For some reason, sitcoms are considered to be among the less sophisticated entertainment TV can offer us. Sure, they may not be overly complicated either in terms of writing or production, yet, ever since the genre appeared on the silver screen, it has never lost its popularity. And while we can all argue about which sitcom is the best *cough* Brooklyn Nine-Nine *cough*, let’s all admit that we enjoy them and are always down to watch a good sitcom. Once you’ve done that, you are ready to discover a new step, and that’s sitcom trivia.

One thing that works for TV show trivia is that you are exposed to it for so long, small details you wouldn’t normally remember about movies stick with you. It’s basically like remembering stuff about your family. If you are thinking about organizing a TV show quiz for a fun game night with friends, IMDB trivia will come in handy to collect info. You may also want to check out the official Wiki fandom pages, they are full of hidden gems.

For this article we collected enough TV trivia questions to last you for a couple of games. We even give you the answers in the first comment, so you won’t have to look for them. Don’t forget to let us know how many you scored. And if you know other curious trivia about TV, post them in the comments, because we love a good TV trivia game too.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Where do the Simpsons live?

en.wikipedia.org Report

9points
POST
#2

What is Fred Flintstone’s iconic celebratory line?

en.wikipedia.org Report

9points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: ‘Yabba Dabba Doo!’.

0
0points
reply
#3

Which superhero had a reference or an unwitting cameo in every episode of Seinfield?

en.wikipedia.org Report

8points
POST
#4

What is the name of the coffee shop where the characters from Friends hang out?

en.wikipedia.org Report

8points
POST
#5

What is Michael Scott from The Office’s favorite joke/line?

imdb.com Report

8points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: That’s what she said’.

0
0points
reply
#6

Which character becomes a fugitive at the end of The Office?

en.wikipedia.org Report

8points
POST
#7

Who was Bart Simpson's teacher?

en.wikipedia.org Report

8points
POST
#8

Where is the sitcom New Girl set?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
#9

Can you name the actor who played Thing in The Addams Family?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
#10

Which iconic actor plays the part of Frank Reynolds in It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
#11

On Gilligan’s Island, how many castaways were there?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
#12

Joey Tribbiani from Friends an iconic line. What is it?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
#13

And where would you find characters called Elly May, Jed, and Granny?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Beverly Hillbillies.

0
0points
reply
#14

What is the Canadian character from How I Met Your Mother called?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
#15

True or false - the character George lives in Jerry’s building on Seinfeld?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
#16

South Park takes place in which state?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
#17

The character Daria first appeared in which other animated series?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
#18

Queen Latifah starred in which sitcom?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
#19

Which TV series has a "lost episode" due to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy?

en.wikipedia.org Report

7points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Joey Bishop Show.

0
0points
reply
#20

Frasier is actually a spin-off of another show. Can you name this show?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#21

The Goldbergs is set in which decade?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#22

How did Jed Clampett, the main character from the classic 60s sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies, make his fortune?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#23

What is the link between The Munsters, Gilligan’s Island, and The Addams Family?

Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: They were all released in 1964.

0
0points
reply
#24

Which sitcom, first released in the late 60s, features a blended family?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#25

What was the name of the rather dysfunctional family in Married With Children?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#26

What iconic sitcom featuring a prehistoric family first debuted in 1960?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#27

In M*A*S*H, what do the characters call the senior staff members’ tent?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#28

Which state does the Connor family from the sitcom Roseanne live in?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#29

What sitcom features the line ‘we were on a break’, and which character says it?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#30

What show features a character saying ‘can I offer you a nice egg in this trying time’?

imdb.com Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (Frank Reynolds).

0
0points
reply
#31

Which character from which show often exclaimed ‘dy-no-mite’?

imdb.com Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: J.J. from Good Times.

0
0points
reply
#32

What would Florence from Alice ask you to do?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#33

In The Brady Bunch, who often exasperatedly exclaimed ‘Marcia, Marcia, Marcia’?

imdb.com Report

6points
POST
#34

What is Matthew Perry’s character name in Friends?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#35

Which character from which show had a spinoff show created about his younger years?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Sheldon Cooper from Big Bang Theory.

0
0points
reply
#36

What is the name of the beautiful witch in the sitcom Bewitched?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#37

This show featured the main character having cousins called Carlton, Ashley, and Hilary. What’s the show called?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

0
0points
reply
#38

Debra Messing stars as which titular character from which sitcom?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Grace from Will and Grace.

0
0points
reply
#39

In which sitcom would you find a troublesome girlfriend called Stella?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: How I Met Your Mother.

0
0points
reply
#40

The hospital-situated comedy sitcom Scrubs had two lead female characters. What were they called?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#41

Where would you find characters called Raj, Amy, and Stewart?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#42

What was the name of Tim Taylor’s neighbor in the sitcom Home Improvement?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#43

What is the name of the actor who was nominated for three Emmys for playing the same character in three different sitcoms?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#44

What does Michael Scott eat for lunch on The Office that makes him fall asleep?

imdb.com Report

6points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: A whole chicken pot pie.

0
0points
reply
#45

Where did Roseanne Conner work in the original run of Roseanne?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#46

What was Beaver Cleaver's real first name on Leave It to Beaver?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#47

Brandy played the title character in which TV show?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#48

Which fellow Golden Girls cast member had a recurring role on Maude with Bea Arthur?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#49

Who gave Bobby his first kiss on The Brady Bunch?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#50

Fred Sanford often called his son what insult on Sanford and Son?

en.wikipedia.org Report

6points
POST
#51

In season 3 of My Name is Earl, the location was changed. Where was the show set after the 3rd season?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
#52

What is the stock sound of someone screaming that is often used in sitcoms, often as a joke?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

One of the earliest sitcoms from the 50s featured a whacky red-headed lady who was married to a bandleader. What was it called?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
#54

How many episodes of Happy Days were made?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
#55

What award did John Cleese win for his part in Cheers?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
#56

Which sitcom is based on an older sitcom called Love American Style?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
#57

Which character in which show says the line ‘there’s always money in the banana stand’?

imdb.com Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: George Sr. from Arrested Development.

0
0points
reply
#58

And which character from Happy Days often called people ‘bucko’?

imdb.com Report

5points
POST
#59

What would Willis be asked in the sitcom Diff’rent Strokes?

imdb.com Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Whatchoo talkin’ bout?’

0
0points
reply
#60

What did Archie Bunker from the sitcom All in the Family call his wife and his son-in-law?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: He called his wife a ‘dingbat’ and his son-in-law a ‘meathead’.

0
0points
reply
#61

What iconic line did Columbo say before he broke a case wide open?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: ‘Just one more thing’.

0
0points
reply
#62

Name the character who would tell everyone around him to ‘stifle!’

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Archie Bunker from All in the Family.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

Which classic sitcom started every episode with the line ‘gentleman, we can rebuild him’?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Six Million Dollar Man.

0
0points
reply
#64

What was Fred Sandford from Sandford and Sons classic line when he tried to get out of anything?

imdb.com Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: ‘I’m coming to join you, Elizabeth’.

0
0points
reply
#65

What is the name of the 70s sitcom that features characters called Jack, Janet, and Chrissy?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
#66

What is the name of the TV show that featured Charlie Sheen, Angus T Jones, and Jon Cryer?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
#67

In which classic sitcom would you find characters called Jan, Mike, and Greg?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
#68

Can you name all the Huang’s from the sitcom Fresh Off the Boat?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Jenny, Evan, Emery, Louis, Eddie, and Jessica.

0
0points
reply
#69

Michael Cera's character in Arrested Development shares a name with which pop legend?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
#70

What is Dorothy Zbornak's job on The Golden Girls?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
#71

What is The Munsters' address?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: 1313 Mockingbird Lane.

0
0points
reply
#72

What did Lucille Ball try to sell in a commercial on I Love Lucy?

imdb.com Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

What was the Bayside High gang's hangout spot on Saved By the Bell?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
#74

What instrument did "The Mother" play in How I Met Your Mother?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
#75

Where did Ralph Kramden threaten to send his wife on The Honeymooners?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
#76

Mork of Mork and Mindy was from which planet?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
#77

Who was Blake Carrington's business rival on Dynasty?

en.wikipedia.org Report

5points
POST
#78

Which show was originally called Friends of Mine?

en.wikipedia.org Report

4points
POST
#79

What role does the character of Harry the Hat play in the sitcom Cheers?

en.wikipedia.org Report

4points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: He is the resident con artist.

0
0points
reply
#80

Peter Falk played a detective in which long-running show?

en.wikipedia.org Report

4points
POST
#81

What does the Fonz from Happy Days often say as a comeback?

imdb.com Report

4points
POST
#82

What would Mel from Mel’s Diner tell you to do?

en.wikipedia.org Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#83

Everybody Loves Raymond features three characters who are closely connected to the lead. What are their names?

en.wikipedia.org Report

4points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Debra, Marie, and Robert.

0
0points
reply
#84

Mama's Family was a spinoff from what show?

en.wikipedia.org Report

4points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: The Carol Burnett Show.

0
0points
reply
#85

Which sitcom did Steve Urkel from Family Matters make a guest appearance on?

en.wikipedia.org Report

3points
POST
#86

What actor starred in Lizzie McGuire?

en.wikipedia.org Report

3points
POST
#87

What was the most-watched episode of Friends?

en.wikipedia.org Report

3points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: “The One After The Super Bowl.”

0
0points
reply
#88

Who was the captain of The Love Boat?

en.wikipedia.org Report

3points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Captain Merrill Stubing.

0
0points
reply
#89

How does George Costanza's fiancee die on Seinfeld?

en.wikipedia.org Report

3points
POST
#90

Which character on The Office was originally an assistant casting director on the show?

en.wikipedia.org Report

3points
POST
#91

What is the real name of Marcel the monkey from Friends?

en.wikipedia.org Report

3points
POST
#92

How many different actors played Topanga’s parents on Boy Meets World?

en.wikipedia.org Report

2points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Five different actors.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#93

What is the name of Michael Fox’s character in Family Ties?

en.wikipedia.org Report

2points
POST
#94

What does The Andy Griffith Show's Barney Fife keep in his shirt pocket?

en.wikipedia.org Report

2points
POST
#95

Which actor on Full House wore fake teeth?

imdb.com Report

2points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Mary-Kate and Ashley.

0
0points
reply
#96

Which actress lied about her age when she auditioned for That '70s Show?

en.wikipedia.org Report

2points
POST
#97

Which actor tried to get the Olsen twins fired from Full House?

en.wikipedia.org Report

2points
POST
#98

Where is Cheers set?

en.wikipedia.org Report

2points
POST
#99

Why does Mary go to jail in The Mary Tyler Moore Show?

en.wikipedia.org Report

2points
POST
Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus Sinkunas
BoredPanda Staff
3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Answer: Refusing to name a source.

0
0points
reply
#100

Which character on The Big Bang Theory suffers from selective mutism?

en.wikipedia.org Report

2points
POST
#101

Where did Greg Brady live during the last season of The Brady Bunch?

en.wikipedia.org Report

2points
POST