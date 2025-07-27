Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Hope She Gets A Good Product Attorney”: Teen Suffers Disfiguring Injuries In S’mores-Making Accident
Teen wrapped in bandages and hospital gown lying in a hospital bed after su2019mores-making accident with disfiguring injuries
Health & Wellness

“Hope She Gets A Good Product Attorney”: Teen Suffers Disfiguring Injuries In S’mores-Making Accident

An 18-year-old incoming California college freshman, Viana Poggi, suffered disfiguring burns while making s’mores at an alcohol-fueled fire.

As a result, she was hospitalized to treat injuries on her arms and face, and while she has since been discharged, she is not quite healed yet.

Poggi has since opened up about her harrowing ordeal and told a local news outlet that she is trying to make the best of her situation.

Highlights
  • Viana Poggi, 18, suffered severe burns to her face and arms after an alcohol-fueled fire jetting accident.
  • She was pushed into a pool to extinguish the flames and later hospitalized.
  • Poggi has since been seen dancing in her bandages while spreading awareness about fire pit risks.
    There was still a small flame when the pit was being refueled

    Teen with long curly hair wearing a white blouse, posing outdoors with sunlight and shadow on the wall behind her.

    Image credits: vianapoggi

    Speaking to California’s KABC on July 25, she recalled: “We were making s’mores, and what happened to me is called fire jetting.

    “It’s when an alcohol-fueled pit basically explodes,” she said of the accident that took place earlier in the month.

    In Poggi’s case, the pit was being refueled while–unknown to her–the fire was not completely extinguished.

    Teen with disfiguring injuries from s’mores-making accident resting in hospital bed with bandaged face and covered with blanket.

    Image credits: Alaina Arbiso, Viana Poggi / GoFundMe

    “Because it was so quick I closed my eyes,” Poggi’s account continued. “I wasn’t aware I was on fire. I thought I had just been burned by the rubbing alcohol.”

    She only realized she was on fire when her cousin pushed her into the pool

    She described the searing heat, which was alternated by a cold sensation as the flames burned her skin.

    Teen with bandaged face and hands walks in hospital room after disfiguring injuries from s’mores-making accident.

    Image credits: vianapoggi

    “I was pushed into the pool and at that point we knew I was on fire,” she continued, saying that she was collected by an ambulance soon after and rushed to the hospital.

    Her cousin Alaina Arbiso, who pushed Poggi into the swimming pool, also weighed in, claiming that the accident transpired “within like a millisecond.”

    “You don’t even see it coming,” they recalled. “You have no time to react. It just happened.”

    For the hospital, rubbing alcohol-related burns are common

    Teen with severe facial burns wrapped in bandages after s’mores-making accident needing product attorney assistance.

    Image credits: vianapoggi

    “Even when I got to the ER I just said I got hit by fire, and they asked me, ‘Was it rubbing alcohol?’ Because it’s so common for people to be burned that way,” Poggi’s account continued.

    Working at the same trauma unit was a close friend of Poggi’s, Alexandra Welsh, who was shocked to see what had befallen her.

    “I work at a trauma center, so I see a lot of traumatic injuries come in,” she told the outlet.” But it is so different when it is someone who you think of as a little sister.”

    Teen with severe facial bandages lying in hospital bed after s’mores-making accident causing disfiguring injuries.

    Image credits: vianapoggi

    But Poggi’s spirits remain high. She refuses to let the injuries drag her morale.

    Poggi remains positive despite her injuries and long schedule of future visits to the hospital

    The outlet posted videos of the freshman-to-be’s face and arms wrapped up in bandages to the point that she is mummy-like in appearance—a sighting that usually inspires gravity.

    But not with Poggi, as she was filmed doing her best dance moves adding comedy to what came harrowingly close to tragedy.

    @viana06 As light and funny as I can make the topic this is a very traumatic and painful experience that I wouldn’t wish upon anyone. I’m very thankful for all the love I’ve received from family and friends as I heal. And am happy to give a more in depth video on this as there is so much more that went along with this quick overview. Anyhow, don’t get burned. It hurts. 🥹❤️‍🩹 #tiktokdonttakethisdown#im18tiktok⚠️#fyp#burnawareness#burnsurvivor♬ original sound – Viana

    “I always remember it could have been worse,” Poggi explained. “I try to keep a good attitude.”

    The burn victim wants people to know the danger of alcohol-fueled pits

    Poggi also wants to use her experience to raise awareness.

    “I really want people to know the danger of using an alcohol-fueled pit [be]cause they are so common.”

    Set to start college in a month while at the start of a string of corrective medical procedures, she also suggested that the accident did not occur through lack of experience.

    Teen with facial injuries from a s’mores-making accident, highlighting the need for a good product attorney.

    Image credits: KABC/ABC7

    She told ABC7: “We owned I think three of them.”

    A GoFundMe account has been set for Viana Poggi

    A GoFundMe page titled “Aid Viana’s Recovery from severe burns and College Dream”

    has been launched by Arbiso and has since accumulated $15,000.

    Teen with visible facial injuries smiling and holding two young children, highlighting s’mores-making accident product attorney needs.

    Image credits: vianapoggi

    “Viana is supposed to leave for her freshman year of college at the University of San Francisco in a month,” the description reads.

    “With the big move coming, multiple reconstruction surgeries, and a long emotional/physical recovery in her foreseeable future, V is going to need all the help she can get.”

    Poggi is one of 600,000 American victims to get burned every year 

    According to a study published on the National Library of Medicine website, Poggi is one of  600,000 individuals to be hospitalized with burns annually.

    Young woman with curly hair in a floral embroidered dress standing by wooden door, related to product attorney and injury case.

    Image credits: vianapoggi

    Another study, by the American Burn Association, published in 2021, found that most statistics–like Poggi–occur yearly between May and August.

    Most burns occur on hands and arms, per Burn Association Wound Report, and not all burns are immediately recognizable as some are internal and the result of inhaling hot air or vapors from chemicals. 

    Some factions of social media thinks “she looks good, considering”

    Text post reading No more s’mores, referencing teenager disfiguring injuries in s’mores-making accident and product attorney.

    Text post about difficulty removing hot melted marshmallow from skin, referencing s’mores-making accident and injuries.

    Text post on a forum expressing concern about injuries from s’mores-making accidents and product safety risks.

    Comment text from a user discussing a recalled product related to a s’mores-making accident case involving injuries.

    Comment text expressing relief for teen's quick-thinking cousin preventing disfiguring injuries in S’mores-making accident

    Comment reading Those table top things never looked safe to me, discussing safety concerns related to s’mores accidents.

    Teen with bandaged face recovering after disfiguring injuries from S’mores-making accident, seeking product attorney help.

    Comment box with text discussing a past event, referencing hope for a good product attorney after a s’mores accident.

    Text post expressing frustration and hoping the teen gets a good product attorney after s’mores-making injuries.

    Comment text expressing admiration for victim’s attitude about burns and recovery in a product injury case

    Comment about using real wood and a fire pit to avoid harmful smoke in s’mores-making accidents involving product injuries.

    Comment expressing concern about using fire pits for cooking after teen suffers disfiguring injuries in s’mores accident

    Text conversation screenshot showing a user questioning the use of rubbing alcohol as fuel in a s’mores-making accident.

    Text excerpt discussing a common safety mistake leading to disfiguring injuries in a s’mores-making accident.

    Health
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    adrian_5 avatar
    Adrian
    Adrian
    Community Member
    16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does the title mention attorneys? Oh, right, America...

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And why did she need to raise money with gofundme or whatever? Oh yes, also America.

    Vote comment up
    11
    11points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    lauramg avatar
    Laura MG
    Laura MG
    Community Member
    16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First time I used a fire log, I read the directions which stated "caution! Risk of fire!" Well,I certainly hope so, that's the idea. You can't legislate common sense!

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
