So, let’s dive right into the cool Olympics facts — the unbroken records, the highest medal tally, and the unexpected tales that have unfolded throughout history. So, buckle up, and get ready to win a gold medal in Olympics trivia.

These fun facts about the Olympics will make your jaw drop and your curiosity soar. Did you know that the ancient Olympic Games were held to honor the Greek god Zeus? Imagine competing in front of a crowd of toga-wearing spectators, showcasing your athletic prowess to gain the favor of the mighty gods themselves. Talk about pressure!

What makes the Olympics so special, you ask? It’s a melting pot of superhuman achievements. Athletes, who’ve trained for years, push the boundaries of their potential. It’s a celebration of the human spirit that unites nations and brings people together like nothing else.

Not a sports fan? You’ll still love these interesting facts about the Olympics that we’ve rounded up for you! There’s something fascinating about the Games. Even if you don’t follow sports, you might find yourself cheering for your home team every time they compete. That’s because the Olympics are filled with electrifying moments that take you through a range of emotions. From shedding happy tears for the winners to vibing with strangers – you’ll feel it all.

#1 The Legendary Ethiopian Marathon Runner Abebe Bikila Won The 1960 Rome Olympics Barefoot His shoes were ill-fitting and gave him blisters. So he decided to run barefoot! He won a gold in the men’s marathon.

#2 The Only Time When Michael Phelps Did Not Win A Single Medal Was At His Very First Olympics Phelps was 15 years old at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. He finished fifth in the 200-meter butterfly finals. He went on to win 28 medals in his career.

#3 In 1912, Jim Thorpe’s Medals Were Stripped Because He Was A “Professional Athlete” Back in 1912, the Games allowed only amateurs to participate. Jim Thorpe was a professional minor-league baseball player. He won two golds at the 1912 Stockholm Games. However, the Committee stripped him of his medals for violating the rules. They were reinstated in 1983 after the rules were found to be unfair.

#4 Backflips Are Banned In Figure Skating As They Are Considered Dangerous

#5 A Horse Doping Scandal! Norwegian equestrian Tony André Hansen’s horse tested positive for a banned substance in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The athlete was stripped of his bronze medal, even though he claimed the drug came from treating his horse’s injuries.

#6 The Five Olympic Rings Represent Five Continents The five intertwined rings symbolize Africa, the Americas (North and South America), Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

#7 The Opening Parade Is Always LED By Greece It’s followed by the participating countries in alphabetical order. The parade ends with the host country.

#8 Five Nations That Never Missed Olympics France, Britain, Australia, Switzerland, and Greece are the only five nations that have never missed the Summer Olympics.

#9 Why Do Olympic Winners Bite Their Medals? While the winners today commonly bite their medals to show their delight, champions have historically done so to determine whether the medals were made of genuine gold.

#10 The Olympics Began As A Religious Festival The Games are believed to have started around the 8th century BCE to honor the Greek god Zeus. They were organized at the sacred site of Olympia, where athletes performed religious ceremonies before competing.

#11 “Tarzan” Actor Johnny Weissmuller Bagged Five Olympic Medals The actor was a champion swimmer who won medals in 1924 and 1928. He went on to star in the Tarzan movies in the ’30s and ’40s.

#12 The 2012 London Olympics Were A Defining Moment In Gender Parity It was the first event where every country, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Brunei, sent female athletes. There were also more women referees and coaches.

#13 The Number 8 Is Considered Lucky In China The Beijing Olympics were held in 2008 and began on august 8 at 8:00 p.m.

#14 The Olympic Torch Traveled To The International Space Station Cosmonauts from Russia, Japan, and America took the Olympic torch on board the Soyuz spacecraft all the way to ISS. The unlit torch was taken for a spacewalk as part of the Sochi 2014 Olympic torch relay.

#15 The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Were Actually Held In 2021 In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the Olympics to be postponed for the first time in the 21st century.

#16 In Gymnastics, Getting A Perfect 10 Is Uncommon In gymnastics, a perfect 10 is practically never possible. Any athlete who comes close to achieving this can be considered as exceptionally talented.

#17 Coca-Cola Has Been Continuously Sponsoring The Olympics Since 1928

#18 Several Nations Boycotted The Olympics In The ’80s During The Cold War First, the US and 65 nations decided to boycott the 1980 Moscow Olympics as a protest against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Next, the Soviet Union and 13 more countries boycotted the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

#19 An Age Scandal: 14-Year-Old Chinese Gymnast Dong Fangxiao Pretended To Be 16 At The 2000 Sydney Olympics 16 is the minimum age to compete. She was stripped of her bronze medal when her real age was revealed.

#20 The 2002 Olympics Had A “Vote Trading” Scandal It happened during the figure skating competition. First, the Russian team was found to be the winner. Later, the French judge of the competition claimed she was pressured to vote for Russia. After this, the officials decided to reward both the Russian and Canadian teams with gold medals.

#21 Three Olympic Swimmers From The United States Were Arrested For Vandalizing A Gas Station During The 2016 Rio Olympics They first claimed they were robbed by gunmen. Unfortunately for them, Brazilian officials had video footage of their vandalism.

#22 The Olympics Began In The 8th Century BC. They Have Been Held Every Four Years Since Then

#23 The Ancient Olympic Games Lasted Five To Six Months

#24 Live Pigeon Shooting Was Part Of An Archery Event At The 1900 Olympic Games

#25 The Longest-Standing Olympic Sports Record Of All Time Bob Beamon, an American track and field athlete, made a remarkable long jump of 8.90 meters (29.1 feet) at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. The record stood for 23 years until it was finally broken in 1991 by Mike Powell.

#26 Cynisca, a Spartan Princess, Was the Very First Woman to Triumph in An Olympic Competition in 396 BC Women were neither allowed to participate nor step foot on the sacred grounds of Olympia. However, the princess exploited a loophole. She entered her horses in the chariot race, where the medals were awarded to the owners instead of the chariot racers.

#27 Medals Were First Introduced At The 1904 Games Before this, Olympians were honored with olive wreath crowns.

#28 Famous American Figure Skater Tonya Harding Attacked Teammate Nancy Kerrigan To Prevent Her From Competing In The Olympics If you’ve heard of the movie I, Tonya, then you would surely know about the controversy. Harding’s ex-husband attacked Kerrigan’s knee with a police baton just before the 1994 Winter Olympics. Luckily, she recovered in time and went on to win a silver.

#29 The Russian Team Caught Itself In The Midst Of A Massive Doping Scandal In 2016 An investigation found a systematic cover-up of positive doping tests, which led to the disqualification of several Russian athletes.

#30 The United States Has Hosted The Games Eight Times It has hosted four Summer Games and four Winter Games. It is set to host for the 9th time in 2028.

#31 The Host City Also Gets The Privilege Of Designing The Medals

#32 Golf Returns! Golf made a triumphant comeback in 2016 — 112 years after the last tournament!

#33 Waldi, A Dachshund, Was The First Official Olympic Mascot He featured in the 1972 Munich games.

#34 The Olympic Flame Is Supposed To Burn During The Entire Event If it goes out, it’s lit by a backup torch, also lit at Olympia. As per tradition, it can never be relit with a regular lighter.

#35 The First Paralympics Took Place In Rome In 1960 Both Winter and Summer Paralympic Games are held immediately after the corresponding Olympic Games.

#36 Until 1912, Winners Received Medals Made Of Actual Gold Now the winning medal is made of silver, plated with 6 grams (0.2 ounces) of gold.

#37 Walt Disney Was The Chairman Of The Pageantry Committee For The 1960 Winter Games In California He added Disney magic to the ceremonies. There were dramatic ice sculptures, an 80-foot Tower of Nations, and dazzling fireworks. 2,000 “peace doves” were also released during the ceremony.

#38 A Vault Set Two Inches Low Caused The Biggest Gymnastics Mistake In Olympics History Almost every gymnast struggled to perform on the vault during the 2000 Sydney Olympics and was tumbling on the mat awkwardly. Eventually, an official complaint was raised and the vault height was found to be incorrect. The event was reorganized after replacing the vault.

#39 An Athlete Was Stripped Of Her Gold Medal Because Of Her Cough Medicine An interesting fact about the Olympics revolves around a doping scandal caused by a cough medicine. Romanian gymnast Andreea Răducan tested positive for pseudoephedrine during the 2000 Olympics. She was taking cough medicine at that time and claimed the substance entered her body because of that. The IOC stripped her gold medal and refused to reconsider its decision.

#40 Taekwondo Athlete Ángel Matos Was Permanently Banned After He Kicked A Referee In The 2008 Beijing Olympics

#41 Artists, Sculptors, Painters, And Musicians Used To Compete Too! From 1912 to 1948, the Olympic Games included art competitions to celebrate artistic expression. The winners were awarded medals, just like the athletes. However, it was discontinued after 1948.

#42 The Olympics Were Canceled Three Times! In 1916 During WWI, In 1940, And In 1944 During WWII.

#43 The United States Has Won Over 2,000 Olympic Medals – The Highest Number For Any Country In 1904 St. Louis Summer Olympics U.S.A won 231 medals!

#44 The Olympic Torch Travels Around The World It is lit at Olympia in Greece. It then travels around the world for two years until it reaches the host nation, where it lights the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony.

#45 The 1960 Rome Olympics Were The First To Be Shown On Television In The US