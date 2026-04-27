Sheena Easton: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Sheena Easton
April 27, 1959
Bellshill, Scotland
67 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Sheena Easton?
Sheena Easton is a Scottish singer, songwriter, and actress celebrated for her versatile vocal delivery across pop, dance, and R&B genres. Her dynamic career has yielded numerous global hits and platinum albums.
She rose to prominence through the 1980 British reality TV series The Big Time: Pop Singer, which documented her journey to stardom. This pivotal exposure propelled her debut singles to simultaneously chart in the UK Top 10.
|Full Name
|Sheena Easton
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 1 inch (155 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$12 million
|Nationality
|Scottish, American
|Education
|Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama
|Father
|Alex Orr
|Mother
|Annie Orr
|Siblings
|Robert Orr, Alex Orr, Marilyn Orr, Anessa Orr, Morag Orr
|Kids
|Jake, Skylar
Early Life and Education
Born Sheena Shirley Orr in Bellshill, Scotland, she was the youngest of six children to Alex and Annie Orr. Her mother admirably supported the family after her father’s death.
Easton pursued her artistic education at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in Glasgow. There she honed her craft as a speech and drama teacher while performing with a band at local clubs by night.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Sheena Easton’s personal life, with four marriages to Sandi Easton, Rob Light, Tim Delarm, and John Minoli.
Easton is a proud mother to two adopted children, Jake and Skylar. She currently resides in Henderson, Nevada, as a single mother.
Career Highlights
Sheena Easton’s career launched with hit singles like “Modern Girl” and the US chart-topper “Morning Train (9 to 5).” She also recorded “For Your Eyes Only,” the memorable theme for the James Bond film.
Easton notably collaborated with Prince, resulting in the hit duet “U Got the Look” and the controversial single “Sugar Walls.” Her versatility also led to a Grammy for Best Mexican-American Performance with Luis Miguel.
To date, Easton has collected two Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist in 1982, cementing her status as a prominent figure in 1980s pop music.
Signature Quote
“What lights me up is being a mom and singing. That’s what I’m about now. It’s not about what’s going to make me the most famous.”
See Also
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