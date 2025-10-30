Sydney Sweeney Sends Fans Into A Meltdown With See-Through Dress At Variety’s Event
All eyes were on Sydney Sweeney when she stepped out for Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event this week.
Many gasped as she wore a daring see-through sheer dress and posed with a string of stars.
Critics wondered, “why is every dress see through these days?” while fans said, “She looks beautiful, she’s young, let her enjoy her fame.”
- Sydney Sweeney was honored at Variety’s 2025 Power of Women ceremony as one of the cover stars.
- The 28-year-old actress was dressed in a sheer sparkling dress designed by Christian Cowan.
- She addressed how people see her as a symbol of desire in an interview published this week.
- "I hope that I can inspire other women to be confident," she said.
All eyes were on Sydney Sweeney when she stepped out for Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event this week
Image credits: variety
The 28-year-old actress proved she was one of Hollywood’s staple fashion risk-takers with her outfit at the Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event.
She was dressed in a sparkly sheer dress designed by Christian Cowan for the evening in Beverly Hills, California.
Image credits: Variety Events
The cameras couldn’t get enough of her as she posed next to Sharon Stone, Jamie Lee Curtis, real-life boxer Christy Martin, and others.
Sydney is playing the character of Christy Martin in the upcoming movie Christy, which will hit the big screen on November 7.
Critics tsk-tsked at her dress, asking: “What happened to class?”
“When you only have one thing going for you,” one said, while another wrote, “she’s literally only got ‘two’ things going for her.”
“Is there no modesty anymore?” one commented on her appearance
Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety
“I don’t want to see your nipp***. I have my own. Most of us do. Like, it’s really not that cute,” read another comment.
“Well those are not real..lmao,” another claimed.
Meanwhile, fans showered her with praises, saying: “Sydney looks absolutely stunning!!! She’s rocking this outfit and bob!!!”
“Love this! People have been saying she’s only famous because of her rack so she’s giving y’all a big F U and I’m here for it! Go Sydney!!” said another.
The White Lotus alum spoke about viewers seeing her as a “s** symbol”
Image credits: Variety Events
Sydney addressed how some viewers were increasingly seeing her as a “s** symbol” despite knowing nothing about her.
“I play a lot of very divisive characters, and I think that a lot of people think they know me, but they don’t,” she said for Variety’s Power of Women cover story published on October 27.
Image credits: Frazer Harrison/WireImage
“So when people think, ‘Ah, she’s a s** symbol,’ or ‘She’s leaning into that,’ I’m like, ‘No, I just feel good and I’m doing it for myself and I feel strong,’” she continued.
She said she hoped to inspire other women to be “confident” and just “flaunt what they got and feel good.”
“You shouldn’t have to apologize or hide or cover up in any room,” she added.
The 28-year-old star said she hoped to inspire women to “flaunt what they got and feel good”
Image credits: variety
The Emmy-nominated actress was honored at the ceremony as one of the cover stars.
After being introduced during the ceremony by Sharon Stone, Sydney addressed the crowd and spoke about how she could relate to her boxing champ character in Christy.
“I’m not a fighter in the ring, but I recognized something of myself in Christy,” the actress said.
Image credits: Variety Events
The Euphoria star said she knew what it felt like to be “underestimated” and have people “define [her]” before the chance to “definite [herself].”
“I know what it feels like to have to prove that you deserve to be here, to be seen, to be taken seriously,” she continued.
Stepping into the shoes of the real-life boxer taught her that surviving “isn’t the end of the story, it’s the beginning of reclaiming it,” the White Lotus alum said.
Sydney said she could relate to the story of real-life boxing champ Christy Martin, whom she portrays in the upcoming film Christy
Image credits: Variety Events
“Every one of us has our own fight. And Christy reminds us all that strength doesn’t always look loud; sometimes it’s just getting back up, again and again, no matter who’s watching,” she added.
At the event, Sydney revealed she was going for the last two days of shooting Season 3 of Euphoria this week.
She called the wrapping up of the season a “bittersweet moment.”
View this post on Instagram
“I’m kind of terrified for how emotional it’s gonna be. It’s been such a journey,” she told Variety on the red carpet this week.
“It’s been my entire twenties,” she added. “They’ve been my family and friends for so long. I’ve been forever grateful for all of them.”
7
1