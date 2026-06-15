Close-up of Jake Busey speaking into a microphone at a panel event

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jake Busey

Born

June 15, 1971

Died
Birthplace

Los Angeles, California, US

Age

55 Years Old

Horoscope

Gemini

Who Is Jake Busey?

William Jacob Busey is an American actor known for his intense performances and versatile character portrayals. His roles often add a distinctive edge to film and television projects, establishing him as a memorable presence in various genres.

He first captivated audiences as Ace Levy in the 1997 sci-fi action film Starship Troopers, a role that garnered significant public attention and showcased his unique acting style. This breakout performance solidified his place in Hollywood.

Full NameWilliam Jacob Busey
GenderMale
Height6 feet 3 inches (191 cm)
Relationship StatusPartnered with April Hutchinson
Net Worth$500,000
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityEnglish, Scottish, Irish, German, French
EducationSanta Barbara City College
FatherGary Busey
MotherJudy Lynn Helkenberg
SiblingsLuke Busey
KidsAutumn Rosalia Busey

Early Life and Education

His early life in Los Angeles, California, was heavily influenced by his father, actor Gary Busey, and his mother, photographer Judy Lynn Helkenberg. Jake Busey spent his childhood on film sets and touring with bands.

He began pursuing acting and playing drums at age five, later taking acting classes at Santa Barbara City College. This formal training helped shape his dedication to the craft.

Notable Relationships

William Jacob Busey has been in a long-term partnership with April Hutchinson, with whom he shares a daughter. Their relationship has been a steady presence in his personal life over recent years.

Busey and Hutchinson welcomed their daughter, Autumn Rosalia Busey, in 2012, and they co-parent their child.

Career Highlights

William Jacob Busey made a significant impact with his role as the smart-mouthed soldier Ace Levy in the 1997 sci-fi action film Starship Troopers. He also delivered a memorable performance as the serial killer Johnny Bartlett in the 1996 horror-comedy The Frighteners.

Beyond film, Busey expanded his reach into television with a recurring role as Bruce in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Stranger Things. He also showed his musical talents as a songwriter and drummer for his band, Sons of the Lawless.

Signature Quote

“I like showing the gritty truthful dark side of humanity.”

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