Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken
News, World

Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken

Open list comments 15
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

15

ADVERTISEMENT

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 after leading the Catholic Church for 12 years, the Vatican announced.

Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced that the Bishop of Rome passed away at 7:35 on Monday morning.

Farrell said in the announcement that the pontiff’s “entire life” was “dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.”

Highlights
  • Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 on Monday morning, the Vatican announced.
  • He was the head of the Catholic Church for the past 12 years.
  • World leaders shared touching tributes to the “inspiring” religious figure.
  • “His final appearance on Easter Sunday now feels like a farewell from the heart of the Church itself," a social media user said.
RELATED:

    Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88

    Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Ashwin Vaswani/Unsplash

    Francis passed away at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta just weeks after being discharged from hospital, where he spent 38 days with double pneumonia.

    Reports said he had serious respiratory difficulties and was struggling to raise his arms or speak for long periods of time.

    Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken

    Image credits: Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket

    The pontiff’s passing came a day after he gave the traditional Easter blessing on Sunday, April 20, appearing from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica before a cheering crowd.

    Seated in a wheelchair, he greeted thousands of worshipers with a wave and said, “Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The pontiff was the head of the Catholic Church for 12 years

    Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken

    Image credits: Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

    As part of the Easter festivities, he also emerged from his convalescence to bless worshippers in St. Peter’s Square.

    He paused several times to bless babies brought before him while passing through the delighted crowd.

    The pope also met US Vice President JD Vance, marking his highest-profile appearance since being discharged from hospital.

    Pope Francis greeted thousands of worshipers in St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday

    Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken

    Image credits: Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized,” Farrell said in the Monday announcement.

    “With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune,” he added.

    Francis became the first Latin-American pontiff in 2013 and was one of the oldest popes in the church’s history.

    World leaders shared touching tributes to the inspiring” religious leader

    Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken

    Image credits: Barbara Provenzano/Unsplash

    ADVERTISEMENT


    As the world mourns his loss, world leaders shared touching tributes online.

    French President Emmanuel Macron said he and his wife are sending their thoughts “to all Catholics and to the grieving world.”

    “From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest, he said in a tweet. May it unite people with each other and with nature. May this hope continually revive beyond him.

    Image credits: Mikdev/Pixabay

    President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also shared a tribute online.

    “He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate,” she wrote on X.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For those feeling this profound loss, Ursula hopes they find solace in knowing that his legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Annett_Klingner/Pixabay

    John Swinney, First Minister of Scotland, called the pope the “voice for peace, tolerance and reconciliation in our society.”

    “He brought comfort, assurance and hope to many,” he added. “May he Rest in Peace.”

    Netizens expressed grief following the news of his passing

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens expressed grief following the news of his passing.

    “Pope Francis was a shining example of empathy and compassion. His passing leaves a great void, but his memory will continue to inspire us,” one said.

    Image credits: manfred Kindlinger/Pixabay

    “He looked really exhausted yesterday. May his soul rest peacefully,” another wrote.

    “A giant has fallen, not with noise, but with dignity,” commented another. “His final appearance on Easter Sunday now feels like a farewell from the heart of the Church itself. May his legacy of humility, justice, and compassion echo for generations. Rest in peace, Holy Father. The world is quieter without you.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken

    Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken

    Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken

    Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken

    Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken

    Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken

    Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken

    Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    20

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    15
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    20

    Open list comments

    15

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The 1st to take the name Frances in honour of St Francis of Assisi who is the patron saint of animals and the poor. I am heart broken, not because he has passed, he was in great suffering and is with God now, but because he was so much more than Pope's have bothered to be for many many centuries and I have a sadness that the next will be a completely politically motivated appointment.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zselyke_szekely avatar
    UpupaEpops
    UpupaEpops
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worry we'll be getting an ultra-conservative one. A lot of the cardinals were more than a little bit miffed with him trying to curb their spending and calling out their excesses. To my knowledge, the bishops in Africa didn't accept him at all due to his stance on LGBTQ rights and his advocacy for the use of condoms to prevent STDs. The last thing we need right now is right winger in the Papal seat.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    amanda-tyrrell avatar
    kissmychakram
    kissmychakram
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not heartbroken. My condolences, however, to anyone who is.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    gabrielealfredopini avatar
    Gabriele Alfredo Pini
    Gabriele Alfredo Pini
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pope Francis tried his best to reform an institution counting 1Giga people. Any teacher can say that 20 are already too much. May he rest in peace, may his successor continue his reforms.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The 1st to take the name Frances in honour of St Francis of Assisi who is the patron saint of animals and the poor. I am heart broken, not because he has passed, he was in great suffering and is with God now, but because he was so much more than Pope's have bothered to be for many many centuries and I have a sadness that the next will be a completely politically motivated appointment.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zselyke_szekely avatar
    UpupaEpops
    UpupaEpops
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I worry we'll be getting an ultra-conservative one. A lot of the cardinals were more than a little bit miffed with him trying to curb their spending and calling out their excesses. To my knowledge, the bishops in Africa didn't accept him at all due to his stance on LGBTQ rights and his advocacy for the use of condoms to prevent STDs. The last thing we need right now is right winger in the Papal seat.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    amanda-tyrrell avatar
    kissmychakram
    kissmychakram
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not heartbroken. My condolences, however, to anyone who is.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    gabrielealfredopini avatar
    Gabriele Alfredo Pini
    Gabriele Alfredo Pini
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pope Francis tried his best to reform an institution counting 1Giga people. Any teacher can say that 20 are already too much. May he rest in peace, may his successor continue his reforms.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda