People Living On The Edge Of Vegas Stun Internet With TikToks Showing How The City Ends

Talk about quite literally living on the edge of glory.

It’s common knowledge that Las Vegas is surrounded by the seemingly endless Mojave Desert, but it’s always a sight to see when the bustling Sin City halts to a sudden stop.

Those on social media, particularly TikTok, have been sharing their views of the “edge of Vegas,” whether it be by a passing plane or from the neighborhood itself.

Viewers were shocked by the abrupt Vegas end.

There are no current plans to expand Vegas into the surrounding desert.

People living on the very edge of Las Vegas show the views of their background stretching out into the Mojave Desert

Image credits: David Lusvardi / Unsplash

One user posted a video with nearly 4 million likes and counting with her point of view from the sky. Showcasing the vast, sandy landscape and high mountains, a clear border of the compact city could be seen.

“It’s weird to me how Vegas just….. ends,” the creator, who goes by Michael Kelly, wrote.

And it isn’t just strange to him, it seems. The comment section, which has attracted hundreds of thousands of people, is equally in awe.

“This makes me very uncomfortable,” one person wrote, amassing 353K likes.

Image credits: daissyp

Another shared, “My cousin lives at the edge of vegas and theres nothing behind their house for miles. its so trippy.”

“It’s such a culture shock seeing no trees,” a third chimed in.

“And it’s not even an organic edge, it’s a hard right angled line — its so unnatural,” someone observed, noticing the strange shape of the borders.

One netizen joked, “What happens in vegas stays in vegas (it doesnt have a choice).”

Seeing it on video had many people on TikTok stunned by how the bustling city comes to an abrupt end

Image credits: dominicinvegas

“I absolutely hated living in Vegas cause that Truman show feeling is just something I could never get over,” a user wrote, referencing the uneasy thought of always feeling as if one’s life is being watched, and broadcasted on a screen somewhere else.

With the initial video having gone viral, others have flocked to the social media platform to share their perspectives — most noticeably, the ones who do live right on the edge, by the desert.

One person named Crystal Wojtowich gave viewers a sneak peek of her back garden, which actually isn’t quite like any other ordinary garden.

Image credits: tianishaye

In the clip, she opened up her back door to reveal a high brick wall surrounding a patio before panning her phone over the structure to showcase the barren desert.

“POV: You actually live at the edge of Las Vegas,” she wrote in the text overlay, as her caption read, “It’s actually amazing not having neighbors to left and in front of me.”

Others couldn’t quite say the same, however.

A few netizens mentioned how terrified they’d be when the sun sets

Image credits: tianishaye

“I would hate this at night,” one person shared.

“Give it 2 years and they’ll be building an Amazon warehouse and a Starbucks behind your home smh,” another said.

“What in the Area 51,” someone questioned.

A fourth wrote, “Ooh the secrets that desert holds.”

Another Vegas local joined in on the fun as she said to the camera, “I’ve seen a couple of TikToks of the aeroplane view of how Vegas just ends, and it is kind of weird that it just ends, so I’m going to show you what it looks like from the ground view.”

Image credits: melislifeontiktok

The video first showed her house before she shifted to the right, revealing the endless sands of the desert.

“It is pretty weird that it just ends but I love living on the edge of Vegas,” the creator shared. “It’s quiet, it’s peaceful, there’s not a lot of commotion. I love that every single time I drive over here, it just goes all the way out like that.”

According to various sites, many projects are in development near the edge of the city, including those that will have net-zero buildings, artificial intelligence, robotics, and more. As of now, however, it seems as if there are no current plans to extend Vegas into the infinite miles of the Wild West.

The pictures were a jarring sight for many viewers

