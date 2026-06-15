Happy birthday to Courteney Cox , Ice Cube , and Neil Patrick Harris ! June 15 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress and Producer Courteney Cox, 62 An American actress and producer, Courteney Cox captivated audiences as Monica Geller on Friends, a role that brought her global recognition. She also made her mark as Gale Weathers in the successful Scream film series, showcasing her versatility in both comedy and horror. Beyond acting, Cox has ventured into directing and producing, expanding her creative reach in Hollywood.



Little-known fact: Courteney Cox was the first person to use the word “period” in a 1985 Tampax commercial on American television.

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#2 Rapper and Actor Ice Cube, 57 Known for his groundbreaking lyrics and commanding presence, American rapper and actor Ice Cube profoundly influenced gangsta rap. His impactful music and compelling film roles have solidified his status as a cultural icon, including his work on the Friday film series.



Little-known fact: Before his explosive music career, O'Shea Jackson Sr. earned a diploma in architectural drafting as a backup plan.

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#3 Actor and Singer Neil Patrick Harris, 53 Renowned for his comedic timing and versatility, American actor Neil Patrick Harris captivated audiences as a child star. He later achieved global fame for his roles on television and stage. Harris also has an extensive career as a host and a respected magician.



Little-known fact: Neil Patrick Harris is a highly skilled magician and currently serves as the President of the Board of Directors for The Magic Castle in Hollywood.

#4 Actress and Director Helen Hunt, 63 American actress Helen Hunt is celebrated for bringing nuanced depth to both comedic and dramatic roles, earning significant industry recognition. Her extensive career spans iconic television success on Mad About You and an Academy Award win for As Good as It Gets, while also establishing her as a respected film director. She famously received one million dollars per episode for the final season of Mad About You.



Little-known fact: She made her television debut at age nine on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

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#5 Actress and Producer Leah Remini, 56 An American actress and activist, Leah Remini is widely known for her sharp wit and powerful performances. She gained widespread recognition for her role on The King of Queens and later as an outspoken critic of Scientology. Remini also earned two Emmy Awards for her documentary series investigating the organization.



Little-known fact: Leah Remini once auditioned for the role of Monica Geller on the iconic sitcom Friends.

#6 Actor Jim Belushi, 72 An American actor and comedian, James Adam Belushi rose to prominence as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He later anchored the long-running sitcom According to Jim, solidifying his status as a beloved television personality.



Beyond his acting, he is a talented musician, performing with the Blues Brothers, and a cannabis farmer, featured in the reality series Growing Belushi.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Jim Belushi joined the famed Chicago theater group The Second City, following his older brother John's path.

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#7 Singer-Songwriter Russell Hitchcock, 77 An Australian singer renowned for his soaring tenor voice, Russell Hitchcock rose to global prominence as the lead vocalist of the soft rock duo Air Supply. He is celebrated for a string of chart-topping ballads that have resonated with audiences across decades. Hitchcock's enduring musical partnership with Graham Russell has cemented his status as a beloved figure in popular music.



Little-known fact: Before forming Air Supply, Russell Hitchcock played drums and sang lead vocals for a local Melbourne band called 19th Generation.

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#8 Actress and Model Eileen Davidson, 67 Recognized for her dynamic presence in daytime television, American actress Eileen Davidson has captivated audiences across decades of soap opera performances. Her career highlights include originating the iconic role of Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless and portraying multiple characters on Days of Our Lives, earning her two Daytime Emmy Awards.



Little-known fact: Before embarking on her acting career, Eileen Davidson worked as a model in Mexico City.

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#9 Actor and Model Greg Vaughan, 53 An American actor and former fashion model, Greg Vaughan captivated audiences with his charismatic performances in popular soap operas. He is best known for his roles as Lucky Spencer on General Hospital and Eric Brady on Days of Our Lives. Vaughan also earned a Daytime Emmy Award for his acting on Days of Our Lives.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career took off, Greg Vaughan was discovered for modeling at age 16 while getting a haircut.