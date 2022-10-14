Every TV show has its own community. And the bonding that occurs between the members of those communities is very much underestimated. Just like having the same interests brings people together, so does having an interest in a particular TV series. Or in TV shows in general. Therefore, if watching TV excessively is your guilty pleasure, you better stay tuned in on this one.

Attending or hosting a TV show trivia night can be a great way to indulge in what you love the most and bond with like-minded people. Whether on your own or with a group of friends, TV trivia is an excellent way to test your and your friends' knowledge of the best TV shows. Other than that, playing TV trivia games can help you learn more about your favorite shows and the details you might have missed out on!

Scroll down to check out some TV show trivia questions that will make you rack your brain and replay every episode of every TV show you have watched in your head. However, let us warn you: with the ubiquitous amount of TV shows available, trivia on TV shows can get pretty tricky. Therefore, we've also provided answers to the TV trivia questions listed below. Have you ever played trivia on TV shows or movies? Let us know!

If you would like to play more trivia on animals, sports, music, or food, then check out our previous articles!

What is the name of Negan's bat on The Walking Dead?

Answer: Lucille.

What is the name of B. B. King's guitar?

Question: What actor starred in Lizzie McGuire?

Answer: Hilary Duff.

Question: What subject did Walter White teach at school?

Answer: Chemistry.

Question: What actor plays Frank in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia?

Answer: Danny DeVito.

Question: What does Michael Scott eat for lunch on The Office that makes him fall asleep?

Answer: A whole chicken pot pie.

Question: Which Game of Thrones star was nominated for an Emmy for every single season?

Answer: Peter Dinklage.

Question: South Park takes place in which state?

Answer: Colorado.

Question: The character Daria first appeared in which other animated series?

Answer: Beavis and Butthead.

Question: What current TV show is the longest-running live-action primetime show ever?

Answer: The Simpsons.

Umm, is The Simpsons live action? And I'm pretty sure many, many other prime time shows have been on much longer. Doctor Who and Coronation Street straight off the top of my head (1963 and 1960) so long as the questions aren't entirely about America-centric shows. Unless I've totally misunderstood the question?

Question: What instrument did "The Mother" play in How I Met Your Mother?

Answer: Bass.

Question: Which coffeehouse did Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey hang out in on Friends?

Answer: Central Perk.

Question: Dick Loudon lives where in the show Newhart?

Answer: Vermont.

Question: Who was Samantha's nosy neighbor in Bewitched?

Answer: Gladys Kravitz.

Question: What is the name of Winston's cat in New Girl?

Answer: Ferguson.

Question: Who played Phoebe Buffay's twin sister on Friends?

Answer: Lisa Kudrow.

Question: What is the name of Toby's daughter on The Office?

Answer: Sasha.

Question: How did Eddie get the nickname "Eddie Spaghetti" on Frasier?

Answer: He had worms!

Question: Which is the only male roommate on The Big Bang Theory without a doctorate?

Answer: Howard.

Question: Which state is the crime drama "The Sopranos" set in?

Answer: New Jersey.

Question: Where did the show The Wire take place?

Answer: Baltimore.

Question: The American crime drama Narcos was filmed and set in which city?

Answer: Columbia.

Question: Where do they work in the US Sitcom The Office?

Answer: Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

Question: Finish this quote: “You know nothing, ___ ___”

Answer: Jon Snow.

Question: What is the walking dead spin-off TV show called?

Answer: Fear the Walking Dead.

Question: What is Joey’s signature catchphrase?

Answer: “How you doin'?”.

Question: What Simpsons characters have five fingers?

Answer: God & Jesus.

Question: On America’s Next Top Model, what is the name of the supermodel who serves as both host and judge?

Answer: Tyra Banks.

Question: Which girl group performed during the opening minutes of Channel 5's launch in 1997 in the UK?

Answer: Spice Girls.

Question: Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta co-starred in what drama?

Answer: Shades of Blue.

Question: Who was Bart Simpson's teacher?

Answer: Mrs. Krabappel.

Question: Danny Tanner and Aunt Becky worked together on which show in Full House?

Answer: Wake Up, San Francisco.

Question: Brandy played the title character in which TV show?

Answer: Moesha.

Question: What TV show invented the rerun to allow its star time to recover during and after pregnancy?

Answer: I Love Lucy.

Question: Which TV series has a "lost episode" due to the assassination of then - President John F. Kennedy?

Answer: The Joey Bishop Show.

Question: Where did Ralph Kramden threaten to send his wife on The Honeymooners?

Answer: To the moon.

Question: Which TV host initially refused to book Elvis Presley, but then made his performances even more famous?

Answer: Ed Sullivan.

Question: Who was Blake Carrington's business rival on Dynasty?

Answer: Cecil Colby.

Question: In The Twilight Zone, who was the howling man?

Answer: Satan (the devil).

Question: Joseph Gordon-Levitt got his big break on what sitcom?

Answer: Third Rock From the Sun.

Question: In Bob Hearts Abishola, Bob works where?

Answer: Compression sock manufacturing company.

Question: The biggest rival company to the Bluth's in Arrested Development is what?

Answer: Sitwell.

Question: Which character on Everybody Loves Raymond has a "crazy chin?"

Answer: Robert.

Question: Maxwell Sheffield frequently complains about his professional rivalry with whom?

Answer: Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Question: On House, the title doctor's wife is a fan of which singer?

Answer: Amy Grant.

Question: Who sings the Baywatch theme "I'm Always Here?"

Answer: Jimi Jameson.

Question: How much did Leslie Bluth think a banana costs on Arrested Development?

Answer: $10.

Question: Who played John Wayne Gacy in American Horror Story: Hotel — and which other serial killer did he play in another project?

Answer: John Carroll Lynch, who played the Zodiac Killer in Zodiac.

Question: Kesha appeared in what reality series before she became famous?

Answer: The Simple Life.

Question: The first toilet flush ever heard on American television occurred on which show?

Answer: All In the Family.

Question: Issa's boyfriend Lawrence wants to develop an app called what on Insecure?

Answer: Woot-Woot.

Question: Who was the youngest male winner of American Idol?

Answer: Scott McCreery.

Question: What sports game featured the first TV advertisement?

Answer: Baseball game between the Brooklyn Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Question: When did the children’s show Sesame Street first started airing on PBS?

Answer: 1969.

Question: In the first episodes of Friends, Monica and Rachel live in what apartment number?

Answer: 5.

Question: What is the name of Jon Snow’s direwolf?

Answer: Ghost.

Question: What four metal animals are in the Game of Thrones title screen?

Answer: Dragon, wolf, lion, and stag.

Question: How many dragons did Daenerys Targaryen have?

Answer: Three.

Question: What company did Rachel from Friends get a job in Paris with?

Answer: Louis Vuitton.

Question: What is Michonne’s from The Walking Dead weapon called?

Answer: Katana.

Question: Where was the first season of The Walking Dead filmed?

Answer: Atlanta, Georgia.

Question: What is the most-watched Simpsons episode?

Answer: "Bart Get’s an F".

Question: What is the famous beer from The Simpsons?

Answer: Duff.

Question: What is Sheldon’s (Big Bang Theory) catchphrase?

Answer: Bazinga!

Question: On Family Guy, what musical instrument does Lois Griffin teach?

Answer: Piano.

Question: What American television series chronicles the tale of the 100 teenagers sent back to earth 100 years after the nuclear accident?

Answer: The 100.

Question: What was the name of the cat owned by the main character in the T.V. series, “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch”?

Answer: Salem.

Question: What is the full name of the titular character in the T.V. series, The Mentalist?

Answer: Patrick Jane.

Question: Who was the first host of the reality show, The Bachelor?

Answer: Chris Harrison.

Question: What television series does Christian Kane, Lindy Booth, John Harlan Kim, and Rebecca Romijn star in?

Answer: The Librarians.

Question: What musical TV show initially ran from 1989 to 1999 and featured artists performing pared-down sets of original tracks and covers?

Answer: MTV Unplugged.

Question: What is Chandler's last name in the show "Friends"?

Answer: Bing.

Question: What was Mickey Mouse's name before it was changed to Mickey?

Answer: Mortimer.

Question: Which singing competition was the first to feature Simon Cowell as a judge?

Answer: Pop Idol.

Question: Who played Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of The Crown?

Answer: Claire Foy.

Question: Who does the voiceover on Love Island?

Answer: Iain Stirling.

Question: Which period drama became Netflix's biggest ever show in January 2021?

Answer: 'Bridgerton'.

Question: What is Dorothy Zbornak's job on The Golden Girls?

Answer: Substitute teacher.

Question: Stars from which classic '90s sitcom also appeared in Blossom?

Answer: The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

Question: What is The Munsters' address?

Answer: 1313 Mockingbird Lane.

Question: Prosecutors complained about which TV show influencing real-life juries?

Answer: CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

Question: What did Lucille Ball try to sell in a commercial on I Love Lucy?

Answer: Vitameatavegamin.

Question: How many people did Annalise Keating kill on How to Get Away With Murder?

Answer: 0.

Question: Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper got their big breaks in which TV show?

Answer: Alias.

Question: Queen Latifah starred in which sitcom?

Answer: Living Single.

Question: In The Jeffersons theme song, where were they "movin' on up" to?

Answer: "To the East Side/To a deluxe apartment in the sky."

Question: Esther Rolle starred as Florida Evans on which two classic TV series?

Answer: Good Times and Maude.

Question: Which fellow Golden Girls cast member had a recurring role on Maude with Bea Arthur?

Answer: Rue McClanahan.

Question: Which was the first show Norman Lear produced?

Answer: The Martha Raye Show.

Question: Mama's Family was a spinoff from what show?

Answer: The Carol Burnett Show.

Question: Who gave Bobby his first kiss on The Brady Bunch?

Answer: Millicent.

Question: Who voiced Charlie Townsend in the original Charlie's Angels?

Answer: John Forsythe.

Question: The SS Minnow's infamous three-hour tour took off from which city in Gilligan's Island?

Answer: Honolulu, Hawaii.

Question: The Love Boat was set on which cruise ship?

Answer: MS Pacific Princess.

Question: In the movie M*A*S*H, Donald Sutherland played the same role as which star in the TV series?

Answer: Alan Alda.

Question: Which character's catchphrase was "pop pop!" on Community?

Answer: Magnitude.

Question: In which borough of New York City do the vampires live in What We Do In the Shadows?

Answer: Staten Island.

Question: Which character filled in for Liz Lemon, then showed up wearing the same outfit as her on 30 Rock?

Answer: Frank Rossitano.

Question: Which Roseanne cast member went on to star in Scrubs?

Answer: Sarah Chalke.

Question: Which Modern Family character is Claire Dunphy's half-brother?

Answer: Joe.

Question: How did Charlie Sheen's character Charlie Harper die in Two And A Half Men?

Answer: Pushed in front of a train.

Question: What color is Martin Crane's recliner on Frasier?

Answer: Green.

Question: What is the Huang's restaurant named in Fresh Off the Boat?

Answer: Cattletown Ranch.

Question: On The Good Place, Jason Mendoza is a fan of which NFL team?

Answer: Jacksonville Jaguars.

Question: On The Big Bang Theory, Penny is a waitress at which restaurant?

Answer: Cheesecake Factory.

Question: What does Victoria do for a living on Mike & Molly?

Answer: Funeral home beautician.

Question: Who leads Edith Cranwinkle's quilting circle in Bob's Burgers?

Answer: Lillian.

Question: George Costanza appears in every Seinfeld episode except which one?

Answer: "The Pen".

Question: What's the name of Al Bundy's grandfather in Married... With Children?

Answer: Jebediah Bundy.

Question: Step By Step takes place in Wisconsin, but their opening credits sequence was filmed where?

Answer: Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California.

Question: Kalinda Sharma was married under what name on The Good Wife?

Answer: Leela Tahiri.

Question: In Blue Bloods, what does Jamie keep in his hat?

Answer: A photo of his late brother, Joe.

Question: What actor was considered for Gibbs on NCIS before casting Mark Harmon?

Answer: Scott Bakula.

Question: In Seinfeld, Kramer's name was actually what in the pilot?

Answer: Kessler.

Question: How old does Michael Scott think Pam's mother is on The Office when they celebrate her birthday?

Answer: 54.

Question: Family guy took place in which state?

Answer: Rhode Island.

Question: What was the subject of the first-ever advertisement on TV?

Answer: Bulova Watches.

Question: Which famous TV series featured a reference or picture of Superman in every episode?

Answer: Seinfeld.

Question: What actor portrayed Chandler’s father on Friends?

Answer: Kathleen Turner.

Question: What was the first color TV Series?

Answer: The Marriage (1954)

Question: Which U.S. state is the setting for the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy?

Answer: Washington.

Question: What episode of the 2016 science fiction television series “Black Mirror” received critical acclaim?

Answer: San Junipero.

Question: Who starred in the television show The Simple Life together with Paris Hilton?

Answer: Nicole Richie.

Question: In what city do the “Gossip Girl” books set?

Answer: New York City.

Question: Who voiced the character Mrs. Wolowitz in "The Big Bang Theory"?

Answer: Carol Ann Susi.

Question: Name the creators of Stranger Things.

Answer: The Duffer Brothers.

Question: Michael Cera's character in Arrested Development shares a name with which pop legend?

Answer: George Michael.

Question: Where did Roseanne Conner work in the original run of Roseanne?

Answer: The Lunchbox.

Question: What was Beaver Cleaver's real first name on Leave It to Beaver?

Answer: Theodore.

Question: What was the Bayside High gang's hangout spot on Saved By the Bell?

Answer: The Max.

Question: For how many total years did Ed Asner play Lou Grant?

Answer: 5.

Question: Cast members of which two classic shows guest-starred on the series finale of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air?

Answer: The Jeffersons and Diff'rent Strokes.

Question: Mork of Mork and Mindy was from which planet?

Answer: Ork.

Question: Laverne and Shirley was a spinoff of which show?

Answer: Happy Days.

Question: Which character in The Wonder Years is killed in the Vietnam War?

Answer: Winnie Cooper's older brother, Brian.

Question: Fred Sanford often called his son what insult on Sanford and Son?

Answer: Dummy.

Question: What was the very first African American two-parent family sitcom?

Answer: Good Times.

Question: Who does Barbara marry in One Day at a Time?

Answer: Mark Royer.

Question: Juno Temple's Ted Lasso character is based on which of her real-life co-stars?

Answer: Keeley Hazell.

Question: Which Grown-ish character is a political science major?

Answer: Analisa "Ana" Patricia Torres.

Question: Which of the core male That '70s Show characters is the only one who never dated Jackie Burkhart?

Answer: Eric Foreman.

Question: Family Matters began as a spinoff of which sitcom?

Answer: Perfect Strangers.

Question: What does Captain Holt's husband do for a living in Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

Answer: Professor and head of the Classics Department at Columbia University.

Question: What is Alex Dunphy's middle name on Modern Family?

Answer: Anastasia.

Question: On That '70s Show, Red Forman admits he only stuck his foot in someone's ass during what time?

Answer: When he served in Iwo Jima.

Question: Harold Gouldplayed not one, but two of Rose Nylund's boyfriends on The Golden Girls. Which role was first?

Answer: Arnie.

Question: Alfonso Ribeiro's famous "Carlton Dance" was inspired by which two other notorious sets of moves?

Answer: Eddie Murphy's "White Boy Dance" and Courteney Coxin the music video for Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing In the Dark".

Question: Which regular Law & Order: SVU cast member first appeared on the show as a sexual assault survivor?

Answer: Kelli Giddish.

Question: Approximately what is Jed Clampett's fortune at the end of The Beverly Hillbillies adjusted for inflation?

Answer: $878 million.

Question: What is the name of Dana Scully's dog in The X-Files?

Answer: Queequeg.

Question: Finish this Stanley quote “If I don’t have some cake soon, I might ___”

Answer: Die.

