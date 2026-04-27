Who Is Patrick Stump? Patrick Vaughn Stump is an American singer and songwriter, instantly recognizable for his powerful, soulful vocals within the alternative rock scene. His dynamic range and compositional skills have deeply influenced modern pop punk. He broke into the public eye as the lead vocalist of Fall Out Boy, whose 2005 album From Under the Cork Tree launched them to mainstream success. The album featured hit singles like “Sugar, We’re Goin Down,” solidifying their place in rock music history.

Full Name Patrick Vaughn Stump Gender Male Height 5 feet 4 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Married Elisa Yao Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity German, Austrian, Irish, Swedish, Scottish American Education Glenbrook South High School Father David Stumph Mother Patricia Vaughn Stumph Siblings Kevin Stumph, Megan Stumph Kids Declan Stump, Antero Stump

Early Life and Education Growing up in Glenview, Illinois, Patrick Stump was immersed in music from a young age due to his father, David Stumph, a folk singer. His parents divorced when he was eight years old. He attended Glenbrook South High School and initially played drums in local Chicago punk bands before becoming Fall Out Boy’s lead singer, despite no formal vocal training.

Notable Relationships Patrick Stump married his longtime girlfriend, Elisa Yao, in Chicago on September 29, 2012. The couple maintains a private family life in the Chicago suburbs. Stump and Yao have two children, a son named Declan, born in October 2014, and another son named Antero, born in December 2016.

Career Highlights Across his career, Patrick Stump’s genre-blending artistry has delivered numerous musical milestones. His distinctive vocals propelled Fall Out Boy’s 2007 album, Infinity on High, to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Beyond his band work, Stump launched a solo career with the 2011 album Soul Punk, where he wrote, performed, and produced all tracks, showcasing his multi-instrumental talents. He also co-founded the record label DCD2 Records with Pete Wentz. To date, Stump has composed music for various film and television projects, including the animated series Spidey and His Amazing Friends, further extending his reach in the entertainment industry.