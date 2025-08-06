Jamie Lee Curtis Cusses Out Allison Janney After Seeing Her Pantless Look On The Red Carpet

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamie Lee Curtis went viral for F-dropping on the red carpet during an exchange with Allison Janney.

The uncensored banter took place when Allison, 65, went pantless for a star-studded award show. And Jamie had some strong thoughts about the outfit.

“Now now ladies,” one netizen commented on the incident, while another said, “Curtis is always looking for attention. Love Allison.”

Jamie Lee Curtis dropped the F-bomb on the red carpet during an exchange with Allison Janney.

The two stars bumped into each other during the 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards.

The 'Freaky Friday' actress presented the Jamie Lee Curtis Award For Gusto, Enthusiasm and Individuality during the parody award show.

Image credits: Monica Schipper / Getty Images

The viral moment took place during Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang’s inaugural Las Culturistas Awards in Los Angeles in July.

Allison shared moments from the event this week, including a video of the Freaky Friday actress swearing at her.

Image credits: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty Images

Allison went pantless and was dressed in a black asymmetrical blazer minidress from Christian Siriano.

The dress, with its long, floor-sweeping train, was paired with sheer black tights and coordinating black heels.

The Everything’s Going to Be Great actress went pantless for the 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards

Image credits: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

When Jamie bumped into her on the red carpet, she couldn’t contain her excitement and said, “go f*** yourself.”

Allison blushed and gave the hype queen a hug. She later called it her “favorite red carpet shout out” on Instagram.

“@jamieleecurtis I adore you!” added the 10 Things I Hate About You alum.

Image credits: allisonbjanney / Instagram

During the 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards, Jamie stepped onto the stage with pom-poms and presented an award named after herself—the Jamie Lee Curtis Award For Gusto, Enthusiasm and Individuality.

Jamie presented the Cultch award to a lesbian-owned boutique named Womencrafts Provincetown.

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang were the hosts for the LCCAs

Image credits: Nick_Zen / X

The parody award show was attended by several stars, including Ana Gasteyer, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jeff Goldblum, Mindy Kaling, Reneé Rapp, and Andy Cohen.

The show included 100 categories, including the Filet Mignon Award for Best Beef, the Moon Award for Shining Brightly, and the Hypochondriac Award for Illness We Think We Have This Time.

Image credits: allisonbjanney / Instagram

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, who run the Las Culturistas podcast, hosted the ceremony.

The annual LCCAs saw its fourth installment this year and was broadcast on television for the first time on August 5.

Allison called her viral moment with Jamie her “favorite red carpet shout out”

Jamie Lee Curtis telling Allison Janney to go f**k herself 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MJtHU9scBL — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) July 18, 2025

Image credits: nedamarjan

Image credits: me_myself_matt

In time with the television debut, Allison shared her viral red carpet moment with Jamie and sparked a flurry of reactions online.

“Classy, real class there Jamie,” one commented, while another wrote, “Love both of These talented ladies.”

Image credits: allisonbjanney / Instagram

“Jamie Lee’s response to seeing Queen Janney’s whole outfit was THE best response! We are all feeling the same,” one said.

Many also praised Allison’s no-pants look.

“LOVE LOVE LOVE everything about this!!! The outfit, the glam, the intro 😎Yes, ma’am,” one commented.

The Freaky Friday actress presented the Jamie Lee Curtis Award For Gusto, Enthusiasm and Individuality during the show

Image credits: bravotv / Instagram

“Legs for days!” one fan said.

“Damn! I just turned 60 and had given up on being pretty or s*** anymore but this is inspirational! You look fantastic and those legs are EVERYTHING!🔥❤️

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allison Janney (@allisonbjanney)

Jamie’s reaction to Allison’s outfit wasn’t the first time she showed fierce support for a fellow star.

She recently spoke with much candor about Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s newly revealed romance.

Jamie fiercely supported Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s newly revealed romance

Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Image credits: silvverknight

Pamela, 58, and Liam, 73, are “smitten with each other,” a source told People about the pair, who worked together on their crime-spoof comedy reboot The Naked Gun.

“It’s a budding romance in the early stages,” the source said.

Image credits: chopslobsterbar / Instagram

After news of their romance came to light, Jamie said the world should go to bed “feeling better.”

“With all due respect to pop culture, if love has found its way into that relationship, God bless them both,” Jamie said in an interview with VT. “Leave them the f*** alone. And let them like each other.”

“Leave them the f*** alone. And let them like each other,” Jamie said about the stars

Image credits: imdb

The Halloween actress fought back tears as she spoke about how both Pamela and Liam have overcome difficult experiences and are “beautiful human beings.”

“Both of them have had hardship, and they’re both beautiful human beings,” she said. “And if they actually have found an intimate love with each other, we should all go to bed tonight feeling better.”

Fans had mixed reactions to Jamie and Allison‘s red carpet moment

Image credits: Crazy4Skinner53

Image credits: rachaelanne_89

Image credits: iamThatRayRay

Image credits: Kenziegirl20

Image credits: GS_VCactivist

Image credits: dams40ish

Image credits: 19AngryOtters

Image credits: Nick_Zen

Image credits: pmalston

Image credits: RedRosy61

Image credits: AbbieSchaub

Image credits: sailorjacko