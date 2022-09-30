Attending a pub quiz with your pals or hosting a trivia night at home can be a great way to bond with your mates and get your brain juices flowing. Recently, here at Bored Panda, we've been bombarding you lovely readers with lists of trivia questions regarding many areas of interest, including animal trivia questions, questions for film lovers, and even science-field-related geography or history trivia questions

Today, we're all about some sports trivia questions that will prove who from the group has done some extra research and knows more than the average sports enthusiast. The fun thing about trivia questions about sports is that players might think they will beat the game because they are very knowledgeable about a specific sports field. However, sports quizzes are more challenging because they require knowledge about many sports, not just one.

Think 200 plus sports. That's precisely how many sports are currently recognized worldwide. But don't worry, we won't be asking what Bangladesh's national sport is. P.S. It's kabaddi! While it would be fun, instead, expect some sports trivia from more internationally recognized sports, such as basketball, football, and plenty of trivia questions and answers relating to the Olympics.

Below, we've compiled a lengthy list of interesting sports trivia questions and answers that any sports enthusiast will particularly enjoy and find instructive. Are you planning on hosting a trivia night or sports quiz anytime soon? Let us know! And if you are looking for more random and interesting questions to ask friends during the game night, check out more fun trivia questions!

#1

Who was the first British player to win league titles in four countries?

Answer: David Beckham.

#2

What is the only country to have played in every single soccer World Cup?

Answer: Brazil.

#3

Who has appeared on the most Sports Illustrated covers?

Answer: Michael Jordan.

#4

How long is a marathon?

Answer: 26.2 miles.

#5

What is the record for red cards given in a single soccer game?

Answer: 36.

#6

What do you call it when a bowler makes three strikes in a row?

Answer: Turkey.

#7

How many sports were included in the 2008 Summer Olympics?

Answer: 28.

#8

How many minutes was the longest recorded point in the history of tennis?

Answer: 29 minutes.

#9

Who was the youngest player to score 10,000 points in the NBA?

Answer: LeBron James.

#10

What team owns the longest winning streak in NBA history?

Answer: Los Angeles Lakers.

#11

What retired basketball player tried out for the Chicago White Sox in 1994?

Answer: Michael Jordan.

#12

What African country was the first ever to qualify for a World Cup?

Answer: Egypt.

#13

What was the first city to host the Olympics twice?

Answer: Paris.

#14

What’s the national sport of Canada?

Answer: Lacrosse.

#15

How many dimples does an average golf ball have?

Answer: 336.

#16

What does NBA stand for?

Answer: National Basketball Association.

#17

In soccer, what body part can’t touch the ball?

Answer: Hands.

#18

Which sport uses a net, a racket, and a shuttlecock?

Answer: Badminton.

#19

What type of race is the Tour de France?

Answer: Bicycle race.

#20

In what year were women allowed to compete in the modern Olympic games and in what sport?

Answer: 1900, tennis.

#21

In which winter sport are the terms “stale fish” and “mule kick” used?

Answer: Snowboarding.

#22

How many Olympic games were held in countries that no longer exist?

Answer: 3.

#23

What team won the first-ever football game played at night?

Answer: Philadelphia Athletics.

#24

Which basketball player was Michael Jordan nicknamed after when he was in high school?

Answer: Magic Johnson.

#25

What team won the very first NBA game in 1946?

Answer: The New York Knicks.

#26

What are the two states in the United States that have yet to send a team to the NCAA?

Answer: Alaska and Maine.

#27

Which type of football is another term for soccer?

Answer: Association football.

#28

What team does LeBron James play for?

Answer: Los Angeles Lakers.

#29

Who is the youngest ever world heavyweight boxing champion?

Answer: Mike Tyson – 20.

#30

What is the last event in the decathlon?

Answer: 1500 meters.

#31

Name the Sportsman of the century, declared in 1999 by both the prestigious US magazine Sports Illustrated and the BBC?

Answer: Muhammad Ali.

#32

Who has won more tennis grand slam titles, Venus Williams or Serena Williams?

Answer: Serena Williams.

#33

What country has competed the most times in the Summer Olympics yet hasn’t won any kind of medal?

Answer: Liechtenstein.

#34

How many players are on a baseball team?

Answer: 9 players.

#35

What is the only sport to be played on the moon?

Answer: A round of golf.

#36

What team gets the advantage of the first bat?

Answer: The visiting team.

#37

How old was the youngest professional soccer player?

Answer: 12.

#38

What was the fastest goal in World Cup history?

Answer: 10.8 seconds.

#39

What sport starts with a tip-off or jump ball?

Answer: Basketball.

#40

What is the only U.S. city to win three of the four major professional sports championships in the same year?

Answer: Detroit, won NFL, NBA, and NHL.

#41

Who was the first American to win the Tour de France bicycle race?

Answer: Greg Lemond – 1986.

#42

What sport takes place in a 4.5-5 meter diameter circle?

Answer: Sumo wrestling.

#43

What is the longest track and field race in the Olympics?

Answer: 50-kilometer walking race.

#44

What do Indianapolis 500 winners traditionally drink in the winner’s circle?

Answer: Milk.

#45

How many dogs take part in a greyhound race?

Answer: Six.

#46

In 2012 Lewis Hamilton announced he’s leaving McLaren to drive for which other team?

Answer: Mercedes.

#47

The Olympics are held every how many years?

Answer: 4 years.

#48

What sport is best known as the ‘king of sports?

Football (Soccer).

#49

In the 1971 Olympics, Nadia Comaneci was the first gymnast to score a perfect score. What country was she representing?

Answer: Romania.

#50

Which boxer fought against Muhammad Ali and won?

Answer: Joe Frazier.

#51

Which golf tournament did Tiger Woods win by 12 strokes cementing his first-ever major championship win?

Answer: The Masters.

#52

How many medals did China win at the Beijing Olympics?

Answer: 100.

#53

In motor racing, what color is the flag they wave to indicate the winner?

Answer: Checkered flag.

#54

How many holes are played in an average round of golf?

Answer: 18.

#55

In meters, how big is an Olympic-sized swimming pool?

Answer: 50 meters long and 25 meters wide.

#56

How old was Tiger Woods when he won the Masters?

Answer: 21.

#57

How much does an NFL football weigh?

Answer: 1 pound.

#58

This player was the first-ever openly gay person to be drafted by an NFL team. What was his name?

Answer: Michael Sam.

#59

What NFL team lost the first Super Bowl in 1970?

Answer: Minnesota Vikings.

#60

Which NFL team has their logo located on only one side of their helmets?

Answer: Pittsburgh Steelers.

#61

What is the most stolen base?

Answer: Second base.

#62

Which country won the first women's World Cup?

Answer: The United States.

#63

What do the rings in the Olympics represent?

Answer: The continents of the world.

#64

What sport is called the “sport of kings”?

Answer: Polo.

#65

What do the letters BMX stand for?

Answer: Bicycle Moto X.

#66

Where did the first ancient Olympic games take place?

Answer: Greece.

#67

Who pitched the only no-hit game in World Series history?

Answer: Don Larsen – 1956.

#68

In golf, what do you call a score of four under par on a single hole?

Answer: Condor – there have only been four verified; all were hole-in-ones on par five holes.

#69

What pitcher holds the Major League Baseball record for most no-hitters?

Answer: Nolan Ryan – seven.

#70

What athlete has appeared on the Wheaties box the most?

Answer: Michael Jordan.

#71

How many feet wide is a regulation NBA court?

Answer: 50 feet.

#72

How many Olympic games have been hosted in Africa?

Answer: Zero.

#73

Who is the only NBA player to score 100 points in a game?

Answer: Wilt Chamberlain.

#74

What was the last country to host both the summer and the winter Olympic games in the same year?

Answer: Germany – 1936.

#75

In cricket, how many runs are scored if the ball is hit over the boundary without bouncing?

Answer: Six.

#76

What is the only sport where you can see teams defending goals of different sizes?

Answer: Water polo.

#77

What former Olympian lit the flame at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic games?

Answer: Muhammad Ali.

#78

Who is Edson Arantes do Nascimento better known as?

Answer: Pele – Brazilian soccer player.

#79

What sport features a series of bouts known as a barrage?

Answer: Fencing.

#80

What’s the diameter of a basketball hoop in inches?

Answer: 18 inches.

#81

The classic 1980 movie called Raging Bull is about which real-life boxer?

Answer: Jake LaMotta.

#82

The Triple Crown award is given to a horse that wins which three races?

Answer: The Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes.

#83

In what game is “love” a score?

Answer: Tennis.

#84

What sport is a lot like softball?

Answer: Baseball.

#85

Which of the following sports does not use a ball? Golf, tennis, hockey, or polo?

Answer: Hockey.

#86

How long is the free skate in figure skating?

Answer: Four and a half minutes for men, four minutes for women.

#87

During the first-ever modern Olympics, what were the first placers awarded with?

Answer: Silver medals.

#88

What NFL team was originally called the ‘New York Titans’?

Answer: The New York Jets.

#89

What is the only team in the NFL to neither host nor play in the Super Bowl?

Answer: Cleveland Browns.

#90

Which team has the record of scoring the most points in a single Super Bowl?

Answer: The San Francisco 49ers.

#91

What wide receiver caused a sensation during his rookie season with a one-handed catch?

Answer: Odell Beckham Jr.

#92

Who was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19?

Answer: Rudy Gobert.

#93

Who was the first NBA player to shatter a backboard?

Answer: Chuck Connors.

#94

What material was first used to cover baseballs?

Answer: Cowhide.

#95

Who was the first Major League player to pitch a ball over 100 mph?

Answer: Nolan Ryan.

#96

Who was the first baseball player to appear on a Wheaties box?

Answer: Lou Gehrig.

#97

During which inning is "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" traditionally sung?

Answer: The 7th inning.

#98

What is a soccer field called?

Answer: A pitch.

#99

Who won the first two FIFA Women's World Player of the Year Awards?

Answer: Mia Hamm.

#100

What is the very center of a target called in archery or darts?

Answer: Bullseye.

#101

What team has the most NBA titles?

Answer: Boston Celtics.

#102

What measurement measures how far runners run?

Answer: Distance.

#103

How many rings are there on the Olympic flag?

Answer: 5.

#104

Dump, floater, and wipe are terms used in which team sport?

Answer: Volleyball.

#105

Who won the most consecutive Wimbledon singles titles?

Answer: Martina Navratilova – six.

#106

Who holds the record for most consecutive PGA tour wins?

Answer: Byron Nelson – 11.

#107

What were the first two women’s sports included in the modern Olympics?

Answer: Tennis and golf – 1900.

#108

Who is the only person to win the Heisman Trophy twice?

Answer: Archie Griffin.

#109

Who holds the NBA record for most career fouls?

Answer: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

#110

Who holds the Major League Baseball record for career strikeouts as a batter?

Answer: Reggie Jackson.

#111

How many players are on the field at one time in a men’s lacrosse game?

Answer: 20.

#112

In which Olympics did Mark Spitz win seven gold medals?

Answer: 1972 – Munich.

#113

Who is credited with inventing basketball?

Answer: James Naismith.

#114

How many disciplines are there in men’s gymnastics?

Answer: Six – vault, rings, floor, high bar, parallel bars, horse.

#115

Who has won the most heavyweight boxing title fights in history?

Answer: Joe Louis.

#116

Famous pediatrician and author Benjamin Spock won an Olympic gold medal in what sport?

Answer: Rowing.

#117

What sporting equipment is used for striking a tennis ball?

Answer: Tennis racquet.

#118

A sporting event is held every year on Memorial Day. What is it?

Answer: Indianapolis 500.

#119

What number sets to the right of the number ‘20’ on a standard dartboard?

Answer: 1.

#120

Basketball player, Scottie Pippen, has a word tattooed on his forearm. What does it say?

Answer: Pip.

#121

Who was the first president to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Major League Baseball game?

Answer: William Howard Taft.

#122

What team is considered the oldest in the NFL?

Answer: Green Bay Packers.

#123

Who was the first-ever NBA player to score 2,000 points in a single season?

Answer: George Yardly.

#124

What female pitcher once struck out Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig?

Answer: Jackie Mitchell.

#125

What are the Minnesota Twins named after?

Answer: The Twin Cities.

#126

In baseball, how many strikes does it take before the umpire calls out?

Answer: 3.

#127

Which MLB player was better known as “The Bambino”?

Answer: Babe Ruth.

#128

Which NFL team has a lightning bolt on the players’ helmets?

Answer: Los Angeles Chargers.

#129

In football, where do you have to go in order to score a touchdown?

Answer: The end zone.

#130

When an Olympic athlete wins first place, what color medal do they get?

Answer: Gold.

#131

Scotty Bowman has won the most championships as a coach in which sport?

Answer: Hockey (NHL). He’s been a coach for 5 different NHL teams.

#132

Who is the only coach to win both an NCAA Division I basketball championship and an NBA title?

Answer: Larry Brown.

#133

Who was the first non-American golfer to win the Masters?

Answer: Gary Player – 1961.

#134

Who was the first Olympic boxing gold medalist to also win a boxing world championship?

Answer: Floyd Patterson.

#135

In what sport is the Iroquois Cup awarded?

Answer: Lacrosse.

#136

Who is the youngest woman to ever win a tennis grand slam singles title?

Answer: Martina Hingis – 16 years 3 months.

#137

Who is the only Major League Baseball player to win MVP in both leagues?

Answer: Frank Robinson.

#138

The French Open tennis tournament is hosted at a stadium named after which World War I pilot?

Answer: Roland Garros.

#139

Which is the only one of the four golf tournaments that make up the Majors to be held at the same venue every year?

Answer: US Masters at Augusta National.

#140

What country has competed the most times in the Summer Olympics yet hasn’t won a gold medal?

Answer: The Philippines.

#141

In football, how many points does a touchdown hold?

Answer: 6 points.

#142

What sport is Bela Karolyi known for coaching?

Answer: Women’s gymnastics.

#143

What team won 3 Super Bowls in the 1990s?

Answer: The Dallas Cowboys.

#144

Who was the first WNBA player to dunk in a playoff game?

Answer: Brittney Griner.

#145

When he was just in eighth grade, what NBA coach appeared on Late Night with David Letterman?

Answer: Frank Vogel.

#146

What is the name of the fictitious Minor League Baseball team on The Simpsons?

Answer: The Springfield Isotopes.

#147

What sport features the fastest moving ball?

Answer: Jai-alai – up to 188 mph.

#148

Who held seven American track records from 2,000 to 10,000 meters when he died in a 1975 car crash?

Answer: Steve Prefontaine.

