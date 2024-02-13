ADVERTISEMENT

Child stars captivate audiences with their adorable performances and innocent charm. Still, we tend to forget that their successful careers couldn’t be possible without long days on set, hours dedicated to practicing their lines or rehearsing for a song, and parents who decided that their children should have a career in entertainment.

While the desire to be in front of a camera may have been there for many of the young talents, their parents took advantage of their youth to control their careers, with direct consequences on the future of their child’s finances and mental health.

Below, Bored Panda presents 12 former child stars who were overworked or exploited by the people who were supposed to protect them the most.