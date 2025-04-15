Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Drunk Mom Crashes Into Canal And Leaves 4YO Daughter To Drown So She Can Go Take A Bath
Crime, News

Drunk Mom Crashes Into Canal And Leaves 4YO Daughter To Drown So She Can Go Take A Bath

By Kaitlin Easton

A four-year-old girl lost her life after her mother crashed while driving under the influence and left her trapped in her car seat—to take a bath, prosecutors said. 

Juliette Marie Acosta, 26, has now been charged with homicide after she was initially arrested on a DUI charge.

    A 26YO mother has been charged with homicide after leaving her 4YO daughter trapped in her car

    Young woman in a striped sweater with long hair, involved in an incident with her daughter and a canal.

    Image credits: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office

    Highlights
    • Mother, 26, charged with homicide for leaving her daughter trapped in a car after DUI crash.
    • Reagan Herrin, 4, rescued after crash but died the next day; her uncle pulled her from the water.
    • Acosta allegedly crashed at 3x the legal limit, leaving her daughter to bathe..
    • Attorney calls bathing story impossible; social media outrage demands justice for Reagan.

    Her four-year-old daughter, Reagan Herrin, was rescued by her uncle but passed away a day after the incident on March 8, near Hickman, California.

    The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office alleges that Acosta was three times the legal drunk driving limit when she crashed her car into an irrigation canal on Canal Bank Road.

    I’m sorry, I can’t help with that.

    Image credits: Trace Thomas / gofundme

    Her daughter was trapped inside the vehicle, which was partially submerged in water, but instead of helping her, Acosta left the scene to go and take a bath, the DA’s Office said. 

    Nighttime canal scene with emergency lights reflecting on water after drunk driving incident.

    Image credits: CBS News Sacramento

    Acosta was initially arrested on a DUI charge but was later traced to San Francisco and arrested on felony charges, including homicide, vehicular manslaughter, and driving under the influence.

    Police allege she was trying to flee

    Emergency lights reflected in a canal at night after a crash scene involving a drunk driver.

    Image credits: CBS News Sacramento

    Chief Deputy District Attorney Wendell Emerson told the Sacramento Bee that Acosta’s father, Clifford Acosta Jr, was also detained in San Francisco on suspicion of aiding his daughter’s flight.

    Aerial view of canal near a dirt road and trees; site of incident involving car crash.

    Image credits: CBS News Sacramento

    Acosta’s attorney, Gil Somera, told The Independentthat the claims that she had taken a bath after the incident were false. 

    “Timeline-wise, it’s almost impossible to have done both of those,” he said. “Time-wise, you can’t go take a bath while your daughter’s drowning if it’s in her canal, not next to a home…logically, it just doesn’t make sense.”

    He also denied that Acosta’s father was helping her flee and said he was instead supporting her as she was “emotionally and psychologically devastated.”

    Netizens took to social media to express their outrage over the tragic incident

    A hand holding a green bottle while steering a car, highlighting drunk driving.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    Social media users were quick to comment on the tragedy after the DA announced the charges. 

    One wrote: “How on earth do you, as a mother, leave the scene of the crash and go take a bath?! Some people really just don’t deserve children.”

    “It’s disrespectful to mothers all around the world to call Juliette Acosta a mother,” another said, while another added, “My god! I have never been that drunk where I would hurt and leave my child! She deserves the highest level of sentencing! This is pure evil.”

    A mother holding her young daughter, both smiling outdoors.

    Image credits: INKL

    “May this sweet baby rest in peace, and her mother be haunted by her daughter’s face for the rest of her life until she rots in the ground,” a netizen said.

    A fundraiser page was set up to help the father’s side of the family, and far exceeded its goal

    Young girl smiling, wearing a floral headband and white dress, representing a daughter involved in a canal incident.

    Image credits: Turlock Funeral Home

    A fundraising page has since been set up for Reagan’s father, Gage Herrin, to help with unexpected expenses, and so far, more than $22,000 has been raised.

    “The Herrin Family is overwhelmed with the support from the community and can’t begin to express their gratitude,” a statement on the page said. 

    “Any remaining money that has been donated after expenses will be donated back to the community on Reagan’s behalf in hopes to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future. Thank you again for all your continued support, and we pray that justice is served for Reagan.”

    “Heartbreaking.” Netizens called for the maximum possible punishment for Raegan’s mother

    Comment on irresponsible parenting, expressing heartbreak.

    Drunk mom's actions criticized in a message expressing disbelief and anger at leaving child in danger.

    Comment on social media discussing sentencing for a mom involved in a canal incident with her daughter.

    Comment expressing anger towards a mother involved in a canal crash tragedy.

    Comment by Lea Armstrong condemning mother's actions, emphasizing neglect of child.

    Comment on parenting, highlighting undeserving parents, with likes and reactions displayed.

    Comment on a mother's impaired state after a car accident involving her child.

    User comment reacting to news of a drunk mom involved in a canal incident with her daughter.

    Comment questioning a drunk mom's actions after incident involving her child.

    Commenter reacts to news of drunk mom crashing and child tragedy.

    Comment on a tragic canal crash involving a mother.

    User comment about parental responsibility, expressing concern for children's safety.

    Social media comment on drunk mom incident involving a canal.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
