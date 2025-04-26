ADVERTISEMENT

An Indiana politician has failed his duty as a father after getting his own daughter severely drunk off of Long Island iced teas on her 21st birthday before s*xually assaulting her while she was passed out.

He has now been sentenced to a six-to-15 year prison term for the disturbing act, while he was acting as commissioner of Hancock County, India. He was first charged with s*xual assault before the sentence lessened to an attempted s*xual assault.

Highlights An Indiana politician has been sentenced to 6-15 years for s*xual assault on his daughter.

Jessup got his daughter drunk before the assaulting her on her 21st birthday.

Jessup is now prohibited from contacting his daughter or his family for life.

John Jessup, 50, had taken his daughter Rachel Keesling to Las Vegas earlier this year, with a local outlet reporting that he had uttered, “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.”

RELATED:

John Jessup s*xually assaulted his daughter after getting her drunk for her 21st birthday in Las Vegas

Share icon

Image credits: Caesars Entertainment

Despite what seemed like a light-hearted phrase of encouragement, his daughter only had words of heartbreak for her father before his sentencing in court, saying she has since changed her last name from Jessup to Keesling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since my biological father s*xually assaulted me on Jan. 26 last year, my life feels like it’s shattered,” she said to the court.

Following the sentencing decision, she was glad she could take the steps necessary to move forward — in whatever way possible.

“I’m processing a lot right now in all aspects,” Keesling said, describing her father’s actions as “sickening.”

Share icon

Image credits: Rachel Keesling

Share icon

Image credits: IBT

Even while the accusations were surrounding Jessup, the voters of Hancock still elected him into a new office.

According to prosecutors and court records, the father-daughter trip to Las Vegas was intended to be filled with joy and celebration but unfortunately turned into a living nightmare.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas,” Jessup said to his daughter before bringing her to a strip club, heading towards a private room while she lingered at the bar — merely telling her to “keep up” with him despite her protests of feeling unwell.

Jessup must serve at least 6 years behind bars and cannot have any contact with his daughter or the rest of his family ever again

Share icon

Image credits: Rachel Keesling

After his return, Keesling was so drunk that she needed to be taken back to their hotel room in a wheelchair, as records show.

As per New York Post, the newly turned 21-year-old took a shower with all of her clothes on before falling asleep at some point in time. She woke up to her father s*xually assaulting her. He stopped when she started moving.

Following the despicable act, Jessup must serve at least six years behind bars, in accordance with the terms of the plea deal with prosecutors from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office. In addition, he is not allowed to have contact with his daughter or the rest of his family for the rest of his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

He must also register as a s*x offender.

Share icon

Image credits: Rachel Keesling

In court, he claimed, “I’m not the same man I was.”

Unsurprisingly, however, his actions have left their mark on Keesling. The outlet reported that she has had to attend therapy while psychiatrists have diagnosed her with a list of mental illnesses, including post-traumatic stress disorder.

She actively suffers from panic attacks and needed to be tested for s*xually transmitted diseases.

“Fathers are supposed to protect their children,” said Deputy District Attorney Morgan Thomas. “They’re not supposed to violate them when they are vulnerable.”

“What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas” Jessup said to Keesling

Share icon

Image credits: IBT

ADVERTISEMENT

As the news made its way online, netizens were equally as horrified.

“Sick!” one user claimed. “Praying emotional healing for daughter!”

“Hope he gets the 15 years & his cellmates take turns with him,” another slammed as someone else echoed, “His new motto is what happens in prison stays in prison. Hope the boys have fun with him.”

Share icon

Image credits: Rachel Keesling

ADVERTISEMENT

A third stated, “She will never be the same.”

“send him to el salvador,” one person requested, referencing the prison that holds some of the world’s most dangerous offenders.

“I’m from Indiana and don’t remember hearing about this — but the fact he was still elected, tracks for Indiana,” another offered. “So disgusting, on many levels.”

Sympathies poured in for the young woman