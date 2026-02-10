Justin And Hailey Bieber’s Super Bowl Tense Moment Decoded By Lip Reader
Away from the stadium lights of Levi’s Stadium, Hailey and Justin Bieber seemingly had an icy interaction during the 2026 Super Bowl on February 8.
Reports claimed the couple had a tense exchange as celebrities and football fans packed into the venue for the biggest game of the year.
“It’s crazy how he treats hers like a tag along,” one commented on the Biebers’ body language.
- Numerous celebrities attended the 2026 Super Bowl, including Jamie Foxx, Kim Kardashian, Adam Sandler, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.
- The Bieber couple appeared to have a frosty elevator exchange before taking their seats at the stadium.
- Hailey was also seen interacting with her longtime friend Kendall Jenner.
- One body language expert claimed Hailey tried to “seek comfort” from Kendall while Justin was “absent.”
Hailey and Justin Bieber seemingly had an icy interaction during the 2026 Super Bowl
Justin and Hailey Bieber’s outing to the 2026 Super Bowl did not go unnoticed.
They were among a long list of celebrities who attended the big game, including Jamie Foxx, Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton, Adam Sandler, Kendall Jenner, Chris Pratt, Jon Bon Jovi, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter.
Reports claimed that the Bieber couple seemingly had a frosty elevator conversation on their way into Super Bowl LX. They were seen exchanging a few words before Justin turned away from her.
A lip-reader claimed that Hailey spoke about her longtime bestie Kendall Jenner before they made it to their seats.
Viewers wondered whether the Biebers had a frosty elevator conversation before taking their seats at the Levi’s Stadium
“We should go together,” the Yummy singer told his wife, according to lip-reader Nicola Hickling.
Nicola claimed to the Mirror that Hailey responded by saying, “That’s gonna be difficult. I wanna be with Kendall.”
During the game, Hailey was seen sitting close to Justin. But she was also captured having interactions with others, including Kendall.
Inbaal Honigman, a celebrity psychic and body language expert, claimed to Showbiz Cheat Sheet that the Bieber couple “glance away” from each other at some points, which is a “subtle way to take some time out.”
“Glancing away is the subtlest way to block someone, and they’re effectively blocking one another,” she told the outlet. “His raised eyebrows are a dismissive move, which says ‘Do what you want,’ showing that he doesn’t care.”
One expert claimed Hailey tried to “seek comfort” from her bestie Kendall Jenner while Justin was “absent”
While Hailey socialized with others, Inbaal said she crossed her legs and angled them “away from her husband.”
This suggested that she “feels sociable and friendly and is keen to engage with people beyond her immediate partner,” the body language expert claimed.
Inbaal also commented on the interactions captured on camera between Hailey and Kendall, who were “seen holding hands, but the dynamic appears uneven.”
“Hailey looks towards Kendall, while Kendall looks away, suggesting a difference in emotional need,” they said. “Kendall’s hand rests on top of Hailey’s, signaling that she is the more dominant presence in the friendship.”
The expert believed that Hailey appeared to “seek comfort” from Kendall while Justin was “absent.”
“At this point I believe they’re still together for business purpose,” one netizen commented online
Netizens commented on clips of the Bieber couple attending the Super Bowl, with one saying it looked less like date night and “more like escape night. Who’s helping these 2 navigate life?”
“Poor Hailey,” one said, while another quipped, “He looks way more interested in those women than Hailey lol.”
“Date night? He ain’t even holding her hand! Moving along in front without her,” said another.
“They never have that holding hands all into you lovey dovey I’m happier because I’m with you vibe he acts like he hopes someone will snipe him and take him out of his misery?” another claimed.
The couple was seen leaving a 2026 Grammys after-party separately
Justin and Hailey’s marriage has long been under scrutiny, with netizens questioning whether there’s trouble in paradise even after their appearance at the 2026 Grammys.
It is believed the couple reportedly attended an after-party following the music awards show. But Hailey left the party first, while Justin stayed back and eventually left with a large group.
“Leaving the function with a car full of girls while your wife walks to the curb alone is actually diabolical,” one social media user commented online.
Many spun wild claims and speculated whether the Baby singer was cheating on his wife with one of the girls he left with.
“Justin cheating his beautiful wife? I don’t know why big celebrities have fantasies to have so much of affairs, ignoring wife in public and not respecting her in front of others is a crime,” one said.
Another claimed, “Hailey wants that, she has no problem with him going out with girls, as long as she’s Justin Bieber’s wife.”
