Jamie Lee Curtis Cusses Out Allison Janney After Seeing Her Pantless Look On The Red Carpet
Jamie Lee Curtis posing on the red carpet at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards 2025 event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Jamie Lee Curtis Cusses Out Allison Janney After Seeing Her Pantless Look On The Red Carpet

Jamie Lee Curtis went viral for F-dropping on the red carpet during an exchange with Allison Janney.

The uncensored banter took place when Allison, 65, went pantless for a star-studded award show. And Jamie had some strong thoughts about the outfit.

“Now now ladies,” one netizen commented on the incident, while another said, “Curtis is always looking for attention. Love Allison.”

Highlights
  • Jamie Lee Curtis dropped the F-bomb on the red carpet during an exchange with Allison Janney.
  • The two stars bumped into each other during the 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards.
  • The 'Freaky Friday' actress presented the Jamie Lee Curtis Award For Gusto, Enthusiasm and Individuality during the parody award show.
    Jamie Lee Curtis went viral for F-dropping on the red carpet during an exchange with Allison Janney

    Jamie Lee Curtis posing on the red carpet, wearing a vibrant red textured dress and smiling confidently.

    Image credits: Monica Schipper / Getty Images

    The viral moment took place during Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang’s inaugural Las Culturistas Awards in Los Angeles in July.

    Allison shared moments from the event this week, including a video of the Freaky Friday actress swearing at her.

    Jamie Lee Curtis posing on the red carpet at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards 2025 event

    Image credits: Maya Dehlin Spach / Getty Images

    Allison went pantless and was dressed in a black asymmetrical blazer minidress from Christian Siriano.

    The dress, with its long, floor-sweeping train, was paired with sheer black tights and coordinating black heels.

    The Everything’s Going to Be Great actress went pantless for the 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards

    Actress Allison Janney in a black asymmetrical dress with sheer pantless look on the red carpet at Culture Awards 2025.

    Image credits: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

    When Jamie bumped into her on the red carpet, she couldn’t contain her excitement and said, “go f*** yourself.”

    Allison blushed and gave the hype queen a hug. She later called it her “favorite red carpet shout out” on Instagram.

    “@jamieleecurtis I adore you!” added the 10 Things I Hate About You alum.

    Jamie Lee Curtis reacting animatedly on the red carpet wearing a glittery jacket and black outfit at a formal event.

    Image credits: allisonbjanney / Instagram

    During the 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards, Jamie stepped onto the stage with pom-poms and presented an award named after herself—the Jamie Lee Curtis Award For Gusto, Enthusiasm and Individuality.

    Jamie presented the Cultch award to a lesbian-owned boutique named Womencrafts Provincetown.

    Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang were the hosts for the LCCAs

    Three attendees at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, with one woman wearing a pantless look on the red carpet.

    Image credits: Nick_Zen / X

    The parody award show was attended by several stars, including Ana Gasteyer, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jeff Goldblum, Mindy Kaling, Reneé Rapp, and Andy Cohen.

    The show included 100 categories, including the Filet Mignon Award for Best Beef, the Moon Award for Shining Brightly, and the Hypochondriac Award for Illness We Think We Have This Time.

    Jamie Lee Curtis and Allison Janney sharing a hug on the red carpet during a culture awards event.

    Image credits: allisonbjanney / Instagram

    Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, who run the Las Culturistas podcast, hosted the ceremony.

    The annual LCCAs saw its fourth installment this year and was broadcast on television for the first time on August 5.

    Allison called her viral moment with Jamie her “favorite red carpet shout out”

    Tweet showing a fan complimenting Allison Janney’s pantless look on the red carpet with Jamie Lee Curtis reacting sharply.

    Image credits: nedamarjan

    Screenshot of a social media reply containing a censored explicit message with emojis and timestamp details.

    Image credits: me_myself_matt

    In time with the television debut, Allison shared her viral red carpet moment with Jamie and sparked a flurry of reactions online.

    “Classy, real class there Jamie,” one commented, while another wrote, “Love both of These talented ladies.”

    Jamie Lee Curtis wearing a pantless black dress, posing confidently in a hallway with elegant interior decor.

    Image credits: allisonbjanney / Instagram

    “Jamie Lee’s response to seeing Queen Janney’s whole outfit was THE best response! We are all feeling the same,” one said.

    Many also praised Allison’s no-pants look.

    “LOVE LOVE LOVE everything about this!!! The outfit, the glam, the intro 😎Yes, ma’am,” one commented.

    The Freaky Friday actress presented the Jamie Lee Curtis Award For Gusto, Enthusiasm and Individuality during the show

    Jamie Lee Curtis speaking at an event wearing glasses and a sparkly jacket with a microphone in front of her.

    Image credits: bravotv / Instagram

    “Legs for days!” one fan said.

    “Damn! I just turned 60 and had given up on being pretty or s*** anymore but this is inspirational! You look fantastic and those legs are EVERYTHING!🔥❤️

    Jamie’s reaction to Allison’s outfit wasn’t the first time she showed fierce support for a fellow star.

    She recently spoke with much candor about Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s newly revealed romance.

    Jamie fiercely supported Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s newly revealed romance

    Jamie Lee Curtis and Allison Janney at a red carpet event, with Jamie reacting to Allison's pantless look.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    Tweet from Silver Knight speculating about a funny or meaningful relationship involving hidden tea and deep feelings.

    Image credits: silvverknight

    Pamela, 58, and Liam, 73, are “smitten with each other,” a source told People about the pair, who worked together on their crime-spoof comedy reboot The Naked Gun.

    “It’s a budding romance in the early stages,” the source said.

    Jamie Lee Curtis and Allison Janney posing together indoors with casual outfits and a warm embrace.

    Image credits: chopslobsterbar / Instagram

    After news of their romance came to light, Jamie said the world should go to bed “feeling better.”

    “With all due respect to pop culture, if love has found its way into that relationship, God bless them both,” Jamie said in an interview with VT. “Leave them the f*** alone. And let them like each other.”

    “Leave them the f*** alone. And let them like each other,” Jamie said about the stars

    Woman in a black dress and man in a gray sweater in an intense conversation at a dimly lit indoor setting.

    Image credits: imdb

    The Halloween actress fought back tears as she spoke about how both Pamela and Liam have overcome difficult experiences and are “beautiful human beings.”

    “Both of them have had hardship, and they’re both beautiful human beings,” she said. “And if they actually have found an intimate love with each other, we should all go to bed tonight feeling better.”

    Fans had mixed reactions to Jamie and Allison‘s red carpet moment

    Tweet from Nicole Becker reacting to Allison Janney's pantless look on the red carpet with surprise and admiration.

    Image credits: Crazy4Skinner53

    Jamie Lee Curtis reacting strongly to Allison Janney’s pantless look on the red carpet during a public event.

    Image credits: rachaelanne_89

    Jamie Lee Curtis reacting strongly to Allison Janney’s pantless red carpet look during a celebrity event.

    Image credits: iamThatRayRay

    Jamie Lee Curtis reacting to Allison Janney’s pantless look on the red carpet with a shocked expression.

    Image credits: Kenziegirl20

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Allison Janney's pantless look on the red carpet with emphasis on Jamie Lee Curtis cussing out.

    Image credits: GS_VCactivist

    Tweet by D. Sampson praising women as gorgeous and funny, posted in response to a Deadline article about Jamie Lee Curtis and Allison Janney.

    Image credits: dams40ish

    Tweet discussing Jamie Lee Curtis and Allison Janney’s age and appearance, referencing a pantless look on the red carpet.

    Image credits: 19AngryOtters

    Tweet from Nick_Zen replying to Deadline with text now that’s funny, posted July 18, 2025 at 7:59 AM.

    Image credits: Nick_Zen

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Allison Janney's look, related to Jamie Lee Curtis reacting to her pantless red carpet style.

    Image credits: pmalston

    Tweet praising Allison Janney’s stunning pantless look on the red carpet and Jamie Lee Curtis’s hilarious reaction.

    Image credits: RedRosy61

    Tweet from Abbie Schaub praising both women’s beauty and celebrating older women’s presence in fashion events.

    Image credits: AbbieSchaub

    Social media post praising Allison Janney's pantless look, mentioning Jamie Lee Curtis cussing out on the red carpet.

    Image credits: sailorjacko

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

