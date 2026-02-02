Even music royalty can make blunders onstage, or even a series of them.



Cher gave an inspirational speech for her lifetime achievement award and then began walking off stage before host Trevor Noah beckoned her back to proceed the Record of the Year award.



Turning pink with embarrassment, Cher returned to the center of the stage to fulfil her responsiblity of presenting one of the night’s most coveted title.



“And the Grammy goes to,” she said, and then continued to keep her eyes on the teleprompter and waiting for the big-reveal. But what didn’t click in her mind was that the winner’s name was written in the envelope in her hands.



“Oh,” she nervously said as she opened the envelope. “They told me it was going to be on the prompter.”



“The Grammy goes to...Luther Vandross!” she announced, naming a singer who passed away about two decades back.



The awkwardness finally came to an end with Kendrick Lamar and SZA, nominated for the song Luther, got up to receive their award.



“Kendrick, no! Kendrick Lamar!” Cher said yelled when she realized her fumble.



“The pause, the name mix‑up, the absolute chaos — only Cher could accidentally turn a Record of the Year announcement into camp television history,” one commented on social media.



“Cher fumbled that announcement so bad lmao,” another said. “Said Luther Vandross instead of the song luther. Icon energy but that was rough, someone get her the right card next time.”





“the Grammy goes to Luther Vandross.”



