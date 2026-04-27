Who Is Cory Booker? Cory Anthony Booker is an American politician, a United States Senator from New Jersey, widely recognized for his committed advocacy. He is known for his inspiring public speaking and dedication to social justice initiatives. He first gained national attention as Mayor of Newark, leading revitalization efforts and attracting significant investment to the city. His responsive approach to constituents quickly garnered widespread media interest, setting a precedent for engaged leadership.

Full Name Cory Anthony Booker Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $15 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan, Stanford University, The Queen’s College Oxford, Yale Law School Father Cary Alfred Booker Mother Carolyn Rose Jordan Siblings Cary Booker II

Early Life and Education Born in Washington, D.C., Cory Anthony Booker grew up in Harrington Park, New Jersey, in a religious household. His parents, Cary Alfred Booker and Carolyn Rose Jordan, were among the first Black IBM executives. Booker attended Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan, where he excelled in football. He later earned degrees from Stanford University, studied as a Rhodes Scholar at The Queen’s College, Oxford, and graduated from Yale Law School.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Alexis Lewis, Cory Booker previously dated actress Rosario Dawson. He announced his engagement to Lewis in September 2025. Booker and Lewis married in November 2025, with ceremonies held in Newark, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. He has no children.

Career Highlights As a US Senator, Cory Anthony Booker has championed significant legislation, notably playing a leading role in the passage of the First Step Act. This bipartisan bill reformed federal criminal justice policies. He gained national prominence for delivering the longest Senate speech in history, speaking for over 25 hours in April 2025. Booker also served as Mayor of Newark, driving economic growth and reducing crime.