Helen Hunt: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Helen Hunt
June 15, 1963
Culver City, California, US
62 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is Helen Hunt?
Helen Elizabeth Hunt is an American actress, director, and screenwriter recognized for her grounded, emotionally direct roles. Her nuanced performances consistently elevate diverse projects.
She broke into the public eye portraying Jamie Buchman in the sitcom Mad About You, a role that earned her four consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards and solidified her as a beloved television star.
|Full Name
|Helen Elizabeth Hunt
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches (170 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Dating Jeffrey Nordling
|Net Worth
|$75 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Providence High School, UCLA
|Father
|Gordon Hunt
|Mother
|Jane Elizabeth Novis
|Siblings
|Colleen Hunt
|Kids
|Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan
Early Life and Education
Born in Culver City, California, Helen Hunt’s early life was immersed in the arts, with her father Gordon Hunt working as a director and acting coach. She attended numerous plays as a child in New York City after her family relocated there.
Hunt studied ballet from a young age and later briefly attended UCLA, though her formal education continued at Providence High School in Burbank, California, which prepared her for a prolific acting career.
Notable Relationships
Helen Hunt is currently dating Jeffrey Nordling, with whom she rekindled a romance decades after their initial relationship in the late 1980s. She was previously married to actor Hank Azaria from 1999 to 2000.
Hunt also maintained a significant long-term relationship with producer Matthew Carnahan from 2001 to 2017, with whom she shares a daughter, Makena Lei Gordon Carnahan.
Career Highlights
Helen Hunt’s acting career soared with her Academy Award-winning performance as Carol Connelly in the 1997 romantic comedy As Good as It Gets. This role solidified her as a leading lady in film.
On television, Hunt garnered four consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Jamie Buchman in the hit sitcom Mad About You. She also directed several episodes of the series.
Beyond acting, Hunt expanded her creative work by directing feature films such as Then She Found Me in 2007 and Ride in 2014, showcasing her versatility behind the camera.
Signature Quote
“We can live a life full and complete, thinking with our heads but living from our hearts.”
See Also
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