Who Is William Moseley? William Peter Moseley is a British actor, widely recognized for his captivating portrayal of characters in fantasy and drama. His natural presence has brought memorable figures to life on screen. Moseley’s breakout moment arrived with his role as Peter Pevensie in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which earned him a Kids’ Choice Award. This fantasy epic resonated with global audiences, establishing him as a prominent young talent.

Full Name William Peter Moseley Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Reportedly dating Kelsey Asbille Net Worth $8 million Nationality British Ethnicity British Education Sheepscombe Primary School, Wycliffe College, Downfield Sixth Form, Stroud Father Peter A. Moseley Mother Juliette E. Fleming Siblings Daisy Elizabeth Moseley, Benjamin Hugh Moseley

Early Life and Education Born in the picturesque Cotswolds village of Sheepscombe, Gloucestershire, William Moseley grew up as the eldest of three children to Peter A. Moseley, a cinematographer, and Juliette E. Fleming. He developed an early interest in acting after a casting agent visited his primary school. Moseley attended Sheepscombe Primary School and later continued his education at Wycliffe College, also taking time off at Downfield Sixth Form, Stroud. He honed his craft through various acting teachers and coaches, gaining experience on the job.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked William Moseley’s public life. He reportedly dated actress Anna Popplewell until 2007, followed by Alexa Hamilton from 2008 to 2010, and Mexican actress Antonia Ortega until 2012. Moseley has been reportedly dating actress Kelsey Asbille since 2012, after they met on the set of the film Run. They have no children together, and details of their current relationship status remain largely private.

Career Highlights William Moseley’s career launched with the beloved Chronicles of Narnia film trilogy, where he starred as Peter Pevensie. The films achieved significant box office success and earned him a Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Male Film Star for The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian. He expanded his work into television, notably as Prince Liam in the E! series The Royals, which garnered considerable viewership. Moseley has also appeared in action thrillers like Run and the adventure drama The Silent Mountain, showcasing his versatile acting range.