Who Is Larry Elder? Laurence Allen Elder is an American conservative political commentator known for his unwavering libertarian-leaning perspectives. He consistently challenges mainstream narratives and advocates for individual liberty and limited government. His thought-provoking analysis on social and political issues resonates with a broad audience. He first gained widespread public attention as the host of his nationally syndicated program, The Larry Elder Show, which began in Los Angeles in 1994. Elder’s direct communication style quickly made him a prominent voice in talk radio.

Full Name Laurence Allen Elder Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Brown University, University of Michigan Law School Father Randolph Elder Mother Viola Conley Siblings Kirk Elder, Dennis Elder

Early Life and Education Family ties ran deep in the Pico-Union and South Central areas of Los Angeles, where Laurence Allen Elder was born and raised as the middle of three brothers. His father, Randolph Elder, a US Marine Corps veteran, instilled strong values through his work ethic. Elder attended Crenshaw High School, graduating in 1970, before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Brown University. He later received a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School in 1977.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Laurence Allen Elder’s personal life, though he generally maintains privacy. He was married to a physician from 1992 to 1994, with the union reportedly ending due to differing views on having children. Elder has no children. While previously in a long-term relationship with Alexandra Datig, he has stated he is not currently married and does not have a confirmed public partner.

Career Highlights Laurence Allen Elder’s career is notably defined by his influential platform, The Larry Elder Show, which he hosted for decades. The nationally syndicated radio program reached listeners across 300 stations, solidifying his role as a leading conservative voice. Beyond broadcasting, Elder co-founded Old Glory Bank, a financial institution committed to patriotic values, and served as a prominent candidate in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election, where he garnered millions of votes. He is also a New York Times best-selling author, penning several books that explore his conservative principles and social commentary.