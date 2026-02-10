Justin And Hailey Bieber’s Super Bowl Tense Moment Decoded By Lip Reader

ADVERTISEMENT

Away from the stadium lights of Levi’s Stadium, Hailey and Justin Bieber seemingly had an icy interaction during the 2026 Super Bowl on February 8.

Reports claimed the couple had a tense exchange as celebrities and football fans packed into the venue for the biggest game of the year.

“It’s crazy how he treats hers like a tag along,” one commented on the Biebers’ body language.

RELATED:

Highlights Numerous celebrities attended the 2026 Super Bowl, including Jamie Foxx, Kim Kardashian, Adam Sandler, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

The Bieber couple appeared to have a frosty elevator exchange before taking their seats at the stadium.

Hailey was also seen interacting with her longtime friend Kendall Jenner.

One body language expert claimed Hailey tried to “seek comfort” from Kendall while Justin was “absent.”

Hailey and Justin Bieber seemingly had an icy interaction during the 2026 Super Bowl

Justin and Hailey Bieber at a public event, captured during a tense Super Bowl moment decoded by a lip reader.

Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s outing to the 2026 Super Bowl did not go unnoticed.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were among a long list of celebrities who attended the big game, including Jamie Foxx, Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton, Adam Sandler, Kendall Jenner, Chris Pratt, Jon Bon Jovi, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter.

Justin and Hailey Bieber attending a sports event with a tense moment observed by lip readers.

Image credits: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Reports claimed that the Bieber couple seemingly had a frosty elevator conversation on their way into Super Bowl LX. They were seen exchanging a few words before Justin turned away from her.

A lip-reader claimed that Hailey spoke about her longtime bestie Kendall Jenner before they made it to their seats.

Viewers wondered whether the Biebers had a frosty elevator conversation before taking their seats at the Levi’s Stadium

Justin and Hailey Bieber seated at Super Bowl, captured during a tense moment analyzed by a lip reader.

Image credits: Audrey Victoria/NFL

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing a tense moment between Justin and Hailey Bieber at the Super Bowl, noted by a lip reader.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We should go together,” the Yummy singer told his wife, according to lip-reader Nicola Hickling.

Nicola claimed to the Mirror that Hailey responded by saying, “That’s gonna be difficult. I wanna be with Kendall.”

During the game, Hailey was seen sitting close to Justin. But she was also captured having interactions with others, including Kendall.

Hailey e Justin Bieber no #SuperBowl LX no Levi’s Stadium em Santa Clara, Califórnia. (08 de fevereiro) pic.twitter.com/5As4dpsQfk — Hailey Bieber Brasil (@haileybieberbrs) February 8, 2026

Inbaal Honigman, a celebrity psychic and body language expert, claimed to Showbiz Cheat Sheet that the Bieber couple “glance away” from each other at some points, which is a “subtle way to take some time out.”

“Glancing away is the subtlest way to block someone, and they’re effectively blocking one another,” she told the outlet. “His raised eyebrows are a dismissive move, which says ‘Do what you want,’ showing that he doesn’t care.”

ADVERTISEMENT

One expert claimed Hailey tried to “seek comfort” from her bestie Kendall Jenner while Justin was “absent”

Justin and Hailey Bieber in a candid moment analyzed by lip reader revealing tension during the Super Bowl event.

Image credits: lilbieber

Comment by Andrea Bibby Szajnecki asking about the rule of sitting next to spouse during an event discussion.

While Hailey socialized with others, Inbaal said she crossed her legs and angled them “away from her husband.”

This suggested that she “feels sociable and friendly and is keen to engage with people beyond her immediate partner,” the body language expert claimed.

Justin and Hailey Bieber in a tense moment at an event, captured with a crowd and red background in a candid scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jbmediamx

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Ariana Keep Breathin commenting on Justin and Hailey Bieber's Super Bowl tense moment and relationship status.

Inbaal also commented on the interactions captured on camera between Hailey and Kendall, who were “seen holding hands, but the dynamic appears uneven.”

“Hailey looks towards Kendall, while Kendall looks away, suggesting a difference in emotional need,” they said. “Kendall’s hand rests on top of Hailey’s, signaling that she is the more dominant presence in the friendship.”

The expert believed that Hailey appeared to “seek comfort” from Kendall while Justin was “absent.”

“At this point I believe they’re still together for business purpose,” one netizen commented online

ADVERTISEMENT

justin and hailey at the super bowl yesterday 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/9yV1j4pl4T — Bieber Data (@justindrewfiles) February 9, 2026

Netizens commented on clips of the Bieber couple attending the Super Bowl, with one saying it looked less like date night and “more like escape night. Who’s helping these 2 navigate life?”

“Poor Hailey,” one said, while another quipped, “He looks way more interested in those women than Hailey lol.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at a formal event, highlighting a tense moment decoded by a lip reader.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Comment by Mona Simard expressing support for Justin and Hailey Bieber's relationship amid Super Bowl tense moment discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Date night? He ain’t even holding her hand! Moving along in front without her,” said another.

“They never have that holding hands all into you lovey dovey I’m happier because I’m with you vibe he acts like he hopes someone will snipe him and take him out of his misery?” another claimed.

The couple was seen leaving a 2026 Grammys after-party separately

Justin and Hailey Bieber sitting closely, showing a tense moment captured during the Super Bowl event.

Image credits: lilbieber

Justin and Hailey’s marriage has long been under scrutiny, with netizens questioning whether there’s trouble in paradise even after their appearance at the 2026 Grammys.

It is believed the couple reportedly attended an after-party following the music awards show. But Hailey left the party first, while Justin stayed back and eventually left with a large group.

Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton, Justine Skye, Tyler, The Creator e mais amigos durante o #SuperBowlLX no Levi’s Stadium em Santa Clara, Califórnia. (08/02) pic.twitter.com/tgqaEebvuT — Portal Hailey Bieber (@portalhaileybr) February 9, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

“Leaving the function with a car full of girls while your wife walks to the curb alone is actually diabolical,” one social media user commented online.

Many spun wild claims and speculated whether the Baby singer was cheating on his wife with one of the girls he left with.

“Justin cheating his beautiful wife? I don’t know why big celebrities have fantasies to have so much of affairs, ignoring wife in public and not respecting her in front of others is a crime,” one said.

Another claimed, “Hailey wants that, she has no problem with him going out with girls, as long as she’s Justin Bieber’s wife.”

“He doesn’t love his wife, that’s what it seems like,” one netizen commented online

Jennifer Morrell’s social media comment on Justin and Hailey Bieber Super Bowl tense moment, discussing relationship dynamics.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Lewis R Rachel saying That's a secure marriage on social media about Justin and Hailey Bieber's tense Super Bowl moment decoded by lip reader.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Audrey Porter discussing a tense moment involving Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Screenshot of a social media comment referencing a tense moment involving Justin and Hailey Bieber at the Super Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text comment saying Seems pretty normal to me in a social media style blue speech bubble discussion about Justin and Hailey Bieber Super Bowl tense moment decoded by lip reader

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Crystal Lapensee saying they aren’t sitting beside each other during Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Super Bowl tense moment.

Tweet expressing opinion on Justin and Hailey Bieber's Super Bowl tense moment decoded by lip reader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet reacting to Justin and Hailey Bieber's Super Bowl tense moment decoded by lip reader with a surprised tone.

Tweet discussing Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Super Bowl tense moment, focusing on relationship dynamics and lip reading.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Justin and Hailey Bieber's Super Bowl tense moment decoded by lip reader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Super Bowl tense moment decoded by a lip reader.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Justin and Hailey Bieber's Super Bowl tense moment decoded by lip reader.

A tweet responding to Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Super Bowl tense moment with a comment on privacy and public entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT