Like many people, you probably have racked your brain multiple times trying to come up with what to do when you're bored. According to research, the average adult experiences 131 days of boredom a year. That's almost one-third of a year! Therefore, it's very likely that a significant amount of your time alone or in a group of friends was spent pondering over this question. Hopefully, after reading this post, the question of what to do when you are bored will no longer steal your precious time!

Cold months are approaching, and so are the summer blues. But don't allow yourself to get caught up in it. There are still plenty of activities and places to go when you are bored during the colder months. While getting all cuddled up in a blanket wearing fuzzy socks with a homemade pumpkin spice latte does sound very appealing, there are many places to go when bored besides staying at your home. A recent survey revealed that the average American spends 93% of their life indoors. That's only 7% of one’s entire lifespan spent outdoors! So if it's not freezing cold, pouring rain, or sweltering hot, make use of the great outdoors!

However, if you are more of a homebody, there're still many fun things to do when bored while staying inside the comforts of your home. P.S. There are plenty more fun indoor activities other than watching Netflix and munching on pizza. You will be surprised to learn how many simple yet fun things to do when bored there are. Other than that, there're always some household chores to do! However, not everyone perceives cleaning as a fun activity, so let us provide you with, hopefully, more exciting ones.

Below, we've compiled a list of places to go when you're bored and fun activities you can do while staying inside the house! Expect some rather obvious but often overlooked options and a few activities that might require planning beforehand! As someone said, "The greatest ideas are the simplest." Do you have any ideas for activities or fun places to go when bored? Let us know!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Unplug

Unplug

Report

10points
POST
#2

Go Thrifting

Go Thrifting

Report

9points
POST
#3

Go To A Karaoke Bar

Go To A Karaoke Bar

Report

9points
POST
#4

Go Hiking

Go Hiking

Report

9points
POST
#5

Visit A Friend

Visit A Friend

Report

9points
POST
#6

Sketch Outdoors

Sketch Outdoors

Report

9points
POST
#7

Do Yoga

Do Yoga

Report

9points
POST
#8

Express Yourself

Express Yourself

Report

9points
POST
#9

Organize Your Personal Finance

Organize Your Personal Finance

Report

9points
POST
#10

Visit The Tourist Spots In Your Own City

Visit The Tourist Spots In Your Own City

Report

8points
POST
#11

Explore Your City

Explore Your City

Report

8points
POST
#12

See Live Music

See Live Music

Report

8points
POST
#13

Go To The Gym

Go To The Gym

Report

8points
POST
#14

Go Bowling

Go Bowling

Report

8points
POST
#15

Spend A Day At The Beach

Spend A Day At The Beach

Report

8points
POST
#16

Visit A Museum Or An Art Gallery

Visit A Museum Or An Art Gallery

Report

8points
POST
#17

Hang Out With A Family Member

Hang Out With A Family Member

Report

8points
POST
#18

Talk To Strangers

Talk To Strangers

Report

8points
POST
#19

Stargaze

Stargaze

Report

8points
POST
#20

Take A Day Trip

Take A Day Trip

Report

8points
POST
#21

Have A Home Spa Day

Have A Home Spa Day

Report

7points
POST
#22

Take A Bubble Bath

Take A Bubble Bath

Report

7points
POST
#23

Have A Staycation

Have A Staycation

Report

7points
POST
#24

Clean Out Your Social Media

Clean Out Your Social Media

Report

7points
POST
#25

Start A Bullet Journal

Start A Bullet Journal

Report

7points
POST
#26

Facetime A Loved One You Haven’t Seen In A While

Facetime A Loved One You Haven’t Seen In A While

Report

7points
POST
#27

Reorganize Your Closet

Reorganize Your Closet

Report

7points
POST
#28

Watch The Sunset

Watch The Sunset

Report

7points
POST
#29

Get Ice Cream

Get Ice Cream

Report

7points
POST
#30

Grill Something New

Grill Something New

Report

7points
POST
#31

Teach Your Pet Some New Tricks

Teach Your Pet Some New Tricks

Report

7points
POST
#32

Try A New Restaurant

Try A New Restaurant

Report

6points
POST
#33

Go For A Drive

Go For A Drive

Report

6points
POST
#34

Donate Blood

Donate Blood

Report

6points
POST
#35

Go Rollerblading

Go Rollerblading

Report

6points
POST
#36

Take A Zumba Class

Take A Zumba Class

Report

6points
POST
#37

Go To A Sports Game

Go To A Sports Game

Report

6points
POST
#38

Go To An Amusement Park

Go To An Amusement Park

Report

6points
POST
#39

Go To An Escape Room Adventure

Go To An Escape Room Adventure

Report

6points
POST
#40

Go To The Park

Go To The Park

Report

6points
POST
#41

Have A Picnic

Have A Picnic

Report

6points
POST
#42

Take A Class

Take A Class

Report

6points
POST
#43

Bake Something

Bake Something

Report

6points
POST
#44

Meal Prep

Meal Prep

Report

6points
POST
#45

Stretch

Stretch

Report

6points
POST
#46

Binge A TV Show

Binge A TV Show

Report

6points
POST
#47

Learn A Dance Routine

Learn A Dance Routine

Report

6points
POST
#48

Learn Something New

Learn Something New

Report

6points
POST
#49

Replant Flowers

Replant Flowers

Report

6points
POST
#50

See A Psychic

See A Psychic

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Get A Piercing Or A Tattoo

Get A Piercing Or A Tattoo

Report

6points
POST
#52

Go To The Craft Store

Go To The Craft Store

Report

5points
POST
#53

Visit The Farmers Market

Visit The Farmers Market

Report

5points
POST
#54

Check Out A New Coffee Shop

Check Out A New Coffee Shop

Report

5points
POST
#55

Go Wine Tasting

Go Wine Tasting

Report

5points
POST
#56

Get A Manicure/Pedicure

Get A Manicure/Pedicure

Report

5points
POST
#57

Do A Random Act Of Kindness

Do A Random Act Of Kindness

Report

5points
POST
#58

Go For A Run

Go For A Run

Report

5points
POST
#59

Check Out The Local Library

Check Out The Local Library

Report

5points
POST
#60

Try Photography

Try Photography

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Treat Yourself

Treat Yourself

Report

5points
POST
#62

Make A Bucket List

Make A Bucket List

Report

5points
POST
#63

Try New Recipes

Try New Recipes

Report

5points
POST
#64

Experiment With Makeup

Experiment With Makeup

Report

5points
POST
#65

Organize Your Computer Files

Organize Your Computer Files

Report

5points
POST
#66

Listen To A Podcast

Listen To A Podcast

Report

5points
POST
#67

Learn A New Craft Or Do A DIY Project

Learn A New Craft Or Do A DIY Project

Report

5points
POST
#68

Have A Game Night

Have A Game Night

Report

5points
POST
#69

Clean The House

Clean The House

Report

5points
POST
#70

Redecorate

Redecorate

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Have A Bonfire Or Campfire

Have A Bonfire Or Campfire

Report

5points
POST
#72

Put Together A Jigsaw Puzzle

Put Together A Jigsaw Puzzle

Report

5points
POST
#73

Write A Letter To A Family Member You Haven't Talked To In A While

Write A Letter To A Family Member You Haven't Talked To In A While

Report

5points
POST
#74

Order Some Takeout

Order Some Takeout

Report

5points
POST
#75

People Watch

People Watch

Report

5points
POST
#76

Go Shopping

Go Shopping

Report

4points
POST
#77

Go For Afternoon Tea

Go For Afternoon Tea

Report

4points
POST
#78

See A Matinee

See A Matinee

Report

4points
POST
#79

Get A Massage

Get A Massage

Report

4points
POST
#80

Visit A Hair Salon

Visit A Hair Salon

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Visit A Nursing Home

Visit A Nursing Home

Report

4points
POST
#82

Go On A Bike Ride

Go On A Bike Ride

Report

4points
POST
#83

Run Errands

Run Errands

Report

4points
POST
#84

Organize A Scavenger Hunt

Organize A Scavenger Hunt

Report

4points
POST
#85

Meditate

Meditate

Report

4points
POST
#86

Try Out A New Beauty Product

Try Out A New Beauty Product

Report

4points
POST
#87

Look Through Old Photos

Look Through Old Photos

Report

4points
POST
#88

Listen To Music

Listen To Music