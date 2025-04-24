Viral Nun Who Broke Protocol To Weep Over Pope Francis’ Casket Revealed To Be His “Best Friend”

A quiet but tender moment pierced the formal rigor of Vatican protocol yesterday (April 23) when a nun stepped out of line—literally and figuratively—to remain beside Pope Francis’ coffin, lingering in silent farewell while others moved along.

The image of the elderly nun sobbing as she looked at the late pontiff one last time went viral, with many being both touched by and curious about the woman’s devotion to Francis.

Now, the identity behind the moving gesture has been identified, revealing a decades-long friendship forged in shared pain and transcending hierarchy and formality.

“That’s genuine pain,” one viewer wrote upon seeing the video of the nun weeping. “This is a historic moment.”

A nun, identified as one of Pope Francis’ greatest friends, moved the hearts of netizens after stepping out of line to mourn the pontiff in silence

Image credits: Franco Origlia / Getty

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88, following a stroke, the Vatican confirmed. As the world mourned, more than 48,000 people visited St. Peter’s Basilica within 24 hours to pay their respects.

Among the cardinals, bishops, clerics, and faithful waiting in line was a woman who quietly stepped away, positioning herself beside the ropes that marked the boundary of the coffin—an act many believed constituted a breach of protocol.

Image credits: Europa Press TV / Vatican Media

The woman in question was Sister Geneviève Jeanningros. An 81-year-old nun from the order of the Little Sisters of Jesus. Of French birth and Argentine descent, she was not only a spiritual worker but a personal friend to the Pope.

Image credits: Europa Press TV / Vatican Media

Their bond, forged over more than 40 years, was strengthened by their shared mission and mutual respect. Jeanningros, much like Pope Francis, has reportedly dedicated her life to offering guidance and support to the marginalized and less fortunate, including members of the LGBT+ community.

Pope Francis, being the son of Italian immigrants in Argentina, was also deeply empathetic towards a lesser-known aspect of Jeanningros’ life—she’s the niece of Leonie Duquet, a French nun who was captured and murdered by Argentina’s military dictatorship.

Their friendship was forged in their shared dedication to groups often thought marginalized by the Church

Genevieve Jeanningros, la monja amiga del Papa, llora ante su féretro https://t.co/A1AJ2oFYKipic.twitter.com/rviK1UGY40 — Europa Press TV (@europapress_tv) April 23, 2025

Their friendship began when Pope Francis was known as Archbishop Bergoglio of Buenos Aires. United by their work among the poor and marginalized, they built a relationship rooted in compassion.

“Francis was a true shepherd,” Sister Jeanningros once said, expressing her admiration for the late pontiff’s dedication to care for the “wounded sheep.”

Pope Francis, on the other hand, used to affectionately call her “L’enfant terrible” in reference to her tenacious and brave dedication to helping those who were overlooked.

Image credits: Dicastery for Communication / Outreach

Sister Jeanningros has spent more than five decades ministering to Rome’s most marginalized populations, including the homeless, circus workers, downtrodden artists, and transgender people.

Alongside fellow nun Anna Amelia Giachetto, they live in a humble caravan where they share meals and hardships and offer solace to those they serve.

Image credits: Vatican Pool / Getty

Through her work, she helped bring Pope Francis closer to groups some consider forgotten by the Church. Reports indicate that she used to escort groups of socially excluded individuals to the Vatican’s general audiences without fail, where the pontiff would welcome and invite them to lunch.

Sister Jeanningros used to visit the Pope every Wednesday—this week’s visit would be her last

Image credits: Andrea Connochia / Outreach

The Sister and the Pope loved the circus, believing in its power to bring much-needed respite to people’s hearts.

In July 2024, they visited an amusement park in Ostia together, not only to enjoy the festivities but also to bless a statue of the “Virgin Protector of the Traveling Show and Circus.”

Na audiência hoje com #PapaFrancisco, da União Nacional de Atrações Itinerantes, estava Ir. Genevieve Jeanningros: ela comemorou junto com o #Pontífice seus 80 anos, cerca de 50 deles vividos dentro de um parque de diversões no litoral romano, onde leva adiante a sua missão #UNAVpic.twitter.com/skKrLSO58y — Vatican News (@vaticannews_pt) March 20, 2023

Sister Jeanningros’ solitary figure paused beside Francis’ casket, wearing a simple green backpack on her shoulder, moving people around the world, especially those who admired what his papacy represented: love in action and courage in the face of convention.

While some people online labeled her action as a breach of protocol, reports suggest Sister Jeanningros had received quiet approval from protocol officials to approach the coffin—an exception granted not to a dignitary but to a friend.

Image credits: Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego

Her work encapsulated the essence of Francis’ pontificate, one based on closeness, inclusion, and a Church that kneels before the brokenhearted instead of lording over them.

“She approached her friend just like she did every other Wednesday,” one user reflected. “This encounter, however, proved to be different. She arrived to say goodbye, hoping to see him again in eternal life.”

“That’s love.” Netizens were moved by the nun’s quiet gesture

