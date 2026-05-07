So I (f21) have been in my relationship for over a year, living with my boyfriend (m20) for over half a year. My mom keeps slipping the idea of us just going ahead and getting married literally ALL THE TIME. I told her it hasn't been long enough and we aren't planning on that for at least 2-3 years from this point, but she will respond with "you guys already are living with each other, I don't want you living in sin".(I don't believe in God so the idea of "living in sin" doesn't bother me and she knows this.)



She brings up wedding ideas and really pushes the idea of marriage no matter how much I tell her no. She thinks I'm ridiculous for wanting to wait and that if I can't marry him he isn't the one or we are already more well off than most people our age so why not. I cannot give her any excuse that will satisfy her or get her off my back about this she married for the first time when she was 19 so I guess this is like the norm for her. But this isn't the societal norm anymore.



Ofc me and him talk about one day getting married/having kids etc etc but these are all far out hypotheticals. We both want time to settle and grow as people with eachother before making HUGE decisions like marriage and children. I'm assuming this is like a moral disconnect that we just won't be able to get past because she's a devout Christian and I am an atheist but I am actually so sick of this being the conversation every other phone call.

