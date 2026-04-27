Jenna Coleman with long brown hair, speaking into a microphone at an event. This highlights her career.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jenna Coleman

Born

April 27, 1986

Died
Birthplace

Blackpool, Lancashire, England

Age

40 Years Old

Horoscope

Taurus

Who Is Jenna Coleman?

Jenna-Louise Coleman is a British actress celebrated for her versatile portrayals and captivating screen presence. Her ability to embody diverse characters has earned wide critical acclaim.

She first rose to public attention as Clara Oswald, the beloved companion in the iconic science fiction series Doctor Who. Her energetic performance quickly made Coleman a fan favorite.

Full NameJenna-Louise Coleman
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 2 inches (157 cm)
Relationship StatusDating Jamie Childs
Net Worth$5 million
NationalityBritish
EthnicityEnglish
EducationArnold School
FatherKeith Coleman
MotherKaren Coleman
SiblingsBen Coleman
Kids1

Early Life and Education

Born in Blackpool, Lancashire, Jenna-Louise Coleman developed an early love for performance. Her grandmother reportedly named her after a character from the TV series Dallas.

She attended Arnold School in Blackpool, where her acting passion blossomed, leading to roles in local theater. Coleman chose to pursue acting rather than attending the University of York.

Notable Relationships

Currently dating director Jamie Childs, Jenna Coleman was previously in relationships with actors Richard Madden and Tom Hughes. Her on-set romance with Hughes garnered media attention.

Coleman recently welcomed one child with Jamie Childs, with whom she shares a private family life. She remains focused on her career and new role as a parent.

Career Highlights

Jenna-Louise Coleman secured her breakthrough as Clara Oswald in Doctor Who, appearing alongside two Doctors. This role catapulted her into international recognition and earned widespread fan adoration.

She later took on the acclaimed lead role of Queen Victoria in the historical drama Victoria, cementing her status as a leading actress. Coleman also garnered praise for her performance in The Serpent.

Beyond television, Coleman has appeared in films like Me Before You and on stage in productions such as All My Sons, showcasing her diverse talent.

Signature Quote

“What motivates me is curiosity, a kind of limitless feeling about the amount of stories and people and characters that are living and stories to be told.”

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