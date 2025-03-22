Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Police Claims Model Found With Horrific Injuries Fell From Building But Her Family Disagrees
Crime, News

Police Claims Model Found With Horrific Injuries Fell From Building But Her Family Disagrees

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A Ukrainian model, who was found nearly lifeless beside a road in Dubai on Wednesday, March 19, may have fallen from a significant height at a construction site.

Maria Kovalchuk, 20 years old, was in the luxurious United Arab Emirates city for a vacation when things ended in tragedy. 

Authorities state that the girl had been missing for more than a week after informing her friends and family that she was invited to a hotel party by two men who claimed they were representatives of the model industry on March 9.

Highlights
  • Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk was found heavily injured in Dubai, after being missing for more than a week.
  • Police say Kovalchuk fell from a construction site, but her family suspects she was trying to escape someone.
  • Kovalchuk's friends deny her involvement in adult parties, despite the reports.
RELATED:

    Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk may have fallen from a construction site, which led to her severe injuries

    Blonde model with long hair and blue eyes looking directly at the camera, related to a news story about an incident.

    Image credits: ae3marylu

    When she was found, she had been clearly abandoned without her phone or any form of identification. She was rushed to the hospital immediately where she reportedly had to go through four life-saving procedures.

    As reported by The Mirror, law enforcement stated, “Dubai police confirm that a Ukrainian citizen who was previously reported missing is currently hospitalized and receiving medical care in the presence of her family.

    “The investigation revealed that she sustained serious injuries after entering a restricted construction site alone and falling from a height.”

    Model in vibrant outfit posing on a high-rise balcony overlooking a vast cityscape.

    Image credits: ae3marylu

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But while police believe Kovalchuk’s injuries — which include broken limbs, a fractured spine, and movement so limiting she is now only able to move her lips — were acquired by this version of the story, her family believe something more sinister is at play, suspecting she was a victim of modern slavery.

    According to the Telegram channel Mash, the 20-year-old allegedly took part in org–es in Dubai and earned a living through adult work, specializing in extreme f–tishes.

    And while Kovalchuk may have fallen, the outlet suspects she had been trying to escape clients who were in the midst of assaulting her, as she may have been invited to a high-end party.

    These so-called “porta potty” org–es are reportedly quite common, where women are paid up to $30,000 to attend, where extreme se–ual exploitation is quite common.

    A news outlet reported the model had been an adult worker and may have attended a “porta potty” org–e

    Skyscrapers by marina in Dubai under blue sky, reflecting on water.

    Image credits: vwalakte / Freepik

    Helicopter paramedics attending to injured person related to model's fall, highlighting family and police disagreement.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unslplash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For $50,000, some women would have their teeth knocked out, get beaten, get shaved bald, or be hung from metal hooks. The more attractive and popular a woman, the more they made, with some even reaching up to $100,000. 

    Lawyer Katya Gordon explained to The Sun how dangerous these parties could be, despite the tempting monetary incentive. 

    “There are videos circulating where sheiks allegedly beat girls, cut their hair, and do all sorts of other things to them,” she said, mentioning the numerous stories that have emerged in light of this awful event.

    She had been missing for more than a week before she was founded, abandoned

    Blonde woman in a colorful dress taking a mirror selfie in a green room.

    Image credits: ae3marylu

    Kovalchuk’s friends deny that the model would participate in these parties, but Mash did some additional research on the 20-year-old. 

    They claim to have found an online profile belonging to the girl, where she allegedly offered adult services in Barcelona for €500, no matter the gender or number of clients. She also reportedly struggled with an illegal substance addiction. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It is believed that Kovalchuk had been involved in this industry for a while now, and her mother, while aware, did not object to it.

    Blonde model in red bikini kneeling on the beach near rocks and trees.

    Image credits: ae3marylu

    Although this is a plausible theory that led up to the model’s fall, authorities are still trying to piece together a timeline as things are somewhat murky without Kovalchuk’s input, as she had just recently woken up from a coma, still unable to speak.

    Preliminary information stated that the Ukrainian model had arrived in Dubai on February 15. She had been vacationing with her friend, Russian adult model Angelina Doroshenkova, who returned home shortly afterwards.

    Speaking to Ukrainian media, she said, “We all hope for the best and are very grateful to everyone who took part in the search and helped with information,” expressing relief that Kovalchuk had been found following her disappearance.

    The party she allegedly attended was known for being dangerous and suspicious

    Model in white outfit at night, by a railing, amidst controversy over police claims of fall from building.

    Image credits: ae3marylu

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    On March 9, Kovalchuk then celebrated her 20th birthday at a party that was reportedly attended by sheikhs. The next day, she called her mother and told her she’d been spending some time with a few men she had met recently, despite her plans to fly to Thailand.

    After that, she disappeared for eight days.

    Cityscape with skyscrapers and highways, viewed from a high building, relating to model's fall incident debate.

    Image credits: Alex Azabache / Pexels

    Friends of the model also recalled that they had lost contact with her for a period of time. Now that she’s been found, they’re determined to find out what had happened to her.

    “This news was a real shock to me. I still can’t believe it,” said someone close to Kovalchuk. “Of course, I want those responsible to be punished. I’ll do everything I can to help Masha.”

    “This all boils down to the hatred that so many men have for women, and it’s sick,” read one comment

    Comment questioning safety in Dubai, related to model's fall and claims of injuries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    评论显示：“模特的生命很便宜”。

    Social media comment on model found with injuries, sparking debate on underlying issues.

    Comment discussing CCTV coverage in Dubai related to police claims of model's fall from building.

    Comment expressing hope for model's recovery, following claims of her falling from a building.

    Comment expressing relief model was found alive despite injuries, amid family's disagreement with police claims.

    Comment questioning humanity, related to model's horrific injuries after falling from a building.

    Comment from Svetlana Fortunatova saying "Horrible" regarding police model claims.

    Comment expressing hopes for model's recovery after falling incident.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Dean Wilkinson expressing outrage about alleged model incident.

    Comment expressing concern about model found with injuries.

    Comment discussing safety concerns in Dubai.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda