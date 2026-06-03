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What happens in the club stays in the club, right? Not always... A few unfortunate souls have learned that letting your hair down can come at a cost.

Between the loud music, flashing lights and shots of tequila, someone, somewhere might be carrying a camera - and they aren't afraid to use it. In the moment, it might not seem like a bad idea to have your photo taken. But partying like a rockstar can produce some of the most awkward, cringeworthy and/or embarrassing pictures that could come back to haunt you while you're nursing your hangover.

Bored Panda has compiled a hilarious list of nightclub photos spotted online. From grandmas getting wasted to someone smiling just before their hair catches alight, they're a reminder that you never know when your plastered face will end up plastered all over the internet.

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#1

Nice Flip

Funny nightclub photo of man flipping woman over in a crowded party scene

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    #2

    Psbattle: This Dog Getting Kicked Out Of Nightclub

    Group of people in a nightclub with a dog being held and a woman smiling holding a VIP cup

    ironic27 Report

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor doggy, to be there in the first place.

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    #3

    It Was My Graduation, But My Grandmas Were The Ones Who Got Wasted

    Young woman smiling with elderly women falling asleep in nightclub

    kimmi_cub Report

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably knew they wouldn't endure it sober.

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    You should probably soak in these hilarious photos because it seems like nightclubs make more might be becoming a thing of the past... Several polls have found that clubbing is on the decline, and that young adults are finding other ways to spend their free time.

    More than a third of Britain's nightclubs have permanently closed since 2020. And similar scenes are playing out in America. "One of the biggest reasons is young Americans are drinking less in general, leading to a decline in alcohol sales for venues, which can make it harder to run a profitable business," writes Joseph Gesmer for the Michigan Journal of Economics.

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    #4

    When You're The Only One In The Club That Takes The Words "Neon Rave" Seriously

    Nightclub photo with man glowing in neon face paint among crowd

    hurricane4 Report

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    #5

    I'm A Bartender In A Club On Beale Street. Last Night, This Guy Came Into My Bar, By Himself, And Made My Day

    Club dancer performing on stage in an oversized banana costume

    He had a handlebar mustache, too. I got to run a tab under the name "Banana."

    imgur.com Report

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    jennalogan avatar
    Jenna Logan
    Jenna Logan
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's peanut butter jelly time!

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    #6

    Blursed Chaotic Nightclub Photo

    Man lifting another person in playful nightclub scene

    Dareyouni Report

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    Gesmer adds that money is also a factor, with the cost of a night out skyrocketing over the past five years.

    "Most of this is due to rising rent, drink, and food costs that fall on consumers," he says. "Since the COVID-19 pandemic, these costs have risen significantly for venues all over the world, prompting nightclubs to increase prices on entry fees and other goods too."

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    Venues are also struggling to pay their staff. And many are facing massive losses on nights they were once laughing all the way to the bank.
    #7

    Only Happens In Club

    Dog sleeping on nightclub bar counter amid patrons

    Individual-Name-4496 Report

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it's not a support dog, I'm not cool with this. All those noises and the smells. No wonder he's exhausted.

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    #8

    There's Always Time For A Banana

    Crowd enjoying music with man flashing rock hand sign at nightclub

    malgoya Report

    9points
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    markusweiler avatar
    Markus Weiler
    Markus Weiler
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If your potassium levels are low again

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    #9

    I Think The Glass Might Be There For A Reason

    Nightclub DJ reflected in a plexiglass shield with colorful green lighting

    Mosh Nightclub Leicester Report

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    Across the pond in Britain, the cost of clubbing has also increased and venues are paying the price.

    "A complex matrix of factors are all conspiring against and placing pressure on the sector, making for a perfect storm for nightclubs," says Tony Rigg, music industry advisor and programme leader at the University of Lancashire.

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    Rigg says that social media is also pulling potential party animals away from nightclubs. "We have a massive dependence on social media that has taken us away from more social pastimes," he told the BBC.
    #10

    2% Battery, 100% Confidence

    Nightclub scene with people dancing under green lighting and cables on the floor

    Tequimumdo Report

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    #11

    Friendship

    Woman lighting another's hair on fire at nightclub

    imgur.com Report

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This photo is now known as "Exhibit #1".

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    #12

    Middle Of A Rough Night

    Person lying oddly in a nightclub urinal wearing a bright shirt

    hiaruss1 Report

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    Research seems to back that up. There's been a growing trend over the past 20 years of young people spending more time alone at home. A 2024 study found that those between the ages of 15 and 34 have spent roughly two hours more at home per day in 2022 compared to 2003.

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    "Young adults are finding it harder to make friendships and make going–out plans, leading to more disinterest in bar and club activities," notes Gesmer, and psychologist Dr Elizabeth Feigin agrees. She says fewer young people are socializing face-to-face nowadays.

    "[This is] potentially around mental health, of social anxiety, loneliness and people actually not having the skills – not even bravery – to go out and socialise anymore because so much has become dependent online," the expert told BBC.
    #13

    How Does She Manage To Put A Straight Face?

    Group posing in nightclub with unusual moment of drink spilling on woman's head

    Embarrassing nightclub photos Report

    8points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Half a second later...

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    #14

    So This Guy Was In My Local Club Last Weekend

    Man in orange shirt reading book at crowded nightclub

    imgur.com Report

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    #15

    Mark Zuckerberg 'Raving' At A Club

    Female DJ playing music while crowd dances at nightclub

    derajydac Report

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    There's also the issue of safety. Many people report not feeling comfortable in clubs.

    “I don’t feel safe in this kind of place," says Célia, a 27-years-old. "I prefer to be accompanied by at least three friends when I go.” 25-year-old Hadjer shared similar sentiments. “There are many cases of harassment in nightclubs," she said. "Some men are very aggressive with the girls and come up with various schemes to take advantage of them.”
    #16

    This Guy's Shirt In The Club

    Nightclub crowd with one person wearing a shirt with funny goth message

    xbriaileen Report

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    markusweiler avatar
    Markus Weiler
    Markus Weiler
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This constant desire to become immortal

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    #17

    Tasty Chicken

    Man eating fried chicken at crowded nightclub party

    Harvey Al Dante Concert History Report

    8points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ???

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    #18

    Most Relatable Night Club Photo. We've All Been There

    Man whispering to unimpressed woman in lively nightclub setting

    T_raltixx Report

    7points
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    lesliebudge avatar
    les
    les
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ma pal says ah shud tak tae ye's but ah'll ah kin think tae say is de ye fancy a greggs sausage roll

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    With nightclubs shutting down left, right and center in the U.K., authorities have been looking at ways to revive not only clubbing but other late night activities and venues. The Mayor of London appointed an independent Nightlife Taskforce in February 2025. That taskforce had to investigate the city's nightlife, and make a set of recommendations aimed at protecting, supporting and strengthening the sector.
    #19

    This Is Why I Don't Go To Clubs

    Closeup of women smiling and posing together at nightclub

    Nico17 Report

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    #20

    A Local Club. FYI The Club Only Accepts Card

    Group of young men posing with fashion accessories in nightclub

    impoppinoff Report

    7points
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    becky-dale1 avatar
    Rebecca Jack
    Rebecca Jack
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a bunch of losers 🙄🙄🙄.

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    #21

    On Top Of The World

    Man making a silly face with tongue out in nightclub

    Embarrassing Melbourne Club Photos Report

    7points
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    "Nightlife is a core part of London’s broad night-time economy, which in turn produces roughly one-quarter of the city’s total economic output," reads the report. "Despite this vital contribution, nightlife faces huge financial challenges, particularly amongst independent and grassroots operators."

    The taskforce's recommendations included aligning transport with nightlife demand, creating safer spaces, and more financial support for small businesses or venues.
    #22

    The Power Of Partying

    Crowded nightclub with a broken floor and people standing cautiously nearby

    Mariana Report

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    #23

    Dude Looks Like Tommy Lee

    Couples posing awkwardly in a nightclub setting

    The Pulp Writer Report

    6points
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    #24

    Show Me Your Party Face!

    Two clubgoers smiling and dancing at a dimly lit nightclub

    Thesteelman86 Report

    6points
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    #25

    My Friend Having A Good Time At A Club In China

    Couple dancing with funny expressions in smoky nightclub

    nhoe1 Report

    6points
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    #26

    Thirsty?

    Group at nightclub with one person drinking from bottle during party

    thenormal.mty Report

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    #27

    Photobombing

    Crowd at nightclub with some making humorous faces

    Embarrassing Melbourne Club Photos Report

    5points
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    #28

    Cat Food Anyone?

    Group of friends posing with a funny expression at nightclub party

    Embarrassing Melbourne Club Photos Report

    5points
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    markusweiler avatar
    Markus Weiler
    Markus Weiler
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's what pussies want, don't they?

    0
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    #29

    This Guy Who Was Drunk And Tried To Shazam In The Silent Disco

    Silent disco party with people wearing light-up headphones in a dim room

    MithrandirElessar Report

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