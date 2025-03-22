Police Claims Model Found With Horrific Injuries Fell From Building But Her Family Disagrees

ADVERTISEMENT

A Ukrainian model, who was found nearly lifeless beside a road in Dubai on Wednesday, March 19, may have fallen from a significant height at a construction site.

Maria Kovalchuk, 20 years old, was in the luxurious United Arab Emirates city for a vacation when things ended in tragedy.

Authorities state that the girl had been missing for more than a week after informing her friends and family that she was invited to a hotel party by two men who claimed they were representatives of the model industry on March 9.

Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk may have fallen from a construction site, which led to her severe injuries

Image credits: ae3marylu

When she was found, she had been clearly abandoned without her phone or any form of identification. She was rushed to the hospital immediately where she reportedly had to go through four life-saving procedures.

As reported by The Mirror, law enforcement stated, “Dubai police confirm that a Ukrainian citizen who was previously reported missing is currently hospitalized and receiving medical care in the presence of her family.

“The investigation revealed that she sustained serious injuries after entering a restricted construction site alone and falling from a height.”

Image credits: ae3marylu

But while police believe Kovalchuk’s injuries — which include broken limbs, a fractured spine, and movement so limiting she is now only able to move her lips — were acquired by this version of the story, her family believe something more sinister is at play, suspecting she was a victim of modern slavery.

According to the Telegram channel Mash, the 20-year-old allegedly took part in org–es in Dubai and earned a living through adult work, specializing in extreme f–tishes.

And while Kovalchuk may have fallen, the outlet suspects she had been trying to escape clients who were in the midst of assaulting her, as she may have been invited to a high-end party.

These so-called “porta potty” org–es are reportedly quite common, where women are paid up to $30,000 to attend, where extreme se–ual exploitation is quite common.

A news outlet reported the model had been an adult worker and may have attended a “porta potty” org–e

Image credits: vwalakte / Freepik

Image credits: Getty Images / Unslplash

For $50,000, some women would have their teeth knocked out, get beaten, get shaved bald, or be hung from metal hooks. The more attractive and popular a woman, the more they made, with some even reaching up to $100,000.

Lawyer Katya Gordon explained to The Sun how dangerous these parties could be, despite the tempting monetary incentive.

“There are videos circulating where sheiks allegedly beat girls, cut their hair, and do all sorts of other things to them,” she said, mentioning the numerous stories that have emerged in light of this awful event.

She had been missing for more than a week before she was founded, abandoned

Image credits: ae3marylu

Kovalchuk’s friends deny that the model would participate in these parties, but Mash did some additional research on the 20-year-old.

They claim to have found an online profile belonging to the girl, where she allegedly offered adult services in Barcelona for €500, no matter the gender or number of clients. She also reportedly struggled with an illegal substance addiction.

It is believed that Kovalchuk had been involved in this industry for a while now, and her mother, while aware, did not object to it.

Image credits: ae3marylu

Although this is a plausible theory that led up to the model’s fall, authorities are still trying to piece together a timeline as things are somewhat murky without Kovalchuk’s input, as she had just recently woken up from a coma, still unable to speak.

Preliminary information stated that the Ukrainian model had arrived in Dubai on February 15. She had been vacationing with her friend, Russian adult model Angelina Doroshenkova, who returned home shortly afterwards.

Speaking to Ukrainian media, she said, “We all hope for the best and are very grateful to everyone who took part in the search and helped with information,” expressing relief that Kovalchuk had been found following her disappearance.

The party she allegedly attended was known for being dangerous and suspicious

Image credits: ae3marylu

On March 9, Kovalchuk then celebrated her 20th birthday at a party that was reportedly attended by sheikhs. The next day, she called her mother and told her she’d been spending some time with a few men she had met recently, despite her plans to fly to Thailand.

After that, she disappeared for eight days.

Image credits: Alex Azabache / Pexels

Friends of the model also recalled that they had lost contact with her for a period of time. Now that she’s been found, they’re determined to find out what had happened to her.

“This news was a real shock to me. I still can’t believe it,” said someone close to Kovalchuk. “Of course, I want those responsible to be punished. I’ll do everything I can to help Masha.”

“This all boils down to the hatred that so many men have for women, and it’s sick,” read one comment

