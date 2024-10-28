“Pandemonium”: Timothée Chalamet Crashes His Own Look-Alike Contest, Police Arrest At Least One

ADVERTISEMENT

Timothée Chalamet sent fans into a frenzy by crashing his own lookalike contest in New York City over the weekend.

The playful gathering in Washington Square Park—organized by YouTube personality Anthony Po—soon spiralled into a wild affair on Sunday, October 27.

The chaos was complete with bodyguards, police intervention, a hefty fine, and even an arrest.

“It started off as a silly joke and now it’s turned pandemonium,” said Paige Nguyen, a producer for the event organizer and YouTube personality Anthony Po.

Image credits: @fizzysodatoes

Image credits: Anthony Po / Benjamin De Almeida

The event reportedly drew more attendees than anticipated, and the police were quick to intervene. With no official permit for the gathering, organizers were slapped with a $500 fine, and contestants were asked to clear out.

The whole scene took a further dramatic turn when at least one eager participant was handcuffed and led away.

“It started off as a silly joke and now it’s turned pandemonium,” Paige Nguyen, a producer for Anthony, told AP News.

The competition promised a modest prize of $50 for the best Timothée impression.

Several doppelgängers arrived in their Timothée-inspired outfits, flaunting high cheekbones and curls to match the 28-year-old actor’s characters such Willy Wonka and Paul Atreides.

At some point during the event, the real Timothée sneaked his way into the crowd, wearing a mask and a baseball hat.

The Dune star sneaked up on two unsuspecting lookalikes and posed for photos, while the crowd erupted in shrieks.

After the police intervention, the crowd moved to another location, and the wannabe Timothées continued battling for the top prize.

In the end, it was a 21-year-old Staten Island resident, Miles Mitchell, who was crowned the winner.

The college senior was dressed in a flamboyant Willy Wonka outfit and tossed candy from his briefcase to the fellow attendees.

“I’m excited and I’m also overwhelmed,” he said.

“There were so many good look-alikes,” he added. “It was really a toss-up.”

Miles later shared a post on social media with his tall trophy and wrote: “Craziest day of my life ! I love NYC.”

“Hey twin,” the winner also wrote, tagging the Hollywood heartthrob.