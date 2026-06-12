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There are many milestones that happen multiple times over the course of your life, like birthdays or anniversaries. But a wedding is different. Ideally, it’s the kind of event you only get to experience once, which makes it feel all the more special.

So, this woman was absolutely stunned when her parents scheduled their 25th anniversary party for the same date as her wedding. Before she knew it, family members started dropping out of her celebration one by one. Understandably furious, she turned to Reddit to vent. Read the full story below.

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The woman was stunned when she found out her parents had scheduled their anniversary party for the same date as her wedding

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Now, family members are dropping out of her celebration one by one

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Readers were fully on the bride’s side, saying her parents’ decision was seriously toxic and cruel

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The woman later came back with an update, sharing how her parents responded to the fallout

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Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: odie456

Readers agreed that the mom knew exactly what she was doing and said her daughter was better off moving on with her life

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