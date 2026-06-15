Who Is Leah Remini? Leah Marie Remini is an American actress and activist, widely recognized for her outspoken nature and comedic timing. Her career spans decades of television and film work, establishing her as a resilient figure in Hollywood. She first captivated audiences as Carrie Heffernan on the hit CBS sitcom The King of Queens, a role that solidified her status in television. Remini’s memorable performance on the show earned her widespread popularity.

Full Name Leah Marie Remini Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian American, Austrian Jewish Education New York University Father George Remini Mother Vicki Marshall Siblings Nicole Remini, Elizabeth, Stephanie, Christina Castelluchi, Shannon Farrara Kids Sofia Bella Pagán

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York City, Leah Remini’s early life was marked by her parents, Vicki Marshall and George Remini. She was baptized Catholic, but her mother later joined the Church of Scientology when Remini was eight, leading to her upbringing within the faith. At thirteen, Remini moved to Los Angeles with her mother to pursue acting, dropping out of junior high school. Decades later, at age fifty, she enrolled at New York University to pursue a higher education.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defined Leah Remini’s relationship with actor and musician Angelo Pagán; they were together for 28 years and married for 21. Their marriage concluded with a divorce finalized in October 2024. Remini shares one daughter, Sofia Bella Pagán, born in June 2004, with whom she co-parents. Pagán also has three sons from previous relationships.

Career Highlights Leah Remini’s core work includes her starring role as Carrie Heffernan on the popular CBS sitcom The King of Queens, which ran for nine successful seasons. She also reunited with Kevin James on the sitcom Kevin Can Wait, further showcasing her comedic talent. Beyond acting, Remini launched into advocacy by hosting and executive producing the Emmy Award-winning A&E documentary series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. This groundbreaking show, which ran from 2016 to 2019, explored the experiences of former Church members.