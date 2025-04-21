Pope Francis Has Passed Away At Age 88 Leaving The World Heartbroken

ADVERTISEMENT

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 after leading the Catholic Church for 12 years, the Vatican announced.

Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced that the Bishop of Rome passed away at 7:35 on Monday morning.

Farrell said in the announcement that the pontiff’s “entire life” was “dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.”

Highlights Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 on Monday morning, the Vatican announced.

He was the head of the Catholic Church for the past 12 years.

World leaders shared touching tributes to the “inspiring” religious figure.

“His final appearance on Easter Sunday now feels like a farewell from the heart of the Church itself," a social media user said.

RELATED:

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ashwin Vaswani/Unsplash

Francis passed away at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta just weeks after being discharged from hospital, where he spent 38 days with double pneumonia.

Reports said he had serious respiratory difficulties and was struggling to raise his arms or speak for long periods of time.

Share icon

Image credits: Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket

The pontiff’s passing came a day after he gave the traditional Easter blessing on Sunday, April 20, appearing from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica before a cheering crowd.

Seated in a wheelchair, he greeted thousands of worshipers with a wave and said, “Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The pontiff was the head of the Catholic Church for 12 years

Share icon

Image credits: Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

As part of the Easter festivities, he also emerged from his convalescence to bless worshippers in St. Peter’s Square.

He paused several times to bless babies brought before him while passing through the delighted crowd.

The pope also met US Vice President JD Vance, marking his highest-profile appearance since being discharged from hospital.

Pope Francis greeted thousands of worshipers in St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday

Share icon

Image credits: Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized,” Farrell said in the Monday announcement.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune,” he added.

Francis became the first Latin-American pontiff in 2013 and was one of the oldest popes in the church’s history.

World leaders shared touching tributes to the “ inspiring” religious leader

Share icon

Image credits: Barbara Provenzano/Unsplash

Today, the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis. He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate. My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss. May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis’… pic.twitter.com/FiI6SASNl8 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 21, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT



As the world mourns his loss, world leaders shared touching tributes online.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he and his wife are sending their thoughts “to all Catholics and to the grieving world.”

“From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest,” he said in a tweet. “May it unite people with each other and with nature. May this hope continually revive beyond him.” Share icon Image credits: Mikdev/Pixabay

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also shared a tribute online.

“He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate,” she wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those feeling “this profound loss,” Ursula hopes they find solace in knowing that his “legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Annett_Klingner/Pixabay

John Swinney, First Minister of Scotland, called the pope the “voice for peace, tolerance and reconciliation in our society.” “He brought comfort, assurance and hope to many,” he added. “May he Rest in Peace.”

Netizens expressed grief following the news of his passing

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta. pic.twitter.com/jUIkbplVi2 — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 21, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens expressed grief following the news of his passing.

“Pope Francis was a shining example of empathy and compassion. His passing leaves a great void, but his memory will continue to inspire us,” one said. Share icon Image credits: manfred Kindlinger/Pixabay

“He looked really exhausted yesterday. May his soul rest peacefully,” another wrote.

“A giant has fallen, not with noise, but with dignity,” commented another. “His final appearance on Easter Sunday now feels like a farewell from the heart of the Church itself. May his legacy of humility, justice, and compassion echo for generations. Rest in peace, Holy Father. The world is quieter without you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT