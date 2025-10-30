Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Sydney Sweeney Sends Fans Into A Meltdown With See-Through Dress At Variety's Event
Sydney Sweeney posing with a smile and wearing a see-through dress at Variety's event, sending fans into a meltdown.
Sydney Sweeney Sends Fans Into A Meltdown With See-Through Dress At Variety’s Event

Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
All eyes were on Sydney Sweeney when she stepped out for Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event this week.

Many gasped as she wore a daring see-through sheer dress and posed with a string of stars.

Critics wondered, “why is every dress see through these days?” while fans said, “She looks beautiful, she’s young, let her enjoy her fame.”

Highlights
  • Sydney Sweeney was honored at Variety’s 2025 Power of Women ceremony as one of the cover stars.
  • The 28-year-old actress was dressed in a sheer sparkling dress designed by Christian Cowan.
  • She addressed how people see her as a symbol of desire in an interview published this week.
  • "I hope that I can inspire other women to be confident," she said.
    All eyes were on Sydney Sweeney when she stepped out for Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event this week

    Image credits: variety

    The 28-year-old actress proved she was one of Hollywood’s staple fashion risk-takers with her outfit at the Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event.

    She was dressed in a sparkly sheer dress designed by Christian Cowan for the evening in Beverly Hills, California.

    Image credits: Variety Events

    The cameras couldn’t get enough of her as she posed next to Sharon Stone, Jamie Lee Curtis, real-life boxer Christy Martin, and others.

    Sydney is playing the character of Christy Martin in the upcoming movie Christy, which will hit the big screen on November 7.

    Critics tsk-tsked at her dress, asking: “What happened to class?”

    “When you only have one thing going for you,” one said, while another wrote, “she’s literally only got ‘two’ things going for her.”

    “Is there no modesty anymore?” one commented on her appearance

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety

    Comment praising Sydney Sweeney's feminine and Old Hollywood style dress at Variety's event, with a heart emoji.

    “I don’t want to see your nipp***. I have my own. Most of us do. Like, it’s really not that cute,” read another comment.

    “Well those are not real..lmao,” another claimed.

    Meanwhile, fans showered her with praises, saying: “Sydney looks absolutely stunning!!! She’s rocking this outfit and bob!!!”

    “Love this! People have been saying she’s only famous because of her rack so she’s giving y’all a big F U and I’m here for it! Go Sydney!!” said another.

    The White Lotus alum spoke about viewers seeing her as a “s** symbol”

    Image credits: Variety Events

    Sydney addressed how some viewers were increasingly seeing her as a “s** symbol” despite knowing nothing about her.

    “I play a lot of very divisive characters, and I think that a lot of people think they know me, but they don’t,” she said for Variety’s Power of Women cover story published on October 27.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

    “So when people think, ‘Ah, she’s a s** symbol,’ or ‘She’s leaning into that,’ I’m like, ‘No, I just feel good and I’m doing it for myself and I feel strong,’” she continued.

    She said she hoped to inspire other women to be “confident” and just “flaunt what they got and feel good.”

    “You shouldn’t have to apologize or hide or cover up in any room,” she added.

    The 28-year-old star said she hoped to inspire women to “flaunt what they got and feel good”

    Image credits: variety

    The Emmy-nominated actress was honored at the ceremony as one of the cover stars.

    After being introduced during the ceremony by Sharon Stone, Sydney addressed the crowd and spoke about how she could relate to her boxing champ character in Christy.

    “I’m not a fighter in the ring, but I recognized something of myself in Christy,” the actress said.

    Image credits: Variety Events

    The Euphoria star said she knew what it felt like to be “underestimated” and have people “define [her]” before the chance to “definite [herself].”

    “I know what it feels like to have to prove that you deserve to be here, to be seen, to be taken seriously,” she continued.

    Stepping into the shoes of the real-life boxer taught her that surviving “isn’t the end of the story, it’s the beginning of reclaiming it,” the White Lotus alum said.

    Sydney said she could relate to the story of real-life boxing champ Christy Martin, whom she portrays in the upcoming film Christy

    Image credits: Variety Events

    “Every one of us has our own fight. And Christy reminds us all that strength doesn’t always look loud; sometimes it’s just getting back up, again and again, no matter who’s watching,” she added.

    At the event, Sydney revealed she was going for the last two days of shooting Season 3 of Euphoria this week.

    She called the wrapping up of the season a “bittersweet moment.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Variety (@variety)

    “I’m kind of terrified for how emotional it’s gonna be. It’s been such a journey,” she told Variety on the red carpet this week.

    “It’s been my entire twenties,” she added. “They’ve been my family and friends for so long. I’ve been forever grateful for all of them.”

    “She’s like the Pamela Anderson of 2025 eh?” one commented online

    Sydney Sweeney in an elegant see-through dress, posing confidently at Variety's event, captivating fans and media alike.

    Sydney Sweeney in an elegant see-through dress, posing confidently at Variety's event, captivating fans and media alike.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can't stop talking about.

