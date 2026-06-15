Who Is Eileen Davidson? Eileen Marie Davidson is an American actress, author, and television personality, celebrated for her enduring presence in daytime soap operas. Her versatile performances have made her a beloved and influential figure in the genre. She first gained widespread recognition for her role as Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless, a character she originated in 1982. This defining role cemented her status as a daytime television icon.

Full Name Eileen Marie Davidson Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm), 128 pounds (58 kg) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Education St. Paul High School, Corona Del Mar High School, Orange Coast College, Staircase Theatre Father Richard Davidson Mother Charlotte Davidson Siblings Thomas Davidson, Ruth Davidson, John Davidson, Connie Davidson, Patricia Davidson, Mary Davidson Kids Jesse Thomas Van Patten

Early Life and Education Eileen Davidson, the youngest of seven children, was born in Artesia, California, to homemaker Charlotte and airplane parts manufacturer Richard Davidson. Raised Roman Catholic, she developed a passion for performance early on. She attended St. Paul High School and Corona Del Mar High School, later pursuing studies at Orange Coast College. Davidson further honed her craft through acting classes at the Staircase Theatre, embarking on a modeling career before acting.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Eileen Davidson’s journey, including marriages to actors Christopher Mayer from 1985 to 1986, and Jon Lindstrom from 1997 to 2000. She also dated actor Jon Voight in the late 1980s. Since 2003, Davidson has been married to actor and former professional tennis player Vincent Van Patten, with whom she shares a son, Jesse Thomas Van Patten. She is also stepmother to Van Patten’s two sons, Duke and Vincent Jr..

Career Highlights Eileen Davidson has enjoyed an extensive career in daytime television, prominently portraying Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. Her work also includes the complex role of Kristen DiMera and several other characters on Days of Our Lives. Her talent earned her two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress, first in 2014 for Days of Our Lives and again in 2018 for The Young and the Restless. Davidson also notably appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for three seasons. Beyond acting, she authored a mystery novel series, which she is currently adapting for television, and has starred in several films and streaming series. This multifaceted career has cemented Davidson as a versatile and enduring figure in entertainment.