It’s hard to believe it’s been about 30 years since the 1990s: we were just kids when we first saw Friends, Saved By The Bell, and The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. This decade can be summed up as a time when things were simpler: we didn’t have to worry about our mortgages, commuting, or paying medical bills. We could just sit back and enjoy the good times with these classic shows that turned us into a laughing mess every day.

But even harder to believe is how much time we spent re-watching these shows on repeat as the years went by. No matter if we already knew the things we might expect to see there — the cultural references, the humor, and getting stunned at how young our beloved actors from that era were. But whether you’re an old-school fan of the ’90s shows or just learning about these programs for the first time, there’s no doubt this decade fed us some of the finest pieces of entertainment ever delivered by the television industry.

We’ve already provided you with lists of sitcoms from the 1980s and 2000s. Now it’s time to pay tribute to some of the best ’90s sitcoms — the ones we never really forgot because they’re too iconic. We’ve rounded up our top favorite sitcoms from the ’90s so that you can look back on a simpler time and laugh at all the hilarious antics that your favorite TV characters got themselves into!

Although quite a few of these ’90s series will be painfully familiar, we bet you haven’t watched every last one of them. Every decade has its hidden TV entertainment gems, and the 1990s make no exception, so we invite you to upvote your all-time faves. And really, all you have to do is scroll down below, check out the series, and pick one! And if it’s still too hard to decide, a coin flip or magic eight ball’s advice always helps (don’t trust a mood ring though — those suckers always lie).