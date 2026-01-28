Sydney Sweeney Stuns Fans By Launching Racy Lingerie Line After Illegal Stunt

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney did what Sydney Sweeney does best: She climbed straight into controversy with the launch of her new lingerie brand.

The 28-year-old star unveiled a spanking new undergarment line called Syrn.

But some claimed her promotional stunt for the launch might have been “illegal.”

Sydney Sweeney poses in a stylish white fringe dress, representing her new racy lingerie line to fans and media.

Image credits: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney has officially kicked off a new venture, which she said was all about letting women embrace the many versions of themselves.

Highlights Sydney Sweeney dropped a brand new lingerie collection this week.

The launch came with controversy after she was filmed hanging strings of lingerie on the iconic Hollywood sign.

The actress spoke about what the brand means to her and why she created it.

“I was in the 6th grade with DDs. I hated the br* I had to wear,” she said.

“I wanted to create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are,” the Euphoria star said in a press release.

“I love working on cars, I go water skiing, I’ll dress up for the red carpet, then go home to snuggle my dogs. I’m not one thing, no woman is.”

Sydney Sweeney writing on mirror wearing sheer gloves, promoting her new racy lingerie line in a stylish setting.

Image credits: SYRN

The actress said the idea behind Syrn was born out of her own frustrations of finding correctly-fitting undergarments for her younger self.

“I was in the 6th grade with DDs. I hated the br* I had to wear,” she said in a press release.

“When I bought my first cute br* that actually fit, I wore it to pieces,” she added. “Designing for different bodies is a huge part of SYRN.”

Sydney Sweeney modeling racy white lingerie from her new collection in a dimly lit theater with red seats around her.

Image credits: syrn

To cater to different body types, the Syrn collection will include 44 sizes, from 30B to 42DDD. And most of the pieces are expected to be priced under $100.

Sydney said she was determined to focus not just on the looks but also on the comfort of the undergarments.

“B**bs and bodies are like fingerprints; everyone’s are different, and I wanted to design for that,” she said.

Sydney Sweeney posing in a white top, promoting her new racy lingerie line with a confident and alluring look.

Image credits: syrn/sydney_sweeney

The brand has four personas: Seductress (the first-to-drop collection), Comfy (explained by the name itself), Playful (a collection of loungewear-meets-lingerie pieces like boxers and shorts), and Romantic (a drop expected to include garter belts, sheer teddies, and more).

Last year, reports said Sydney’s upcoming lingerie brand was backed by a venture capital company called Coatue, which has Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez on the list of investors.

“It’s not about dressing for anyone else; it’s about how you feel when you put it on,” she said about the Seductress collection

Sydney Sweeney wearing intricate black lace lingerie and matching lace mask in a dimly lit, elegant setting.

Image credits: syrn

The Anyone But You actress said dropping Seductress as the first collection felt like “right opening chapter” for the brand.

“It’s bold, confident, and unapologetic,” she said about Seductress. “It’s about owning your power and your desire on your own terms.”

“Starting there set the tone for Syrn as a brand that celebrates femininity in all its forms,” she said. “It’s not about dressing for anyone else; it’s about how you feel when you put it on. Seductress is that moment of stepping into yourself.”

Sydney Sweeney in lace lingerie holding open a box featuring her new racy lingerie line with Come closer text inside.

Image credits: syrn

By creating the lingerie collection, Sydney said she wanted to ensure her brand “understands” women instead of just “talking at them.”

“Syrn is about confidence without pressure, feeling s*xy, powerful, soft, playful, or all of the above, depending on the day,” she said. “As the sole founder, my vision was to create something that lives in real life and doesn’t hold anyone back.”

Sydney stirred controversy with an “illegal” stunt that was shared online a day before the launch

Sydney Sweeney modeling racy lingerie wearing sheer black gloves in an elegant room for lingerie line launch.

Image credits: syrn

A day before unveiling her new brand, the White Lotus actress shared a video on social media, in which she performed a stunt she reportedly didn’t have permission for.

Sydney and members of her entourage were seen climbing the famous Hollywood sign on Mt. Lee in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Sydney Sweeney modeling elegant lingerie in a dark setting promoting her new racy lingerie line.

Image credits: syrn

Video footage captured the group hanging strings of lingerie on the iconic landmark.

“I’m gonna get caught at this rate,” she was heard saying in the video.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the Hollywood sign, said Sydney and her team were not authorized to climb the landmark.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said Sydney and her team were not authorized to climb the landmark

Partial view of the Hollywood sign at night with decorative lights, representing Sydney Sweeney lingerie line launch.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

The stunt “was not authorized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce nor did we have prior knowledge of it,” CEO Steve Nissen said in a statement Monday.

Steve said the intellectual property rights to “the image of the Hollywood Sign” are owned by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. And anyone who intends to use or access the sign for commercial purposes is expected to obtain a license before doing so.

Sydney Sweeney smiling at night in front of Hollywood sign, promoting her racy lingerie line after stunt incident.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce did not grant a license or permission of any kind to the production involving Sydney Sweeney,” he added. “ … nor did anyone seek a license or permission from the Chamber for that production.”

Netizens had mixed reactions, with one calling Sydney’s stunt a “cheap publicity trick.”

“What is wrong with this young woman?” a social media user commented

“What is wrong with this young woman? Did she not get enough attention from her parents as a child? She seems a little off,” said another.

Fans supported her, saying, “I’m team Sweeney for sure. Protect her at all costs.”

“Anyone hating on her is jealous, and it’s soooo obvious,” read one comment online

