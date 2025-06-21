Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Model Brutally Attacked In Dubai Begins To Speak But Doesn’t Recognize Her Own Family
Model in green bikini posing outdoors with tattooed arms, surrounded by tropical plants and wooden structures.
Crime, News

Model Brutally Attacked In Dubai Begins To Speak But Doesn’t Recognize Her Own Family

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ukrainian OF model who was found with multiple severe injuries at the side of a road in Dubai after going missing for ten days, is awake and speaking.

The 20-year-old Maria Kovalchuk, disappeared after telling friends and relatives that she would be spending the night at an elite hotel party on March 9 earlier this year. 

Trigger Warning: She was not heard from until the 19th of the same month when she was found with multiple injuries including broken limbs, a damaged spine and missing teeth.

Highlights
  • The 20-year-old was found with broken teeth, limbs and spine on a Dubai roadside.
  • She has started speaking but does not remember her relatives.
  • Her mother claims he has the names of the criminals.

Her mother Anna, who flew from Norway and is currently keeping vigil at her recovering daughters’ bedside, has since confirmed that Maria is speaking—only she does not recognize her relatives.

RELATED:

    Maria’s attackers were not from the Dubai

    Model with blonde hair posing on a balcony in Dubai with city skyline in the background, symbolizing model brutally attacked in Dubai.

    Image credits: marielouna

    Talking to the Russian media, Anna said: “I know the names of the culprits, they are already on the prosecutor’s list.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A blogger by the name of Tatyana Mozhegova, took it a step further when she claimed that the person responsible for Maria’s condition was a member of a wealthy local Arab family.

    She also implicated men by the names of Michael Smith and Adam Collins whom she said was part of the  girl’s entourage, along with Said Al Hamadi, Said Al Fagadi, and a person known only as Rashid.

    Model posing outdoors in a green bikini at a tropical-themed restaurant, showcasing tattoos and a confident expression.

    Image credits: marielouna

    Anna has since rubbished this claim calling it a lie and a grasp for relevance by Mozhegova.

    “She’s talking complete nonsense. It looks like someone is just trying to get publicity from the tragedy,” she told Russia’s AIF.

    Those in the know have refused to share the names of the attackers

    Doctor and nurse attending to a female model in hospital, providing care after a brutal attack in Dubai, helping her begin to speak.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anna went on to say the names of the perpetrators were with the local prosecutor, but did not surrender them to the outlet.

    Bored Panda previously reported unnamed sources saying that model had fallen afoul of a European criminal group known for luring in women with promises of money, only for them to be subjected to abuse and depravity.

    Model brutally attacked in Dubai with a thoughtful expression, looking away, sitting indoors near a window.

    Image credits: marielouna

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “UAE citizens have nothing to do with it,” the individual said, also slamming the blogger’s claims. 

    Like Maria’s mother, the source refrained from naming the suspects.

    Police are saying that the OF model suffered a bad fall, but this does not explain her teeth in her handbag

    Blonde model wearing sunglasses overlooking Dubai coastline from a high vantage point on a sunny day.

    Image credits: marielouna

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Outing the culprits has not been a walk in the park for the Kovalchuks. 

    According to the Ukrainian online news outlet, Obozrevatel, the model has “serious memory problems” to the extent that she does not even recognize her family and friends. 

    Also, her recollection of the event leading up to her discovery in March, is patchy at best.

    Young model in white top and pink skirt taking a mirror selfie in bathroom after brutal attack in Dubai begins to speak.

    Image credits: marielouna

    To exacerbate issues, local authorities are claiming that she gained unauthorized access to a construction site and fell–a theory that is intended to explain away the chocolate found in her mouth, her broken teeth in her hand bag, and her broken legs, arms, and spine. 

    A woman who attended the same party and managed to escape, known only as Ksenia, reported loud screams coming from behind a closed door, followed by the sight of two men lugging away a large object in a rolled up carpet.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    View of Dubai skyline and waterfront from a balcony, related to model brutally attacked in Dubai recovering.

    Image credits: marielouna

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Perhaps as a nod to Mozhegova’s theory, Ksenia claimed that its organizer was a man  who went by the name of Said.

    So severe were her injuries that she is still not able to sit up after three months in hospital

    Middle-aged woman with blonde hair wearing floral top, related to model brutally attacked in Dubai recovering.

    Image credits: marielouna

    Maria and Anna are still in Dubai and waiting until the victim is strong enough for the flight back to Europe. 

    At this point, the 20-year-old who has undergone numerous life saving operations and been in hospital more than three months, is not even able to sit upright.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Model in Dubai with closed eyes wearing red top and white shirt at night near city skyline after brutal attack recovery

    Image credits: marielouna

    Social media has since weighed in on the story with overwhelming outrage and support for the young woman.

    Social media is raging

    One netizen indicated that Maria’s case is not unique, saying: “There are so many stories similar to this from Dubai. Women getting trafficked, or killed after being invited to private parties.”

    Blonde model in Dubai at night with Burj Khalifa in background, related to model brutally attacked in Dubai news.

    Image credits: marielouna

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another highlighted the local police’s cognitive dissonance when they sarcastically wrote:  “I hate it when I fall and my teeth end up in my wallet.”

    “Whatever this young girl does there is never any excuse for this brutality. She is lucky to be alive, but her life has changed immeasurably now,” wrote one person, summing up the general sentiment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media by Brittany Watson discussing stories of women trafficked or killed after private parties in Dubai.

    Comment by Annemarie Clark saying she's lucky to be alive, reacting to a model brutally attacked in Dubai.

    Comment by Elena Bernal expressing hope for a model's full recovery after brutal attack in Dubai.

    Comment from Laura Gareth highlighting what billionaires and mega millionaires do in a social media post.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on a social media post expressing support against abuse of a model brutally attacked in Dubai.

    Comment by Misti September expressing doubt about model's survival and alleging local police corruption.

    Comment by Azlina Tu Le discussing abuse of power and its impact, mentioning Dubai and broader societal issues.

    Comment text on a light blue background showing a prayer for healing and mention of demons everywhere by Theresa Adkins.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment by Mary Maxson expressing shock and concern about a model brutally attacked in Dubai who begins to speak but doesn’t recognize her own family.

    Comment expressing hope for complete recovery and strength for a model brutally attacked in Dubai.

    Comment from Mattelynn Renee Hardesty expressing hope for recovery of a model brutally attacked in Dubai.

    Comment expressing hope for model brutally attacked in Dubai to recover and receive mental health therapy soon.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Madhurima Das reading What monster does that? with 8 likes and a shocked emoji reaction.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    2

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bluedogs1967 avatar
    The Chronic Insomniac
    The Chronic Insomniac
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These young women who use sexuality to earn money, become well known and wealthy through online sales of using their bodies to entice men, then go to countries KNOWN for misogyny. WHY?? They think they are protected by their looks and their online reputation but this is what endangers them in the first place. Obviously the men are animals, criminals, and horrid people. This should never happen, but we have to face the reality that there is true evil in this world so you should never let your guard down and never go to parties with people you don't know in some foreign country or at home.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    deetag123 avatar
    Dee Tag
    Dee Tag
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maria's Mom needs to stop doing interviews. As long as her daughter is still there she isn't safe, especially if she can identify the perpetrators.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    bluedogs1967 avatar
    The Chronic Insomniac
    The Chronic Insomniac
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These young women who use sexuality to earn money, become well known and wealthy through online sales of using their bodies to entice men, then go to countries KNOWN for misogyny. WHY?? They think they are protected by their looks and their online reputation but this is what endangers them in the first place. Obviously the men are animals, criminals, and horrid people. This should never happen, but we have to face the reality that there is true evil in this world so you should never let your guard down and never go to parties with people you don't know in some foreign country or at home.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    deetag123 avatar
    Dee Tag
    Dee Tag
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maria's Mom needs to stop doing interviews. As long as her daughter is still there she isn't safe, especially if she can identify the perpetrators.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT