“Hope She Gets A Good Product Attorney”: Teen Suffers Disfiguring Injuries In S’mores-Making Accident

There was still a small flame when the pit was being refueled
Speaking to California’s KABC on July 25, she recalled: “We were making s’mores, and what happened to me is called fire jetting.
“It’s when an alcohol-fueled pit basically explodes,” she said of the accident that took place earlier in the month.
In Poggi’s case, the pit was being refueled while–unknown to her–the fire was not completely extinguished.
“Because it was so quick I closed my eyes,” Poggi’s account continued. “I wasn’t aware I was on fire. I thought I had just been burned by the rubbing alcohol.”
She only realized she was on fire when her cousin pushed her into the pool
She described the searing heat, which was alternated by a cold sensation as the flames burned her skin.
“I was pushed into the pool and at that point we knew I was on fire,” she continued, saying that she was collected by an ambulance soon after and rushed to the hospital.
Her cousin Alaina Arbiso, who pushed Poggi into the swimming pool, also weighed in, claiming that the accident transpired “within like a millisecond.”
“You don’t even see it coming,” they recalled. “You have no time to react. It just happened.”
For the hospital, rubbing alcohol-related burns are common
“Even when I got to the ER I just said I got hit by fire, and they asked me, ‘Was it rubbing alcohol?’ Because it’s so common for people to be burned that way,” Poggi’s account continued.
Working at the same trauma unit was a close friend of Poggi’s, Alexandra Welsh, who was shocked to see what had befallen her.
“I work at a trauma center, so I see a lot of traumatic injuries come in,” she told the outlet.” But it is so different when it is someone who you think of as a little sister.”
But Poggi’s spirits remain high. She refuses to let the injuries drag her morale.
Poggi remains positive despite her injuries and long schedule of future visits to the hospital
The outlet posted videos of the freshman-to-be’s face and arms wrapped up in bandages to the point that she is mummy-like in appearance—a sighting that usually inspires gravity.
But not with Poggi, as she was filmed doing her best dance moves adding comedy to what came harrowingly close to tragedy.
@viana06 As light and funny as I can make the topic this is a very traumatic and painful experience that I wouldn’t wish upon anyone. I’m very thankful for all the love I’ve received from family and friends as I heal. And am happy to give a more in depth video on this as there is so much more that went along with this quick overview. Anyhow, don’t get burned. It hurts. 🥹❤️🩹 #tiktokdonttakethisdown#im18tiktok⚠️#fyp#burnawareness#burnsurvivor♬ original sound – Viana
“I always remember it could have been worse,” Poggi explained. “I try to keep a good attitude.”
The burn victim wants people to know the danger of alcohol-fueled pits
Poggi also wants to use her experience to raise awareness.
“I really want people to know the danger of using an alcohol-fueled pit [be]cause they are so common.”
Set to start college in a month while at the start of a string of corrective medical procedures, she also suggested that the accident did not occur through lack of experience.
She told ABC7: “We owned I think three of them.”
A GoFundMe account has been set for Viana Poggi
A GoFundMe page titled “Aid Viana’s Recovery from severe burns and College Dream”
has been launched by Arbiso and has since accumulated $15,000.
“Viana is supposed to leave for her freshman year of college at the University of San Francisco in a month,” the description reads.
“With the big move coming, multiple reconstruction surgeries, and a long emotional/physical recovery in her foreseeable future, V is going to need all the help she can get.”
Poggi is one of 600,000 American victims to get burned every year
According to a study published on the National Library of Medicine website, Poggi is one of 600,000 individuals to be hospitalized with burns annually.
Another study, by the American Burn Association, published in 2021, found that most statistics–like Poggi–occur yearly between May and August.
Most burns occur on hands and arms, per Burn Association Wound Report, and not all burns are immediately recognizable as some are internal and the result of inhaling hot air or vapors from chemicals.
Some factions of social media thinks “she looks good, considering”
Someone did NOT follow directions on adding fuel, THAT person is responsible, not manufacturer.
And why did she need to raise money with gofundme or whatever? Oh yes, also America.
I upvoted you but only to zero. Same as mine. Americans are so proud of their dysfunctional healthcare system...
Adrian - no, we're not. The average American isn't going to stroll around singing the praises of having to pay tens of thousands of dollars for an ambulance ride to the ER. I think you're thinking of non-Americans who love to bash on American healthcare to rando Americans who have no control over what our healthcare is like in our country.
