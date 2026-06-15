Who Is Greg Vaughan? James Gregory Vaughan Jr. is an American actor and former fashion model, recognized for his enduring presence in daytime television. His career began in high fashion before transitioning to dramatic roles. Vaughan first gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Lucky Spencer on the soap opera General Hospital, capturing audiences with his compelling performance. This role established his prominence in the genre.

Full Name James Gregory Vaughan Jr. Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Dating Shanna Moakler Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Education Mesquite High School Father James Gregory Vaughan Sr. Mother Barbara Ann Alt Kids Jathan James Vaughan, Cavan Thomas Vaughan, Landan Reid Vaughan

Early Life and Education Born in Dallas, Texas, Greg Vaughan spent his formative years balancing academics and a growing interest in entertainment. He attended Mesquite High School, where his talents first began to emerge. At 16, Vaughan entered a local modeling competition after a chance encounter at a barbershop, marking his entry into the fashion world. He opted to pursue modeling in Milan, Italy, after high school instead of attending college.

Notable Relationships Greg Vaughan was married to Dutch model and actress Touriya Haoud from 2006 to 2016, a union that produced three sons. They announced their amicable separation in 2014. He later became engaged to actress Angie Harmon in December 2019, though they called off their engagement in July 2021. More recently, Vaughan began dating model and actress Shanna Moakler in early 2023.