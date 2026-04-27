Who Is Jenna Coleman? Jenna-Louise Coleman is a British actress celebrated for her versatile portrayals and captivating screen presence. Her ability to embody diverse characters has earned wide critical acclaim. She first rose to public attention as Clara Oswald, the beloved companion in the iconic science fiction series Doctor Who. Her energetic performance quickly made Coleman a fan favorite.

Full Name Jenna-Louise Coleman Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Dating Jamie Childs Net Worth $5 million Nationality British Ethnicity English Education Arnold School Father Keith Coleman Mother Karen Coleman Siblings Ben Coleman Kids 1

Early Life and Education Born in Blackpool, Lancashire, Jenna-Louise Coleman developed an early love for performance. Her grandmother reportedly named her after a character from the TV series Dallas. She attended Arnold School in Blackpool, where her acting passion blossomed, leading to roles in local theater. Coleman chose to pursue acting rather than attending the University of York.

Notable Relationships Currently dating director Jamie Childs, Jenna Coleman was previously in relationships with actors Richard Madden and Tom Hughes. Her on-set romance with Hughes garnered media attention. Coleman recently welcomed one child with Jamie Childs, with whom she shares a private family life. She remains focused on her career and new role as a parent.

Career Highlights Jenna-Louise Coleman secured her breakthrough as Clara Oswald in Doctor Who, appearing alongside two Doctors. This role catapulted her into international recognition and earned widespread fan adoration. She later took on the acclaimed lead role of Queen Victoria in the historical drama Victoria, cementing her status as a leading actress. Coleman also garnered praise for her performance in The Serpent. Beyond television, Coleman has appeared in films like Me Before You and on stage in productions such as All My Sons, showcasing her diverse talent.