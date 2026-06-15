Who Is Courteney Cox? Courteney Bass Cox is an American actress, producer, and director known for her enduring presence in television comedy. She commands audiences with a blend of sharp wit and relatable charm. Her breakout moment came playing Monica Geller in the acclaimed NBC sitcom Friends, which solidified her as a household name globally. The series became a cultural phenomenon, running for ten successful seasons.

Full Name Courteney Bass Cox Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Dating Johnny McDaid Net Worth $150 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Irish, Scottish, Welsh, German Education Mountain Brook High School, Mount Vernon College Father Richard Lewis Cox Mother Courteney Copeland Siblings Virginia Cox, Dorothy Cox, Richard Cox Jr. Kids Coco Riley Arquette

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, Courteney Cox was the youngest of four children. Her parents, Richard Lewis Cox and Courteney Copeland, divorced when she was ten. She attended Mountain Brook High School, where she was active in tennis and swimming. Cox briefly studied architecture at Mount Vernon College before pursuing a modeling and acting career.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of relationships has marked Courteney Cox’s public life, including a six-year romance with Michael Keaton and a marriage to David Arquette. She is currently dating Snow Patrol band member Johnny McDaid. Cox shares a daughter, Coco Riley Arquette, with ex-husband David Arquette, with whom she maintains a close co-parenting relationship.

Career Highlights Courteney Cox is best known for her iconic role as Monica Geller in the NBC sitcom Friends, which ran for ten seasons and garnered immense global popularity. This central performance earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award and established her as a major television star. Beyond Friends, Cox launched Coquette Productions with then-husband David Arquette, producing various projects including the hit series Cougar Town. She also notably starred as the ambitious reporter Gale Weathers in the Scream film franchise, appearing in all seven installments. She received a Golden Globe nomination for her lead role in Cougar Town, cementing Cox’s enduring appeal in both comedy and horror genres.