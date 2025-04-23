"Gave Him A Dirty Gown": Pope Francis' Open Casket In Vatican Sparks Mixed Reactions

ADVERTISEMENT

Pope Francis, who passed away last Monday (April 21) at 88 years old, is currently lying in an open casket at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City—a public display that has stirred a wave of unease online.

The three-day wake, part of the six-day rite before a papal funeral, has allowed people around the world to give a final farewell to the beloved figure. However, netizens who were put off by the practice have criticized it.

I would haunt someone if they did this to me,” one user said as images of the Pope’s body circulated online. “This is a disturbing photo. Do better,” another replied.

The rite is a tradition when a pope passes away, with the funeral typically scheduled six days after their status is confirmed and preceded by a three-day wake for ceremonial purposes.

    Pope Francis’ open-casket wake made some netizens uncomfortable, who questioned the rite

    Pope Francis in a white robe, standing indoors with a serene expression, capturing mixed reactions.

    Image credits: Presidenza della Repubblica

    The Pope’s body was transferred from the chapel of Casa Santa Marta—his residence in the Vatican—to the basilica early Wednesday morning (April 23), accompanied by a solemn procession through St. Peter’s Square.

    According to Vatican officials, over 20,000 people gathered to witness the moment, breaking into subdued applause as the casket was brought into the basilica, where it will remain until his burial next Saturday (April 26).

    Pope Francis' open casket carried by guards in Vatican ceremony featuring Swiss Guards.

    Image credits: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

    The open-casket presentation, despite allowing people to get a final look at the Pope, caused discomfort in many viewers, particularly on social media. Several comments questioned the necessity and dignity of the display.

    Pope Francis' open casket in Vatican viewed by attendees in a grand hall with intricate floor designs.

    Image credits: Vatican Pool – Corbis / Getty

    “Can we stop posting his body everywhere, though?” one user asked as photos of the wake circulated online. “It’s really freakin’ weird seeing it. We’d blur out the face of anyone else that passes away—why not him?” another added.

    Some less savory comments were directed at the late pontiff’s “visual presentation.”

    “They need to add some bronzer or blush or something to that face of his,” one user said. “They couldn’t have picked a more dead-like hue of makeup.”

    St. Peter’s square was filled with people looking to say a final farewell to the late pontiff

    "Gave Him A Dirty Gown": Pope Francis' Open Casket In Vatican Sparks Mixed Reactions

    Image credits: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

    Despite netizen concerns, being able to attend the wake is a crucial part of the mourning process for thousands of Catholics and followers who gathered in the immediacies of St. Peter’s Basilica this morning (April 23).

    Clergy and attendees beside Pope Francis' open casket in the Vatican, sparking mixed reactions.

    Image credits: Christopher Furlong / Getty

    Photos captured inside the church showed a steady stream of people walking up to the Pope’s body in his casket, which is guarded by four members of the Pontifical Swiss Guard in their characteristic red, yellow, and blue uniforms.

    Visitors are seen paying their respects, kneeling, offering short words of appreciation, and moving on.

    Outside the basilica, in St. Peter’s square, large crowds of pilgrims use umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun as they await their chance to see their beloved Pope for the last time. As a result, the area’s perimeter has been subject to increased security, with a large number of police officers deployed.

    Pope Francis’ funeral is scheduled for April 26 at the Basilica of St. Mary Major

    Pope Francis' open casket surrounded by clergy and guards in the Vatican.

    Image credits: BBC News

    Pope Francis‘ funeral service on April 26 will be attended by several important figures, including US President Donald Trump and Prince William, who will represent the British royal family.

    After the service, Pope Francis will be buried at the Basilica of St. Mary Major, his favorite church—a decision he requested in his final testament, asking for a simple burial “in the ground, without particular decoration, bearing only the inscription: Franciscus.”

    “Throughout my life, and during my ministry as a priest and bishop, I have always entrusted myself to the Mother of Our Lord, the Blessed Virgin Mary.

    Pope Francis in open casket at Vatican, surrounded by clergy and Swiss Guards in chapel.

    Image credits: Vatican Pool – Corbis / Getty

    For this reason, I ask that my mortal remains rest—awaiting the day of the Resurrection—in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major,” the document read.

    “I wish my final earthly journey to end precisely in this ancient Marian sanctuary, where I would always stop to pray at the beginning and end of every Apostolic Journey, confidently entrusting my intentions to the Immaculate Mother and giving thanks for her gentle and maternal care.”

    Pope Francis ended his testament by offering the “suffering that has marked the final part” of his life and asking for “peace in the world and for fraternity among peoples.”

    “Weird.” While many were glad to be able to see the Pope one last time, others expressed their unease online

