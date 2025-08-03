Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Liam Neeson’s Late Wife’s Sister Reacts To His Rumored Romance With Pamela Anderson
Liam Neeson in tuxedo with three women at a formal event, related to late wifeu2019s sister reaction to Pamela Anderson romance.
Celebrities, Relationships

Liam Neeson's Late Wife's Sister Reacts To His Rumored Romance With Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s budding romance has received the nod from his late wife’s sister, and her reaction has fans swooning.

Joely Richardson, 60, is the sister of Natasha, who married Neeson in July 1994 and was his wife for five years when a skiing accident in Quebec, Canada, claimed her life.

Despite swearing off dating, Neeson, as recently as 2024 declared his love for the Baywatch alum.

Highlights
  • Joely Richardson, sister of Neeson’s late wife, Natasha, quietly approved the new romance with heart emojis.
  • Neeson previously said he was done dating, but now says he’s “madly in love” with Pamela Anderson.
  • Fans are touched by Joely’s gesture.
    Joely Richardson’s reaction was unpretentious and easy to miss in the comment section

    Liam Neeson smiling with three women at a formal event, related to his late wife's sister and rumored romance news.

    Image credits: Nick Elgar / Getty

    Pamela Anderson, 58, took to her Instagram account on August 1 to promote Seth MacFarlane’s reboot of The Naked Gun.

    She wrote: “The Naked Gun is finally in theatres! Bring your friends, family, lovers… whoever… just go and have a laugh… It’s good for you! I’ll see you there.”

    Alongside the caption was a photo of her grinning full-beam as she stood next to Neeson, 73, while he put on a show for the camera.

    Liam Neeson and a woman posing together at an event, dressed in black and white formal attire.

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris /Getty

    The public’s approval streamed in in the form of close to a million likes and comments.

    Somewhere in the thread, almost nondescriptly, came Joely’s blessing. She posted seven hearts.

    Among the compliments, there were comments from underwhelmed fans 

    Joely’s input made fans gush even more and drew close to 1,000 likes. One person wrote: “Always classy yes. We see you 2nd daughter of a Yorkshireman.”

    Liam Neeson and a woman in a purple dress share a tender moment at a glittery event backdrop.

    Image credits: Jeff Spicer / Getty

    “Classy and loving as always,” echoed a netizen. “Very sweet of you,” wrote another, to which a fourth responded, “Okay, this is everything,” with an emoji of tears welling up.

    As with all public figures, the Anderson–Neeson duo has its dissenters, who were sure to weigh in on the post.

    The sighting comes 16 years after Liam Neeson’s wife succumbed to a skiing accident

    “This is so publicly pushed it’s laughable. Pam can hold any man. They RUN AWAY from her. Ask Kid Rock, ask his Mom?! The truth is all out of the research,” wrote a critic.

    Liam Neeson with facial bruises inside a car, reflecting on recent rumored romance with Pamela Anderson.

    Image credits: Netflix

    But those moved by Joely’s reaction were there to defend the relationship and one netizen wrote:

    “You do realize the original comment is from Liam’s late wife’s sister? No reason for such a vile, unnecessary comment. But obviously it makes you feel important.” 

    It is now just over 16 years since Neeson’s wife succumbed to brain injuries caused by a skiing accident.

    Neeson battled with grief and swore off dating

    Woman with blonde hair wearing a white top reacting emotionally, related to Liam Neeson's rumored romance with Pamela Anderson.

    Image credits: 20th Century Studios / Nell

    Neeson has opened up about the grief caused by Natasha’s passing over the years. 

    Speaking to People in 2024, the Taken star who courted A-listers like Helen Mirren and Barbra Streisand before he married, claimed that he was through with dating.

    In an interview a decade prior, he told 60 Minutes’ Anderson Cooper: “Grief hits you. It’s like a wave.”

    “You just get this profound feeling of instability. You feel like a three-legged table. Just suddenly, the Earth isn’t stable anymore.”

    Neeson claimed he still feels the

    Woman with long blonde hair in a cozy sweater looking thoughtfully, representing Liam Neeson's late wife's sister reacting to rumored romance.

    Image credits: pamelaanderson

    “And then it passes and becomes more infrequent, but I still get it sometimes,” Neeson’s candid account continued.

    “She cared for everybody,” he recalled of the English woman whose life was snuffed away at the age of 45.

    “She has a motherly instinct. And she’d make dinners for everyone and just look after us all.”

    Natasha left Neeson two sons; Micheál and Daniel, now 30 and 28 respectively.

    Anderson thinks she has found her forever guy

    Liam Neeson with a woman at SiriusXM event, smiling and posing for the camera, discussing rumored romance news

    Image credits: Cindy Ord / Getty

    It appears that the man has moved on. 

    His words about being out of the dating scene for good were not even cold when he met Anderson for their latest big screen collaboration.

    In October 2024, he declared, “With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her.”

    “She’s just terrific to work with.”

    Liam Neeson with a woman resting behind him, portraying a contemplative moment related to rumored romance with Pamela Anderson.

    Image credits: 20th Century Studios / Nell

    Anderson reciprocated and told Entertainment Weekly in July this year: 

     “I think I have a friend forever in Liam, and we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he’s a good guy.”

    Fans think it is high Liam finds someone special

    Comment by Yvette Velazquez expressing thoughts on love, companionship, and affection related to Liam Neeson's late wife's sister.

    Comment praising Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson’s relationship shared by late wife’s sister online.

    Comment on social media about Liam Neeson's late wife's sister reacting to his rumored romance with Pamela Anderson.

    Comment on social media about Liam Neeson’s rumored romance with Pamela Anderson, expressing support and caution.

    Comment by Deborah Mifsud expressing excitement about Liam Neeson's rumored romance with Pamela Anderson.

    Comment from Liam Neeson's late wife's sister responding to his rumored romance with Pamela Anderson.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Liam Neeson's rumored romance with Pamela Anderson.

    Comment from Ana Rose Judd about wedding bells on a farm, related to Liam Neeson's late wife's sister and rumored romance.

    Comment from Liam Neeson's late wife's sister Eunice Norman reacting to his rumored romance with Pamela Anderson.

    Comment from Liam Neeson’s late wife’s sister expressing hope about his rumored romance with Pamela Anderson.

    Comment by Kelly L Hill expressing happiness about Liam Neeson's rumored romance with Pamela Anderson.

    Sally Wofford Wilson commenting on Liam Neeson's late wife's sister reacting to his rumored romance with Pamela Anderson.

    Comment by Lynn Lavorgna McCrea expressing happiness about Liam Neeson's rumored romance with Pamela Anderson.

