hit, topping the Billboard Hot 100 two years after its release. This success firmly established her as a mainstream music sensation.

Full Name Melissa Viviane Jefferson Gender Female Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Dating Myke Wright Net Worth $40 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education University of Houston, Alief Elsik High School Father Michael Jefferson Mother Shari Johnson Jefferson

Early Life and Education Family life in Houston, Texas, immersed young Lizzo in music, with her parents listening to various genres alongside gospel. She developed an early passion for playing the flute, a skill she began cultivating at age ten. She attended Alief Elsik High School, where she started rapping and formed a musical group called Cornrow Clique. Later, she studied classical music at the University of Houston on a scholarship, focusing on the flute.

Notable Relationships Currently, Lizzo is in a relationship with comedian and actor Myke Wright, with whom she has been publicly linked since 2022. Their connection reportedly dates back to a shared MTV hosting gig in 2016. She has openly expressed her deep affection for Wright, calling him “the love of my life” in a 2022 interview. Lizzo has no children.

Career Highlights Lizzo’s genre-blending music, combining hip-hop, R&B, pop, and soul, brought her immense success with albums like Cuz I Love You and Special. Her hit singles “Truth Hurts” and “About Damn Time” both reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Beyond music, she launched the Yitty shapewear brand, an extension of her body positivity message, and served as a contributing writer and producer on SZA’s acclaimed album SOS. To date, Lizzo has collected four Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year for “About Damn Time,” cementing her as a fixture in modern pop culture.