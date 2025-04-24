Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

People Living On The Edge Of Vegas Stun Internet With TikToks Showing How The City Ends
Lifestyle, News

People Living On The Edge Of Vegas Stun Internet With TikToks Showing How The City Ends

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Talk about quite literally living on the edge of glory.

It’s common knowledge that Las Vegas is surrounded by the seemingly endless Mojave Desert, but it’s always a sight to see when the bustling Sin City halts to a sudden stop. 

Those on social media, particularly TikTok, have been sharing their views of the “edge of Vegas,” whether it be by a passing plane or from the neighborhood itself.

Highlights
  • Various TikTok videos show the sharp end of Las Vegas where the city meets the Mojave Desert.
  • Viewers were shocked by the abrupt Vegas end.
  • There are no current plans to expand Vegas into the surrounding desert.
RELATED:

    People living on the very edge of Las Vegas show the views of their background stretching out into the Mojave Desert

    Welcome sign to Las Vegas under a blue sky, surrounded by palm trees, highlighting the city's iconic entrance.

    Image credits: David Lusvardi / Unsplash

    One user posted a video with nearly 4 million likes and counting with her point of view from the sky. Showcasing the vast, sandy landscape and high mountains, a clear border of the compact city could be seen. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s weird to me how Vegas just….. ends,” the creator, who goes by Michael Kelly, wrote. 

    And it isn’t just strange to him, it seems. The comment section, which has attracted hundreds of thousands of people, is equally in awe. 

    “This makes me very uncomfortable,” one person wrote, amassing 353K likes.

    Aerial view of the edge of Vegas showing desert meeting urban sprawl.

    Image credits: daissyp

    Another shared, “My cousin lives at the edge of vegas and theres nothing behind their house for miles. its so trippy.” 

    “It’s such a culture shock seeing no trees,” a third chimed in.

    “And it’s not even an organic edge, it’s a hard right angled line — its so unnatural,” someone observed, noticing the strange shape of the borders.

    One netizen joked, “What happens in vegas stays in vegas (it doesnt have a choice).” 

    Seeing it on video had many people on TikTok stunned by how the bustling city comes to an abrupt end

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Car on a desert road at the edge of Las Vegas, bordered by residential houses and desert terrain.

    Image credits: dominicinvegas

    @yourfaveazn it’s actually amazing not having neighbors to left and in front of me #lasvegas#lasvegasstrip#edgeoflasvegas#fyp#foryou#foryoupage#desert#casino♬ this feeling – Øneheart

    “I absolutely hated living in Vegas cause that Truman show feeling is just something I could never get over,” a user wrote, referencing the uneasy thought of always feeling as if one’s life is being watched, and broadcasted on a screen somewhere else. 

    With the initial video having gone viral, others have flocked to the social media platform to share their perspectives — most noticeably, the ones who do live right on the edge, by the desert.

    One person named Crystal Wojtowich gave viewers a sneak peek of her back garden, which actually isn’t quite like any other ordinary garden.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Smiling woman on a Vegas rooftop, showcasing city skyline and modern architecture.

    Image credits: tianishaye

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the clip, she opened up her back door to reveal a high brick wall surrounding a patio before panning her phone over the structure to showcase the barren desert. 

    “POV: You actually live at the edge of Las Vegas,” she wrote in the text overlay, as her caption read, “It’s actually amazing not having neighbors to left and in front of me.”

    Others couldn’t quite say the same, however.

    A few netizens mentioned how terrified they’d be when the sun sets

    Smiling woman living on the edge of Vegas, cityscape in the background, capturing vibrant TikTok moment.

    Image credits: tianishaye

    @tianishaye Replying to @Bafsy ♬ original sound – Tiani

    “I would hate this at night,” one person shared. 

    “Give it 2 years and they’ll be building an Amazon warehouse and a Starbucks behind your home smh,” another said.

    “What in the Area 51,” someone questioned. 

    A fourth wrote, “Ooh the secrets that desert holds.”

    Another Vegas local joined in on the fun as she said to the camera, “I’ve seen a couple of TikToks of the aeroplane view of how Vegas just ends, and it is kind of weird that it just ends, so I’m going to show you what it looks like from the ground view.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Person and dog on rocky terrain at the edge of Las Vegas, under a cloudy sky.

    Image credits: melislifeontiktok

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @melislifeontiktok POV: The edge of Las Vegas is your backyard #lasvegas#lasvegastiktok#vegaslife#lasvegaslocal#vegaslocal♬ Take My Hand – Matt Berry

    The video first showed her house before she shifted to the right, revealing the endless sands of the desert.

    “It is pretty weird that it just ends but I love living on the edge of Vegas,” the creator shared. “It’s quiet, it’s peaceful, there’s not a lot of commotion. I love that every single time I drive over here, it just goes all the way out like that.” 

    According to various sites, many projects are in development near the edge of the city, including those that will have net-zero buildings, artificial intelligence, robotics, and more. As of now, however, it seems as if there are no current plans to extend Vegas into the infinite miles of the Wild West.

    The pictures were a jarring sight for many viewers

    Comment on TikTok about Vegas city edges, questioning town endings, with profile picture and 374 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about living at the edge of Vegas, expressing nighttime paranoia and receiving 2682 likes.

    Comment questioning where Vegas ends, with a humorous tone about city boundaries.

    Comment about Vegas city edge, stating "This lowkey looks depressing," with 157 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on living on the edge of Vegas, mentioning eyes glowing at night.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Vegas edge living, marveling at the city's sudden appearance from LA drive, with 7004 likes.

    Comment reading "the edge of Vegas ... for now" with a heart icon next to it.

    Comment by Chris Jones describing Vegas outskirts: "It's like woods with no trees," with a heart reaction count of four.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about crime and remoteness near edge of Vegas, posted by Card Shark.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying "Edge of Vegas sounds like a movie," referencing people living on the city's outskirts.

    Comment from a user thanking for a video about people living on the edge of Vegas; heart icon with 5773 likes.

    Comment from MiCielo Jones about snakes, attached to a TikTok about living on the edge of Vegas.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about living on the edge of Vegas, expressing fear of leaving lights on due to the unknown outside.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    2

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup, it's just like this. I lived there for 1.5 years, do not recommend.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    greg90814 avatar
    g90814
    g90814
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup, it's just like this. I lived there for 1.5 years, do not recommend.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda