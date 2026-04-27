Who Is Frank Abagnale Jr.? Frank William Abagnale Jr. is an American security consultant and author, widely recognized for his extraordinary past as a con artist. He now advises corporations and government agencies on fraud prevention. His story captivated millions through his 1980 memoir, Catch Me If You Can, which detailed his early fraudulent escapades. The book later inspired a highly successful 2002 film, cementing his public profile.

Full Name Frank William Abagnale Jr. Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Iona Preparatory School, U.S. Navy Father Frank William Abagnale Sr. Mother Paulette Abagnale Kids Sean Abagnale, Scott Abagnale, Chris Abagnale

Early Life and Education Born on April 27, 1948, in Bronxville, New York, Frank William Abagnale Jr. experienced an early upheaval when his parents divorced during his adolescence. He briefly attended Iona Preparatory School, though his attendance is disputed. His father, Frank Abagnale Sr., introduced him to various business dealings, which unknowingly honed skills Abagnale later adapted for fraudulent activities. He also had a brief stint in the U.S. Navy.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Frank Abagnale Jr.’s journey, though much of his personal life remains private. He eventually met Kelly Anne Welbes, who became a pivotal figure in his life. Abagnale married Kelly Anne Welbes on November 6, 1976. They share three sons, Sean, Scott, and Chris, and reside in Charleston, South Carolina.

Career Highlights Frank William Abagnale Jr. achieved widespread notoriety through his 1980 memoir, Catch Me If You Can, which chronicled his early life as a skilled con artist. The book became a bestseller and inspired the 2002 Steven Spielberg film. Transitioning from his criminal past, Abagnale founded Abagnale and Associates in 1976, a security consulting firm. He advises numerous financial institutions and government agencies on fraud prevention. He also lectures extensively at the FBI Academy and has contributed to fraud prevention programs used by thousands of organizations, cementing his role as a leading authority in cybersecurity.