Sydney Sweeney Stuns Fans By Launching Racy Lingerie Line After Illegal Stunt
Sydney Sweeney did what Sydney Sweeney does best: She climbed straight into controversy with the launch of her new lingerie brand.
The 28-year-old star unveiled a spanking new undergarment line called Syrn.
But some claimed her promotional stunt for the launch might have been “illegal.”
Image credits: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney has officially kicked off a new venture, which she said was all about letting women embrace the many versions of themselves.
“I wanted to create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are,” the Euphoria star said in a press release.
“I love working on cars, I go water skiing, I’ll dress up for the red carpet, then go home to snuggle my dogs. I’m not one thing, no woman is.”
Image credits: SYRN
The actress said the idea behind Syrn was born out of her own frustrations of finding correctly-fitting undergarments for her younger self.
“I was in the 6th grade with DDs. I hated the br* I had to wear,” she said in a press release.
“When I bought my first cute br* that actually fit, I wore it to pieces,” she added. “Designing for different bodies is a huge part of SYRN.”
Image credits: syrn
To cater to different body types, the Syrn collection will include 44 sizes, from 30B to 42DDD. And most of the pieces are expected to be priced under $100.
Sydney said she was determined to focus not just on the looks but also on the comfort of the undergarments.
“B**bs and bodies are like fingerprints; everyone’s are different, and I wanted to design for that,” she said.
Image credits: syrn/sydney_sweeney
The brand has four personas: Seductress (the first-to-drop collection), Comfy (explained by the name itself), Playful (a collection of loungewear-meets-lingerie pieces like boxers and shorts), and Romantic (a drop expected to include garter belts, sheer teddies, and more).
Last year, reports said Sydney’s upcoming lingerie brand was backed by a venture capital company called Coatue, which has Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez on the list of investors.
Image credits: syrn
The Anyone But You actress said dropping Seductress as the first collection felt like “right opening chapter” for the brand.
“It’s bold, confident, and unapologetic,” she said about Seductress. “It’s about owning your power and your desire on your own terms.”
“Starting there set the tone for Syrn as a brand that celebrates femininity in all its forms,” she said. “It’s not about dressing for anyone else; it’s about how you feel when you put it on. Seductress is that moment of stepping into yourself.”
Image credits: syrn
By creating the lingerie collection, Sydney said she wanted to ensure her brand “understands” women instead of just “talking at them.”
“Syrn is about confidence without pressure, feeling s*xy, powerful, soft, playful, or all of the above, depending on the day,” she said. “As the sole founder, my vision was to create something that lives in real life and doesn’t hold anyone back.”
Image credits: syrn
A day before unveiling her new brand, the White Lotus actress shared a video on social media, in which she performed a stunt she reportedly didn’t have permission for.
Sydney and members of her entourage were seen climbing the famous Hollywood sign on Mt. Lee in the Santa Monica Mountains.
Image credits: syrn
Video footage captured the group hanging strings of lingerie on the iconic landmark.
“I’m gonna get caught at this rate,” she was heard saying in the video.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the Hollywood sign, said Sydney and her team were not authorized to climb the landmark.
Image credits: sydney_sweeney
The stunt “was not authorized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce nor did we have prior knowledge of it,” CEO Steve Nissen said in a statement Monday.
Steve said the intellectual property rights to “the image of the Hollywood Sign” are owned by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. And anyone who intends to use or access the sign for commercial purposes is expected to obtain a license before doing so.
Image credits: sydney_sweeney
“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce did not grant a license or permission of any kind to the production involving Sydney Sweeney,” he added. “ … nor did anyone seek a license or permission from the Chamber for that production.”
Netizens had mixed reactions, with one calling Sydney’s stunt a “cheap publicity trick.”
@popvideovaultCan Sydney Sweeney get arrested for this stunt on the Hollywood Sign?♬ Hush – Drebond The Artist
“What is wrong with this young woman? Did she not get enough attention from her parents as a child? She seems a little off,” said another.
Fans supported her, saying, “I’m team Sweeney for sure. Protect her at all costs.”
