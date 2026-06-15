Who Is Jim Belushi? James Adam Belushi is an American actor, comedian, and musician known for his energetic performances. With a distinctive comedic style, he has built a versatile career across film and television. His breakout moment arrived when he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 1983, following in his brother John’s footsteps. This role introduced his wide range of characters to a national audience.

Full Name James Adam Belushi Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $50 million Nationality American, Albanian Ethnicity Albanian American Education Wheaton Central High School, College of DuPage, Southern Illinois University Carbondale Father Adam Anastos Belushi Mother Agnes Demetri Samaras Siblings John Belushi, Marian Belushi, Billy Belushi Kids Robert James Belushi, Jamison Bess Belushi, Jared James Belushi

Early Life and Education Family ties led Jim Belushi into comedy, with his older brother John already a celebrated figure. Born in Wheaton, Illinois, to Albanian immigrant parents, he was the third of four children. He attended Wheaton Central High School, where a teacher encouraged his improvisational skills by casting him in a school play. Belushi later studied Speech and Theater Arts at the College of DuPage and Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Notable Relationships Jim Belushi has experienced a string of high-profile romances, including three marriages throughout his career. He was married to Sandra Davenport from 1980 to 1988 and then to actress Marjorie Bransfield from 1990 to 1992. He married Jennifer Sloan in 1998; the couple reconciled after a 2018 divorce filing, but Belushi ultimately filed for divorce in 2021. He shares a son, Robert James, with Davenport, and a daughter, Jamison Bess, and a son, Jared James, with Sloan.

Career Highlights James Belushi’s career in comedy and acting spans decades, marked by prominent television roles and memorable film performances. He achieved widespread recognition for his starring role as Jim Orenthal in the popular ABC sitcom According to Jim, which ran for eight seasons. Beyond television, Belushi expanded into film with notable parts in movies like Red Heat and K-9, showcasing his range in both comedic and dramatic roles. He also continues to perform with his blues band, the Sacred Hearts. He received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2004 for his contributions and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for his writing on Saturday Night Live.