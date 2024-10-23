Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Knifeman Dressed As Ghostface From ‘Scream’ Chased And Arrested By Cops For Causing Chaos
News

Knifeman Dressed As Ghostface From ‘Scream’ Chased And Arrested By Cops For Causing Chaos

Police have arrested a man dressed as Ghostface from Scream for running around with a knife and causing chaos on the streets.

The video, captured on one of the police officer’s bodycam, showed the suspect sprinting across the motorway in Canton Township, Ohio State. 

The man has been identified as 35-year-old Jacob Paul Weisgarber, who has been charged with counts of aggravated menacing and resisting arrest, and misdemeanor charges of inducing panic and obstructing official business. 

Highlights
  • Police arrested a man dressed as Ghostface in Ohio for causing chaos with a knife.
  • Jacob Paul Weisgarber, 35, faces charges of aggravated menacing and resisting arrest.
  • Officers and dispatchers involved will receive Office Citation and Commendation Awards.

Recently released bodycam footage showed a knifeman dressed up as Ghostface from Scream being chased and caught by police 

Knifeman Dressed As Ghostface From 'Scream' Chased And Arrested By Cops For Causing Chaos

Image credits: StarkCountySheriff (Not the actual photo)

In the obtained video, the man continued to run even after authorities yelled at him to stop. He was briefly incapacitated by a taser before getting up and sprinting again.

Authorities later caught up to him after Weisgarber ran towards a line of stopped cars nearby, ripping off his Ghostface mask and handcuffing him.

He was then placed in the back of a police car and transported to the station.

As of October 22, the sheriff’s office plans to issue the deputies involved with “prestigious” Office Citation Awards

Knifeman Dressed As Ghostface From 'Scream' Chased And Arrested By Cops For Causing Chaos

Image credits: Ohio Bodycam

Chad Carruthers, Paul Brown, Maj. Ryan Carver, Sgt. Shane Cline, and Tiffany Adkins will be rewarded with the Office Citation Award.

The four dispatchers will also receive the Office Commendation Award: Amy Packer, Patrick Arnold, Patricia Harper-Mutlaq, and Jackson Wendell, according to NewsNation.

Stark County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement received by Newsflash, “On the morning of September 17, 2024, these brave individuals responded to reports of a man dressed in a Scream costume, disrupting traffic and brandishing a knife on Raff Avenue SW in Canton.

Knifeman Dressed As Ghostface From 'Scream' Chased And Arrested By Cops For Causing Chaos

Image credits: Ohio Bodycam

Knifeman Dressed As Ghostface From 'Scream' Chased And Arrested By Cops For Causing Chaos

Image credits: Ohio Bodycam

“Their co-ordinated efforts ensured the safety of the public and the individual, culminating in a successful apprehension without injury.”

Stark County Sheriff George Maier also added, “We commend these individuals for their professionalism and restraint under challenging conditions. Their conduct during this incident is a testament to their training and their commitment to protecting all members of our community.”

Knifeman Dressed As Ghostface From 'Scream' Chased And Arrested By Cops For Causing Chaos

Image credits: Ohio Bodycam

Weisgarber was given a $50,000 bond. His case will now be presented before a grand jury, but no court dates have been set yet. 

Many comments were able to make light of what could have been a serious situation

Knifeman Dressed As Ghostface From 'Scream' Chased And Arrested By Cops For Causing Chaos

Image credits: Ohio Bodycam

People responded to the incident in a TikTok video posted by DailyMail, which has garnered more than 300,000 likes. 

The caption read, “This Ghostface was taken down quickly…”

“He wanted to make a sequel,” someone said.

“D-DID HE JUST SAY…. OHIO,” another joked.

One person wrote, “Imagine they unmasked an actor and it was part of the movie.”

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What an idiot. Running around with what looks like a weapon - even if it's made of plastic - is one of the most idiotic things you can do. Police can't tell if you have a REAL knife or gun or a plastic one, so they must act as if it IS a real weapon, on the chance that it could be. This fool deserved the tasering and takedown-arrest that he got. On the off chance that he has a mental illness or is having other issues in his life, I do sincerely hope he gets the help he needs (if that is the case.) But seriously, Pandas: DO NOT run around in public with a plastic/foam/fake weapon of ANY kind unless you're at a convention/event and in literal cosplay/costume at the event.

