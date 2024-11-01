Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Slammed After Fifth DUI Arrest: "Sorry I Like To Drink"
Celebrities, Entertainment

'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Slammed After Fifth DUI Arrest: "Sorry I Like To Drink"

Marina Urman
BoredPanda staff
Zachery Ty Bryan, known for his role on the 1990s sitcom Home Improvement, is facing backlash after being arrested for his second felony DUI charge in eight months.

Bryan, who played Brad Taylor on the long-running series, was arrested in Oklahoma on October 25 for allegedly driving under the influence, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office. The former child star also faced charges for not having a valid driver's license.

Highlights
  • Home Improvement's Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested in Oklahoma on his second DUI charge in eight months.
  • Bryan's driver's license was suspended from a previous DUI incident.
  • The former child star reportedly admitted to being "intoxicated" during the arrest.

Bryan refused to take a sobriety test and was taken into custody by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Fox News reported on Wednesday (October 29).

Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested for his second felony DUI charge this year
Image credits: Custer County Sheriffs Office

"I'm just a good dude, man. I don't know why everybody… I'm sorry; I like to drink," the 43-year-old told the trooper, according to dashcam footage from his arrest.

When Bryan was pulled over in his Range Rover, he reportedly confessed to being "intoxicated." He told authorities he had gone out the night before "down a secret road," but stopped his car because he knew he "couldn't drive."

He also mentioned that he was "running from California" because he "hates that place."

The troopers then mentioned his license being suspended due to a previous DUI incident, asking him if he had faced just one DUI case, to which he responded, "Oh no, I've had multiple."

Bryan is scheduled to appear for his arraignment on Monday afternoon (November 4).

The former child star was taken into custody by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on October 25 for allegedly driving under the influence

Image credits: Fox News

On social media, hundreds of netizens expressed concern about the actor and condemned his reckless behavior behind the wheel, writing, "That's like his 3rd or 4th one. He's probably going to do some time this time."

"He needs a wake-up call before he unalives someone," another user said, while a third added, "He's basically his character on the show—obnoxious."

"He needs to get his life back on track. I hope he makes that decision," a separate user commented, while someone else pointed out that he "still hasn't learned."

Image credits: Fox News

In February, the actor was arrested for driving under the influence in La Quinta, California, where he resides, after deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle "suspected of being involved in a traffic collision." 

Police "observed indications of impairment" in the driver, leading to Bryan's arrest for driving under the influence with priors.

Bryan was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center but was released on a $50,000 bail.

His latest arrest marks the actor's fifth DUI charge and second felony offense if convicted, as per Custer County Jail records.

Bryan rose to fame after starring as Brad Taylor in the long-running 1990s sitcom, Home Improvement

Image credits: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content-Getty Images

In July 2023, Bryan was arrested after authorities were called regarding a physical domestic dispute between the actor and an unnamed woman. He was booked in Lane County Jail with a charge of assault in the fourth degree.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree constituting domestic violence. As part of a negotiated resolution, Bryan was only required to serve seven days in prison rather than 19–20 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Additionally, he was ordered to have "no contact with the victim without the probation officer's approval, treatment for alcohol/substance abuse issues at the direction of the probation officer, and no alcohol or drugs."

kitwench avatar
Kit Black
Kit Black
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nobody cares whether or not he drinks - but if he's going to destroy his *own* life, he could at least have the courtesy to call an uber or hire a driver and leave everybody else out of it.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's not his own life I'm worried about but all the other people on the road. He's already caused accidents through driving drunk, how long will it be before he kílls someone?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
melissamarie avatar
Melissa Marie
Melissa Marie
Community Member
1 hour ago

What happened to the three strikes law?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
kitwench avatar
Kit Black
Kit Black
Community Member
52 minutes ago

That's for violent felonies, not all felonies. DUI would not usually count, even when it is a felony, unless the vehicle was being deliberately used as a weapon.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago

In much of Europe driving while disqualified and multiple drink-driving offences would be looking at significant jail time. Why doesn't he just get a driver?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
donnieb826 avatar
Donald
Donald
Community Member
44 minutes ago

If he wasn't wealthy and I use the term "celebrity" loosely in this situation he would be have served time already. My aunt got 6 months in jail after her third DUI and lost her license.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
