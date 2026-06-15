Who Is Russell Hitchcock? Russell Charles Hitchcock is an Australian singer, widely recognized for his powerful tenor voice and his role as the lead vocalist of the soft rock duo, Air Supply. His emotive delivery has defined a sound that resonates with audiences worldwide. His breakout moment arrived in 1980 with the release of the album Lost in Love, which featured a string of hit singles that propelled Air Supply to international fame. The duo’s lush ballads quickly became a staple on radio, making them global stars.

Full Name Russell Charles Hitchcock Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $12 million Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Education Princes Hill High School Siblings Older sister Kids Sydney Rose Hitchcock, Jon

Early Life and Education Born in Melbourne, Australia, Russell Hitchcock grew up in the suburb of Brunswick within a household filled with music. His father was a singer, fostering an early appreciation for melodies and harmonies.

He attended South Brunswick State School for primary education, later continuing to Princes Hill High School in Carlton North. Hitchcock left school at age sixteen to work as a salesman, though his musical aspirations soon took root.

Notable Relationships Russell Hitchcock is currently married to Cari Hitchcock, whom he wed in 2021. Prior to this, the singer was married to Laurie Hitchcock from 2000 until their divorce in 2012.

Hitchcock was also previously married to Paula Fulmer, with whom he shares a daughter, Sydney Rose Hitchcock, born in May 1988. He has a son named Jon from his marriage to Laurie Hitchcock.

Career Highlights Russell Hitchcock’s career is defined by his enduring role as lead vocalist for the soft rock duo Air Supply, achieving global success over five decades. Their signature sound, characterized by his soaring tenor vocals, propelled numerous hits. The duo secured seven consecutive Top-Five singles on the Billboard Hot 100, a feat that tied them with The Beatles at the time. Tracks like “Lost in Love” and “All Out of Love” became international anthems. Air Supply has sold over 100 million records worldwide, leading to their induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2013, solidifying their legacy in music history.