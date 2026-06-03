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What happens in the club stays in the club, right? Not always... A few unfortunate souls have learned that letting your hair down can come at a cost.

Between the loud music, flashing lights and shots of tequila, someone, somewhere might be carrying a camera - and they aren't afraid to use it. In the moment, it might not seem like a bad idea to have your photo taken. But partying like a rockstar can produce some of the most awkward, cringeworthy and/or embarrassing pictures that could come back to haunt you while you're nursing your hangover.

Bored Panda has compiled a hilarious list of nightclub photos spotted online. From grandmas getting wasted to someone smiling just before their hair catches alight, they're a reminder that you never know when your plastered face will end up plastered all over the internet.