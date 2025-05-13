Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
New Details Emerge After Model Is Found On Roadside In Dubai With Spine And Limbs Broken
Young model wearing sunglasses and black top with butterfly tattoo, holding a glass by the seaside in Dubai.
News, World

New Details Emerge After Model Is Found On Roadside In Dubai With Spine And Limbs Broken

A friend of Maria Kovalchuk, the Ukrainian model who was found severely injured near a roadside in Dubai, believes the 20-year-old was the victim of a criminal group and that her injuries were no accident.

Trigger warning: assault. Maria was discovered on the side of a road in the United Arab Emirates on March 19. She had sustained a broken spine and limbs and was unable to speak due to the severity of her injuries.

Highlights
  • Maria Kovalchuk, a 20-year-old Ukrainian model, was found with a broken spine and limbs near a roadside in Dubai in March.
  • A friend of the model claims she was t*rtured by a European criminal group, disputing Dubai police's statement of an accident.
  • Maria went missing for 10 days after being invited to a party by two men claiming to be representatives of a modeling industry.

The young woman, who had no phone or identification on her, was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Maria had reportedly been missing for ten days after telling friends and family that she had been invited to a hotel party.

RELATED:

    Maria Kovalchuk was found with a fractured spine and limbs near the side of a road in Dubai on March 19
    Young model with long blonde hair and clear skin, related to news about a roadside accident with spine and limbs broken in Dubai.

    Image credits: marielouna__ / Instagram

    According to Dubai Police, investigators determined that the OF model sustained her injuries by entering a “restricted construction site” alone, where she fell “from a height.”

    However, a source close to Maria has now claimed that was t*rtured before being discovered on the street.

    “UAE citizens have nothing to do with it. That’s all I can say for now.”

    The source expressed hope that local police would investigate the case and suggested that the alleged perpetrators may be from Europe.

    Young woman wearing black outfit and sunglasses, holding a glass by the seaside, related to model spine and limbs injury news.

    Image credits: marielouna__ / Instagram

    The friend denied reports that Maria had left the UAE and returned to Ukraine. “We are in Dubai,” they said, according to The Daily Mail.

    It comes after Ksenia, another model who “managed to escape from the fateful party,” said the event was a “trap,” as per Ukrainian news outlet 24TV.

    “Loud screams were constantly heard from closed rooms,” Ksnia shared.

    Ksenia also claimed she saw guards carrying something large out of the party, similar to a human body, wrapped in a carpet.

     The 20-year-old was invited to a party by two men who claimed to be representatives of the modeling industry

    Young woman in a red bikini posing indoors highlighting model spine and limbs injury news in Dubai context.

    Image credits: marielouna__ / Instagram

    According to the 24TV report, a group of women were brutally assaulted after signing a contract that required them to spend time with wealthy men.

    “Before the party and the trip to the villa, women were forced to sign a contract, according to the terms of which they had to simply accompany wealthy men.

    “However, in reality, women were r*ped, beaten, and mistreated.”

    Model posing on a balcony overlooking Dubai skyline, related to new details after injury with spine and limbs broken.

    Image credits: ae3marylu / Instagram

    Tweet discussing Dubai's dark side where models get exploited, related to new details of model found with broken spine and limbs.

    Image credits: SpiritBuilt

    Tweet warning about Dubai's rich men and cautioning women to avoid falling into money traps related to the new roadside model case.

    Image credits: anbemeow

    Dubai-based model Alyona Omovich told Ukrainian outlet Obozrevatel that she believes Maria was the victim of one of these schemes.

    “You can tell from her appearance that she was involved in something horrific. And that horror, apparently, is what led to her being so badly broken.”

    Alyona told the outlet that models and influencers are lured to “elite parties” in Dubai, where they are promised “large sums —tens of thousands of dollars — in exchange for actions that border on violence, humiliation, and even physical mutilation.”

    One of Maria’s friends said she believes the model was “t*rtured” by European criminals

    Model in red lingerie posing in bathtub, related to news about model found roadside in Dubai with broken spine and limbs.

    Image credits: ae3marylu / Instagram

    Speaking withThe Sun, lawyer Katya Gordon warned women about the so-called “Porta Potty” events.

    “There are videos circulating where sheiks allegedly beat girls, cut their hair, and do all sorts of other things to them,” she described.

    Young female model in red bikini posing outdoors with natural rocks and greenery in the background, related to Dubai roadside incident.

    Image credits: ae3marylu / Instagram

    The events leading up to the discovery of the Lviv, Western Ukraine native who is in critical condition remain unclear.

    On March 9, Maria was invited to a party by two men who introduced themselves as representatives of the modeling industry, Bored Panda previously reported.

    She was scheduled to fly to Thailand two days later, but when she didn’t board the plane or make any announcements, her family and friends decided to report her missing to the local police.

    The claim refutes the statement from Dubai police, who were also questioned by Maria’s family, that the young woman fell from a construction site

    Model posing outdoors in a floral dress with butterfly tattoo, related to new details about model found roadside in Dubai injuries.

    Image credits: marielouna__ / Instagram

    Model posing outdoors at night in white outfit, related to news about model found injured with broken spine and limbs in Dubai.

    Image credits: ae3marylu / Instagram

    Anna, her mother said: “There is an assumption that she went to a party, but the promoter who organised these parties did not see her.

    “Maria was [eventually] found in hospital in serious condition. She underwent three [now four] operations.”

    According to the Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske, Ukraine’s consul in Dubai played a crucial role in helping Anna locate her daughter.

    “The consulate of Ukraine in Dubai said that Maria’s mother asked them to find her daughter,” the outlet reported.

    “The staff of the consulate found the girl in one of the city’s medical institutions.”

    Ukrainian police are looking into the case as a potential human trafficking incident

    Young female model with long blonde hair wearing a beige suit and black crop top posing outdoors in Dubai.

    Image credits: ae3marylu / Instagram

    Maria is reportedly “getting better” but is still recovering from the injuries. Anna said: “She is getting medical treatment and everything will be all right.”

    Ukrainian police have opened a human trafficking case to investigate the incident, according toThe Daily Mail. In Ukraine, the culprits face imprisonment for three to eight years.

    No suspects have been named in connection with the case.

    People have expressed doubts about whether Maria will receive justice

    Facebook comment expressing hope for recovery and learning a lesson after a model found with broken spine and limbs in Dubai.

    Comment expressing outrage over the model found with broken spine and limbs on roadside in Dubai.

    Comment expressing concern for model with broken spine and limbs found on roadside in Dubai, urging justice and security.

    Comment on social media about safety concerns in Dubai after a model was found with spine and limbs broken.

    Comment by Dilshoda Amanzadeh discussing abuse and contracts related to parties in Dubai, referencing model with broken spine and limbs.

    Comment on social media about a model found on roadside in Dubai with spine and limbs broken, highlighting respect issues.

    Comment on social media about new details emerging after model found injured on roadside in Dubai with broken spine and limbs.

    Comment expressing sympathy for a model found injured on a roadside in Dubai with spine and limbs broken.

    Comment by Thomas Crouse discussing the dangers faced by models meeting random people and online trust issues.

    Comment on social media about Dubai, related to new details emerging after a model is found with spine and limb injuries.

    Facebook comment by Rachel Elena discussing how trafficking starts under the guise of modeling opportunities in Dubai.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    wookiee74 avatar
    Chewie Baron
    Chewie Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That comment from Brenda Ayala, learn the lesson? Seriously?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kdrew7878 avatar
    RedMarbles
    RedMarbles
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With prayer hands, too. No doubt Jesus himself would have said something like "I hope this critically injured human being has learned their lesson." /s Wish more people would keep their judgment private and not publicly say sh*t like this. I think it's safe to say this girl will have learned an incredibly harsh lesson. F*cking ridiculous comment but at least we know Brenda knows what's what and we can all be so impressed by her.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In my mother-tonguw there is an expression for these kind of girls engaging themselves in dubious modelling-jobs-in-Dubai. It says something like arab-hoes. Every eastern-european people will know, what's about going to "modelling" in Dubai. Is p**********n at it's finest. 99% of the cases. The 1 % are the fashion shows held with internationally known models. However, not every high-end model will accept a show there. For obvious reasons.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
