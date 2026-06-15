Who Is Ice Cube? American rapper, actor, and filmmaker O’Shea Jackson Sr., known professionally as Ice Cube, has profoundly influenced hip-hop and cinema. His work often features sharp socio-political commentary delivered with raw, impactful lyrical style. He first entered the public eye as a lead rapper and primary lyricist for N.W.A., contributing to their seminal album Straight Outta Compton. This landmark recording revolutionized gangsta rap and cemented his place in music history.

Full Name O’Shea Jackson Sr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married to Kimberly Woodruff Net Worth $160 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education George Washington Preparatory High School, William Howard Taft High School, Phoenix Institute of Technology Father Hosea Jackson Mother Doris Jackson Siblings Clyde Jackson Kids O’Shea Jackson Jr., Darrel Jackson, Karima Jackson, Deja Jackson, Shareef Jackson

Early Life and Education O’Shea Jackson Sr. was born in Los Angeles, California, to Hosea and Doris Jackson, who worked as a groundskeeper and hospital clerk, respectively. His older brother, Clyde, playfully gave him the enduring nickname “Ice Cube.” He attended George Washington Preparatory High School and William Howard Taft High School, where he began writing rap lyrics after a challenge in typewriting class. Later, he earned a diploma in architectural drafting from the Phoenix Institute of Technology.

Notable Relationships Ice Cube is famously married to Kimberly Woodruff, whom he met in 1989. Their enduring relationship stands as a notable partnership in the entertainment industry, celebrating decades together. The couple shares five children: O’Shea Jackson Jr., Darrel Jackson, Karima Jackson, Deja Jackson, and Shareef Jackson. O’Shea Jackson Jr. notably portrayed his father in the film Straight Outta Compton.

Career Highlights Ice Cube’s pioneering work in West Coast hip-hop with N.W.A. reshaped the genre through the groundbreaking album Straight Outta Compton. His solo career then yielded critically acclaimed and commercially successful albums like AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted. He seamlessly transitioned into a successful film career, starring in and co-writing the popular Friday franchise. Cube also launched his own production company, Cube Vision, and founded the Big3 basketball league. His impact was recognized with an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of N.W.A. in 2016, cementing his legacy across music and film.