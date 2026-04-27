Who Is Eric Schmidt? Eric Emerson Schmidt is an American businessman and former computer engineer, widely recognized for his leadership in the technology sector. He shaped Google’s trajectory from a burgeoning startup into a global powerhouse. His vision helped define much of the modern digital landscape. Schmidt’s breakout moment arrived in 2001 when he became Google’s CEO, overseeing its meteoric rise and diversification beyond search. His strategic guidance introduced conventional business structures, enabling the company’s unprecedented expansion.

Full Name Eric Emerson Schmidt Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married to Wendy Schmidt Net Worth $54.5 billion Nationality American Education Yorktown High School, Princeton University, University of California, Berkeley Father Wilson Emerson Schmidt Mother Eleanor Schmidt Siblings Carl Schmidt, Edward Schmidt Kids Sophie Schmidt, Alison Schmidt

Early Life and Education Wilson Emerson Schmidt’s son, Eric Emerson Schmidt, spent part of his formative years in Italy, an experience he credited with shaping his global outlook. Born in Falls Church, Virginia, he grew up with an academic background fostered by his parents. Schmidt graduated from Yorktown High School in 1972 before attending Princeton University, where he initially pursued architecture but switched to electrical engineering. He earned both a master’s and PhD in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley.

Notable Relationships Eric Schmidt has been married to Wendy Susan Boyle since 1980, a relationship publicly acknowledged as an open marriage. Over the years, he has been linked to several other individuals, including TV presenter Kate Bohner and entrepreneur Michelle Ritter. Schmidt shares two daughters with Wendy Schmidt: Sophie and Alison. Tragically, Alison passed away in 2017 due to an illness, yet Eric and Wendy continue their joint philanthropic endeavors.

Career Highlights Eric Schmidt’s tenure as CEO of Google from 2001 to 2011 marked a period of explosive growth, introducing major products like Google News, Gmail, and Google Maps. He skillfully guided the company through its initial public offering in 2004, cementing its status as a tech giant. He later served as Executive Chairman of Alphabet Inc. from 2015 to 2017, continuing to influence technology and policy, notably advising the US government on artificial intelligence. More recently, Schmidt became CEO of Relativity Space in 2025. Beyond corporate leadership, Schmidt is also an accomplished author, co-authoring best-selling books such as How Google Works. He was awarded an honorary Knight of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2024 for his philanthropic contributions.