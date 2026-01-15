Sydney Sweeney Plays An Adult Star: “Can She Do Anything Without Taking Off Her Clothes?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria character is about to cross an entirely new line.

After years of uncertainty, Euphoria is back with its third season, set to release in April this year.

The season’s first official trailer gave a glimpse of the provocative storyline of Sydney’s character, making some people wonder, “Can she do anything without taking off her clothes?”

Highlights The first official trailer for Euphoria's third season dropped this week.

Fans particularly took notice of Sydney Sweeney being barely dressed in her scenes.

“Can she do anything without taking off her clothes?” one asked online.

Sydney's character creates adult content in the new season.

RELATED:

Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria character is about to cross an entirely new line

Sydney Sweeney posing with styled blonde hair and subtle makeup in a soft-focus portrait related to adult star role.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

As Euphoria makes its big return to HBO Max, the trailer for the much-awaited season was released this week and generated plenty of buzz.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans particularly took notice of Sydney’s character, Cassie Howard, being barely dressed in her scenes.

Sydney Sweeney outdoors wearing playful dog ears and nose makeup, smiling warmly in natural sunlight.

Image credits: HBO Max

Set five years after the characters left high school, the new season finds Cassie in her early years of adulthood, with a new side hustle of creating content as an O***Fans model.

The trailer shows her fiancé, Nate (played by Jacob Elordi), walking in on her in the middle of making an adult video.

The new season’s story is set five years after the characters left high school

Sydney Sweeney portraying an adult star character in a red checkered outfit, outdoors with a vintage hotel backdrop.

Image credits: HBO Max

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was just making content,” Sydney’s character bashfully says while wearing a bunny-tail cosplay outfit.

Nate is heard addressing her profession in one scene, saying: “I work all day and my bride-to-be is spread-eagled on the internet.”

Sydney Sweeney smiling and leaning on a man in a casual indoor setting, portraying an adult star role.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Fans had strong reactions to the new developments in Cassie’s character arc, with one saying, “Maybe I’ll start watching the show now.”

“Just Sydney playing herself again,” one quipped, while another wrote, “Maybe the writers knew their assignments.”

Other comments were critical of the storyline and said Sydney has “one personality trait. One.”

“This is sickening. She should’ve declined the role,” read a comment online

A wedding scene with Sydney Sweeney and a groom seated at a flower-filled table, part of Sydney Sweeney plays an adult star.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: HBO Max

Tweet screenshot questioning if Sydney Sweeney's adult star character can do anything without taking off her clothes.

Image credits: floridanow1

“Sydney Sweeney needs to free herself from purposeful objectification,” one said.

Another wrote, “Euphoria season 3 trailer just came out, and of course Sydney Sweeney is on O***Fans. I’m so sick of her.”

“LOL, Euphoria about to have a new male audience out of nowhere,” said another.

Sydney Sweeney dressed as an adult star in a playful dog costume, posing on a bed in a dimly lit room.

Image credits: HBO Max

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney plays an adult star, discussing challenges of her role and audience expectations in a recent Twitter reply.

Image credits: 100kuwaits

Image credits: BarbiexBalboa

While Cassie is living in the suburbs with Nate, the show’s lead character, Rue (played by Zendaya), is entangled in a web with dealers of illicit substances.

Euphoria creator and showrunner Sam Levinson spoke about the story’s jump from season 2 to season 3.

“I promise that it will be an unforgettable night,” Sam said about a scene involving Cassie and Nate

Sydney Sweeney playing an adult star in a bedroom scene with two other characters, one holding a phone.

Image credits: HBO Max

Sydney Sweeney portraying an adult star, questioning if she can do anything without taking off her clothes.

Image credits: wishfu1l

“Five years felt like a natural place because if they’d gone to college, they’d be out of college at that time,” he said about where the story picks up from.

“We basically pick up Rue south of the border in Mexico, in debt to Laurie [Martha Kelly], trying to come up with some very innovative ways to pay it off,” he told Variety in December.

A man speaks about the challenges faced by Sydney Sweeney playing an adult star in a dramatic scene.

Image credits: HBO Max

Tweet by a user named harsa expressing confusion about why people like a certain show, posted in January 2026.

Image credits: 110testarossa

“Cassie is living in the suburbs with Nate, they’re engaged, and she’s very addicted to social media and envious of what appears to be the big lives that all of her high school classmates are living at this point in time,” Sam said.

He said he believes the new season would be their “best season yet” and confirmed that fans would see Cassie and Nate get married.

“I promise that it will be an unforgettable night,” he added.

Sydney has previously spoken about people seeing her as a s*x symbol

Sydney Sweeney dressed in a dog costume, portraying an adult star character in a dramatic scene.

Image credits: HBO Max

Screenshot of a tweet discussing character arc and self-destructive behavior in relation to Sydney Sweeney playing an adult star.

Image credits: weaktwigs

Sydney spoke about the new season of Euphoria and how the wrapping up the shoot felt like a “bittersweet moment.”

“I’m kind of terrified for how emotional it’s gonna be. It’s been such a journey,” she said on the red carpet during Variety’s 2025 Power of Women in October.

“It’s been my entire twenties,” she added. “They’ve been my family and friends for so long. I’ve been forever grateful for all of them.”

Image credits: HBO Max

For Variety’s Power of Women cover story published in October, she addressed how some viewers were increasingly seeing her as a “s*x symbol.”

“I play a lot of very divisive characters, and I think that a lot of people think they know me, but they don’t,” he said.

“So when people think, ‘Ah, she’s a s*x symbol,’ or ‘She’s leaning into that,’ I’m like, ‘No, I just feel good, and I’m doing it for myself, and I feel strong,’” she continued.

The Christy actress said she hoped to inspire other women to be “confident” and “flaunt what they got and feel good.”

“You shouldn’t have to apologize or hide or cover up in any room,” she added.

“The director knew what he was doing,” one commented on Cassie Howard’s storyline

Screenshot of a social media comment by Niki Foye responding to a previous message in a casual tone.

Screenshot of a social media comment reading a look into her actual future related to Sydney Sweeney plays an adult star topic

Comment by Mitchell R. M. Dearing discussing Sydney Sweeney's role as an adult star in her acting career.

Comment by Alexa Renee-Love Wrisley on social media responding humorously about a director's actions.

Sydney Sweeney playing an adult star discussing challenges of acting roles without relying on nudity in a casual chat.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Lauren Latterell saying she really gave Sydney Sweeney's adult star character depth.

Comment box with user Humble B Lessing asking if there are panties in someone's mouth, relating to Sydney Sweeney plays an adult star discussion.

User comment on a social media post expressing doubt about the show's ability to attract enough viewers.

Sydney Sweeney in a casual setting, discussing her role playing an adult star and the challenges of the character.

Comment on a social media post expressing disbelief about Sydney Sweeney playing an adult star in a casual conversation.

User comment on social media about Sydney Sweeney plays an adult star, expressing mixed feelings about her recent vibe.

Comment about Sydney Sweeney playing an adult star, questioning her role beyond taking off clothes.

Comment from Alisha Taylor Stephen expressing feelings that the wedding party feels unreal and dreamlike.

User comment on social media screen featuring Sydney Sweeney plays an adult star in a critical discussion post.

Comment by Jon Rust discussing the delay of season 3 release, expressing viewer disappointment and impatience.

Comment by Aleksander Jakub Sweryda stating the only thing she lacks is dignity on a social media post about Sydney Sweeney plays an adult star.