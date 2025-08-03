Liam Neeson’s Late Wife’s Sister Reacts To His Rumored Romance With Pamela Anderson

ADVERTISEMENT

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson’s budding romance has received the nod from his late wife’s sister, and her reaction has fans swooning.

Joely Richardson, 60, is the sister of Natasha, who married Neeson in July 1994 and was his wife for five years when a skiing accident in Quebec, Canada, claimed her life.

Despite swearing off dating, Neeson, as recently as 2024 declared his love for the Baywatch alum.

Joely Richardson’s reaction was unpretentious and easy to miss in the comment section

Image credits: Nick Elgar / Getty

Pamela Anderson, 58, took to her Instagram account on August 1 to promote Seth MacFarlane’s reboot of The Naked Gun.

She wrote: “The Naked Gun is finally in theatres! Bring your friends, family, lovers… whoever… just go and have a laugh… It’s good for you! I’ll see you there.”

Alongside the caption was a photo of her grinning full-beam as she stood next to Neeson, 73, while he put on a show for the camera.

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris /Getty

The public’s approval streamed in in the form of close to a million likes and comments.

Somewhere in the thread, almost nondescriptly, came Joely’s blessing. She posted seven hearts.

Among the compliments, there were comments from underwhelmed fans

Joely’s input made fans gush even more and drew close to 1,000 likes. One person wrote: “Always classy yes. We see you 2nd daughter of a Yorkshireman.”

Image credits: Jeff Spicer / Getty

“Classy and loving as always,” echoed a netizen. “Very sweet of you,” wrote another, to which a fourth responded, “Okay, this is everything,” with an emoji of tears welling up.

As with all public figures, the Anderson–Neeson duo has its dissenters, who were sure to weigh in on the post.

The sighting comes 16 years after Liam Neeson’s wife succumbed to a skiing accident

“This is so publicly pushed it’s laughable. Pam can hold any man. They RUN AWAY from her. Ask Kid Rock, ask his Mom?! The truth is all out of the research,” wrote a critic.

Image credits: Netflix

But those moved by Joely’s reaction were there to defend the relationship and one netizen wrote:

“You do realize the original comment is from Liam’s late wife’s sister? No reason for such a vile, unnecessary comment. But obviously it makes you feel important.”

It is now just over 16 years since Neeson’s wife succumbed to brain injuries caused by a skiing accident.

Neeson battled with grief and swore off dating

Image credits: 20th Century Studios / Nell

Neeson has opened up about the grief caused by Natasha’s passing over the years.

Speaking to People in 2024, the Taken star who courted A-listers like Helen Mirren and Barbra Streisand before he married, claimed that he was through with dating.

In an interview a decade prior, he told 60 Minutes’ Anderson Cooper: “Grief hits you. It’s like a wave.”

“You just get this profound feeling of instability. You feel like a three-legged table. Just suddenly, the Earth isn’t stable anymore.”

Neeson claimed he still feels the

Image credits: pamelaanderson

“And then it passes and becomes more infrequent, but I still get it sometimes,” Neeson’s candid account continued.

“She cared for everybody,” he recalled of the English woman whose life was snuffed away at the age of 45.

“She has a motherly instinct. And she’d make dinners for everyone and just look after us all.”

Natasha left Neeson two sons; Micheál and Daniel, now 30 and 28 respectively.

Anderson thinks she has found her forever guy

Image credits: Cindy Ord / Getty

It appears that the man has moved on.

His words about being out of the dating scene for good were not even cold when he met Anderson for their latest big screen collaboration.

In October 2024, he declared, “With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her.”

“She’s just terrific to work with.”

Image credits: 20th Century Studios / Nell

Anderson reciprocated and told Entertainment Weekly in July this year:

“I think I have a friend forever in Liam, and we definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving, and he’s a good guy.”

Fans think it is high Liam finds someone special

