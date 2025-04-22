Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Not Sure We Needed To See That": Vatican Stuns With Open Coffin Photos Of Pope Francis
News

“Not Sure We Needed To See That”: Vatican Stuns With Open Coffin Photos Of Pope Francis

As the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis, the Vatican released images of the spiritual leader lying in an open coffin.

The pontiff lost his life due to a cerebral stroke and subsequent heart failure at the age of 88 on Monday, April 21.

His body was captured dressed in a red robe with the papal mitre on his head and a rosary in his hand in pictures of his open coffin.

Highlights
  • The Vatican released first images of Pope Francis laying in a coffin on Tuesday.
  • “He looks so peaceful,” a social media user said.
  • The pontiff passed away at the age of 88 on Monday, April 21.
  • He suffered a cerebral stroke and was left in a coma.
    The first images of Pope Francis lying in a coffin were shared a day after he passed away

    “Not Sure We Needed To See That”: Vatican Stuns With Open Coffin Photos Of Pope Francis

    Image credits: Presidenza della Repubblica

    “The translation of the Holy Father’s mortal remains to the Vatican Basilica, for the veneration of all the faithful, may take place on the morning of Wednesday, April 23, 2025, according to the arrangements that shall be determined and communicated tomorrow, following the first Congregation of the Cardinals,” the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, said on Monday.

    Cardinals dressed in red galeros met on Tuesday morning to set a funeral date.

    The Vatican said his coffin will be transferred to St Peter’s Basilica at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

    Mourning rites and rituals are expected to go on for nine days.

    Netizens expressed their grief after images of the wooden coffin were shared 

    “Not Sure We Needed To See That”: Vatican Stuns With Open Coffin Photos Of Pope Francis

    Image credits: Jorge Mateo Romay Salinas / Getty Images

    Netizens reacted to images of the pope’s open coffin, with one saying, “not sure we needed to see that.”

    “He looks so peaceful, RIP to The People’s Pope,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “RIP Pope Francis, you were a gentle loving pope and will be missed. You’ve done your work, now rest with God.”

    Another wrote, “Can you not have put a warning or blurred the photo, I did not want to see this on my newsfeed at 08:26, kids are crying now.”

    “He’s at rest, God bless him,” one netizen commented on the images

    “Not Sure We Needed To See That”: Vatican Stuns With Open Coffin Photos Of Pope Francis

    Image credits: Vatican Pool / Getty Images

    In a book published on Tuesday by Cardinal Angelo Scola— titled Nell’attesa di un nuovo inizio. Riflessioni sulla vecchiaia (Waiting for a new beginning. Reflections on old age)—Pope Francis penned his reflections on passing away and how it’s “not the end of everything” but the “beginning of something.”

    “It is a new beginning, as the title wisely highlights, because eternal life, which those who love already experience on earth in the occupations of every day, is starting something that will not end,” his passage was quoted.

    “And it is precisely for this reason that it is a ‘new’ beginning, because we will experience something that we have never fully experienced: eternity,” he continued.

    The pontiff wrote about passing away in the introduction of a book published on Tuesday

    “Not Sure We Needed To See That”: Vatican Stuns With Open Coffin Photos Of Pope Francis

    Image credits: Vatican Pool / Getty Images

    Francis passed away just weeks after recovering from double pneumonia. He suffered a cerebral stroke, unrelated to the respiratory issues, which left him in a coma with “irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.”

    Doctors told local media that he passed away “peacefully” on Monday.

    Image credits: BBC News

    “Not Sure We Needed To See That”: Vatican Stuns With Open Coffin Photos Of Pope Francis

    Image credits: mitchu2labu2

    “Not Sure We Needed To See That”: Vatican Stuns With Open Coffin Photos Of Pope Francis

    Image credits: Harini9714

    Hours before the cerebral stroke, he spent Easter Sunday appearing in front of a cheering crowd from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica and waving from his wheelchair.

    “Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter,” he said as he gave the traditional blessing to thousands of worshippers.

    Francis suffered a cerebral stroke and was in a coma with “irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse” before his passing

    “Not Sure We Needed To See That”: Vatican Stuns With Open Coffin Photos Of Pope Francis

    Image credits: Vatican Pool / Getty Images

    He also emerged from his convalescence and rode through a delightful crowd in the popemobile, pausing several times to bless the babies brought before him in St. Peter’s Square.

    The day before his passing, he also briefly met US Vice President JD Vance, whom he has publicly clashed with before.

    Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the pope was the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church and became the head of the church on March 13, 2013.

    Mourning rites and rituals are expected to go on for nine days

    “Not Sure We Needed To See That”: Vatican Stuns With Open Coffin Photos Of Pope Francis

    Image credits: Coronel Gonorrea / Unsplash

    The next pope to succeed Francis will be chosen by the College of Cardinals, the Catholic church’s most senior figures appointed by the pontiff.

    There are more than 250 cardinals, hailing from over 90 countries; however, only around 135 are cardinal electors because those who have crossed the age of 80 are excluded from the voting process.

    About 110 of these cardinal electors were reportedly picked out by Francis in the last decade.

    The College of Cardinals will gather in a secret meeting called the conclave inside the Sistine Chapel, and the voting will take place in rounds to choose the new pope.

    “I understood that he didn’t want to be exposed,” a social media user said

    “Not Sure We Needed To See That”: Vatican Stuns With Open Coffin Photos Of Pope Francis

    “Not Sure We Needed To See That”: Vatican Stuns With Open Coffin Photos Of Pope Francis

    “Not Sure We Needed To See That”: Vatican Stuns With Open Coffin Photos Of Pope Francis

    “Not Sure We Needed To See That”: Vatican Stuns With Open Coffin Photos Of Pope Francis

    “Not Sure We Needed To See That”: Vatican Stuns With Open Coffin Photos Of Pope Francis

    “Not Sure We Needed To See That”: Vatican Stuns With Open Coffin Photos Of Pope Francis

    “Not Sure We Needed To See That”: Vatican Stuns With Open Coffin Photos Of Pope Francis

    “Not Sure We Needed To See That”: Vatican Stuns With Open Coffin Photos Of Pope Francis

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Libstak
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This is what they have done for every Pope at least from the 20th century forward to now.

    Rafael
    Rafael
    Rafael
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I'm gong to miss this guy and I'm not even Catholic. Rest in peace, hermano.

    Sofia
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I dont understand what is the problem. Maybe is because I am italian but here the dead people are usually "exposed" for the people that wants to pay a visit and see them a last time before the funeral/burial. Maybe not everywhere is the same but here is a thing.

    Alewa
    Alewa
    Alewa
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    I think people don't like to be reminded that they are mortal. I don't think it's a big deal, either. He died, his body became a corpse. Happens thousands of times every day. Many people deal with corpses on a daily basis. We all will be one one day. Nothing to be afraid of.

