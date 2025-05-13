New Details Emerge After Model Is Found On Roadside In Dubai With Spine And Limbs Broken

ADVERTISEMENT

A friend of Maria Kovalchuk, the Ukrainian model who was found severely injured near a roadside in Dubai, believes the 20-year-old was the victim of a criminal group and that her injuries were no accident.

Trigger warning: assault. Maria was discovered on the side of a road in the United Arab Emirates on March 19. She had sustained a broken spine and limbs and was unable to speak due to the severity of her injuries.

Highlights Maria Kovalchuk, a 20-year-old Ukrainian model, was found with a broken spine and limbs near a roadside in Dubai in March.

A friend of the model claims she was t*rtured by a European criminal group, disputing Dubai police's statement of an accident.

Maria went missing for 10 days after being invited to a party by two men claiming to be representatives of a modeling industry.

The young woman, who had no phone or identification on her, was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Maria had reportedly been missing for ten days after telling friends and family that she had been invited to a hotel party.

Share icon Maria Kovalchuk was found with a fractured spine and limbs near the side of a road in Dubai on March 19



According to Dubai Police, investigators determined that the OF model sustained her injuries by entering a “restricted construction site” alone, where she fell “from a height.”

However, a source close to Maria has now claimed that was t*rtured before being discovered on the street.

“UAE citizens have nothing to do with it. That’s all I can say for now.”

The source expressed hope that local police would investigate the case and suggested that the alleged perpetrators may be from Europe.

The friend denied reports that Maria had left the UAE and returned to Ukraine. “We are in Dubai,” they said, according to The Daily Mail.

It comes after Ksenia, another model who “managed to escape from the fateful party,” said the event was a “trap,” as per Ukrainian news outlet 24TV.

“Loud screams were constantly heard from closed rooms,” Ksnia shared.

Ksenia also claimed she saw guards carrying something large out of the party, similar to a human body, wrapped in a carpet.



The 20-year-old was invited to a party by two men who claimed to be representatives of the modeling industry

According to the 24TV report, a group of women were brutally assaulted after signing a contract that required them to spend time with wealthy men.

“Before the party and the trip to the villa, women were forced to sign a contract, according to the terms of which they had to simply accompany wealthy men.

“However, in reality, women were r*ped, beaten, and mistreated.”

Dubai-based model Alyona Omovich told Ukrainian outlet Obozrevatel that she believes Maria was the victim of one of these schemes.

“You can tell from her appearance that she was involved in something horrific. And that horror, apparently, is what led to her being so badly broken.”

Alyona told the outlet that models and influencers are lured to “elite parties” in Dubai, where they are promised “large sums —tens of thousands of dollars — in exchange for actions that border on violence, humiliation, and even physical mutilation.”

One of Maria’s friends said she believes the model was “t*rtured” by European criminals

Speaking withThe Sun, lawyer Katya Gordon warned women about the so-called “Porta Potty” events.

“There are videos circulating where sheiks allegedly beat girls, cut their hair, and do all sorts of other things to them,” she described.

The events leading up to the discovery of the Lviv, Western Ukraine native who is in critical condition remain unclear.

On March 9, Maria was invited to a party by two men who introduced themselves as representatives of the modeling industry, Bored Panda previously reported.

She was scheduled to fly to Thailand two days later, but when she didn’t board the plane or make any announcements, her family and friends decided to report her missing to the local police.

The claim refutes the statement from Dubai police, who were also questioned by Maria’s family, that the young woman fell from a construction site

Anna, her mother said: “There is an assumption that she went to a party, but the promoter who organised these parties did not see her.

“Maria was [eventually] found in hospital in serious condition. She underwent three [now four] operations.”



According to the Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske, Ukraine’s consul in Dubai played a crucial role in helping Anna locate her daughter.

“The consulate of Ukraine in Dubai said that Maria’s mother asked them to find her daughter,” the outlet reported.

“The staff of the consulate found the girl in one of the city’s medical institutions.”

Ukrainian police are looking into the case as a potential human trafficking incident

Maria is reportedly “getting better” but is still recovering from the injuries. Anna said: “She is getting medical treatment and everything will be all right.”

Ukrainian police have opened a human trafficking case to investigate the incident, according toThe Daily Mail. In Ukraine, the culprits face imprisonment for three to eight years.

No suspects have been named in connection with the case.

People have expressed doubts about whether Maria will receive justice

